The enterprise email security innovator was named a "Hot Company in Anti-Phishing" at the 11th Annual Global Infosec Awards at RSAC 2023

IRONSCALES, the leading enterprise cloud email security platform protecting more than 10,000 global organizations worldwide, today announced it has been recognized with the "Hot Company in Anti-Phishing" award from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry's leading electronic information security magazine. The award is part of the publisher's highly sought after 11th Annual Global Infosec Awards program, announced at this year's RSA Conference in San Francisco, California.

"We're thrilled to be recognized as a Global InfoSec Award winner by the experts at Cyber Defense Magazine," said Eyal Benishti, CEO at IRONSCALES. "With advanced phishing attacks including business email compromise (BEC) on the rise, organizations are in dire need of new, innovative email security solutions, capable of staying ahead of the most advanced, emerging threats. This award is a testament to IRONSCALES' position as that solution, and a resounding vote of confidence for our 10,000-plus global customers."

"We scoured the globe looking for cybersecurity innovators that could make a huge difference and potentially help turn the tide against the exponential growth in cyber-crime," said Yan Ross, Editor of Cyber Defense Magazine. "IRONSCALES is absolutely worthy of this coveted Hot Company in Anti-Phishing award and consideration for deployment in your environment."

IRONSCALES is thrilled to be a member of this coveted group of winners, located here: http://www.cyberdefenseawards.com/

The Global InfoSec Award recognition for IRONSCALES comes on the heels of IRONSCALES' latest product announcement made last week on cutting-edge new capabilities to help organizations stem the rising tide of advanced phishing attacks with IRONSCALES' unique AI and human insights (HI) email security solution.

More than 10,000 global customers depend on IRONSCALES to defend against today's most advanced phishing attacks. As the industry's only solution that combines AI and human insight, IRONSCALES ensures enterprises around the world have every tool at their disposal to remain secure in the face of the latest threats.

RSA Conference attendees can see IRONSCALES' unique AI and human insight solution in action at booth #5215 from April 24-27, 2023.

About IRONSCALES

IRONSCALES is the leading cloud email security platform for the enterprise and the industry's only solution that uses AI and human insights (HI) to stop advanced phishing. Its award-winning, self-learning platform continuously detects and remediates attacks like BEC, ATO, and VIP impersonation that bypass traditional security solutions. Powerful, simple, and adaptive, IRONSCALES helps enterprises reduce risk, boost security team efficiency, and increase cybersecurity awareness. IRONSCALES is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and is proud to support more than 10,000 global enterprises. Visit http://www.ironscales.com or @IRONSCALES to learn more.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professions in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products, and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

