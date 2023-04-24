HERIGE Group strengthens the management of its joinery business, ATLANTEM, with two upcoming appointments: Bruno Cadudal, Chairman and Richard Marchant, new Chief Executive Officer

HERIGE continues to follow the roadmap initiated by its Chairman Benoît Hennaut, based on environmental, human, financial and digital transformation and performance on a global scale. The latest changes to the Group's organization will reinforce the management of its industrial joinery business, ATLANTEM. As of May 4, 2023, a major change - reflective of the Group's ambitions - will see two new appointments:

Bruno Cadudal is appointed Chairman of ATLANTEM

Having played a major role in ATLANTEM's growth over his twenty years within the Group, he will represent the business' key development challenges.

With his extensive knowledge of the sector and its players, he will guide and support the Canadian businesses and the carpentry sector in achieving their strategic ambitions. He will continue his roles as Chairman of UFME and as director at eco?organization Valobat. Bruno Cadudal will play a pivotal role in rolling out the circular economy. This significant new move demonstrates HERIGE's commitment to CSR, an essential component of the development model of the Group and its subsidiaries.

Richard Marchant takes over as Chief Executive Officer of ATLANTEM

As head of the business' management committee, he will steer its transformation, development and operational performance. With the support of an active management team, he will ensure that the objectives and commercial and industrial performance plans are implemented effectively, and will define the necessary investments, in line with the Group's strategic priorities. Richard Marchant will continue the integration of recent acquisitions (Activence, MGT, Poralu and Coferm'ing). He will develop innovation, digital and branding.

Accelerating transformation for sustainable and profitable growth

"From the outset, HERIGE Group has regularly adapted its organization to cement its performance and lasting future in constantly changing environments. We must optimize the operating models of each of our businesses and strengthen synergies within the Group to ensure profitable growth. Our foundational and mobilizing projects include: the "VM is back" roadmap set out by Éric Rouet, Chief Executive Officer of VM MATERIAUX, the operating model set up at EDYCEM by its Chief Executive Officer Olivier Collin, and the numerous acquisitions that consolidate our positioning and bring a new dimension to the Group. The reinforcement of ATLANTEM's management team will help us to achieve our ambitions and to meet the future challenges of our roadmap." Benoît Hennaut, Chairman of the Executive Board of HERIGE

Richard Marchant: solid industry experience

A graduate of Polytechnique (X97) and ENSTA, Richard Marchant, 45, began his career in industrial Supply Chain roles. He then spent over a decade working at the Vallourec Group, where he initially held the position of Corporate Controller, in charge of acquisitions and investments, particularly in the United States and the Middle East. He went on to manage the company's drilling activity in the United Arab Emirates. Three years later, he took over the management of an international business unit in France, composed of several subsidiaries and sales offices (revenue of €300 million).

He then joined the Chargeurs Group, within the Novacel Protective Films business line (revenue of €320 million). Soon promoted to head up the company, he led its organic growth, driving its digital transformation (e-commerce platform, new ERP) and launching new green circular economy offers.

In 2021, he joined the Eurofins Group as Chief Executive Officer of the Food & Feed Testing activities across several countries, including France, as part of a significant revitalization and optimization drive.

With his visionary profile and experience in transformation projects and international trade, Richard Marchant is ideally placed to meet HERIGE Group and Atlantem's challenges and ambitions.



All our financial communications are available on our website: www.groupe-herige.fr/en

About HERIGE

HERIGE Group focuses on three sectors of the building industry: Building Materials Trading, the Concrete Industry and Industrial Joinery. Originally based in the Vendée region, HERIGE currently employs around 3,000 people and has a strong presence in Western France.



