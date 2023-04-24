Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 24.04.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Kursexplosion: Der komplette Gamechanger zu Wochenbeginn…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: TUAG50 | ISIN: DE000TUAG505 | Ticker-Symbol: TUI1
Xetra
24.04.23
17:36 Uhr
5,842 Euro
+0,082
+1,42 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
TUI AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TUI AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,8105,85619:07
5,8185,85819:07
Dow Jones News
24.04.2023 | 18:58
115 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TUI AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DJ TUI AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

TUI AG (TUI) TUI AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 24-Apr-2023 / 18:24 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Notification of Major Holdings 1. Details of issuer 

Name:              TUI AG 
 
 Street:             Karl-Wiechert-Allee 4 
 
 Postal code:          30625 
 
 City:              Hannover 
                 Germany 
 
 Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900SL2WSPV293B552 
 2. Reason for notification 
 
 
 X       Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights 
 
        Acquisition/disposal of instruments 
 
        Change of breakdown of voting rights 
 
 X       Other reason: 
        Non-applying of trading book exemption according to sec. 36 para. 1 WpHG 
 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
 Legal entity: Société Générale S.A. 
 City of registered office, country: Paris, France 
 4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. 
 
 
 
 5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 
 
 
 17 Apr 2023 
 6. Total positions 
 
 
            % of voting rights % of voting rights through   Total of 
            attached to shares        instruments  both in %    Total number of voting rights 
             (total of 7.a.)  (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)   (7.a. +       pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG 
                                      7.b.) 
 
 New                0.75 %           4.82 %    5.56 %              178520585 
 
 Previous               0 %            0 %     0 %                  / 
 notification 
 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) 
 
 
 ISIN          Absolute            In % 
 
            Direct    Indirect     Direct    Indirect 
        (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) 
 
 DE000TUAG505     1330136       0     0.75 %     0.00 % 
 
 Total          1330136            0.75 % 
 b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of instrument      Expiration or maturity  Exercise or conversion      Voting rights Voting rights in 
               date           period                absolute        % 
 
 Right to recall lent     N/A           N/A                   144156      0.08 % 
 securities 
 
 Convertible Bonds      30.03.2028        30.03.2028               1544766      0.87 % 
 
 Certificates         23.06.2023-22.12.2023  23.06.2023-22.12.2023          341988      0.19 % 
 
                            Total                 2030910      1.14 % 
 b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of instrument   Expiration or     Exercise or      Cash or physical    Voting rights Voting rights 
            maturity date     conversion period   settlement         absolute     in % 
 
 OTC Call Options on  03.01.2033      Until 03.01.2033   Cash             248296    0.14 % 
 Basket 
 
 Certificates      28.04.2023      28.04.2023      Cash              1730      0 % 
 
 Contracts For     N/A          N/A          Cash             1979433    1.11 % 
 Difference 
 
 OTC Call Options    16.06.2023-03.01.2033 Until         Cash             1198462    0.67 % 
                       16.06.2023-03.01.2033 
 
 OTC Put Options    03.01.2033      Until 03.01.2033   Cash             1879549    1.05 % 
 
 Listed Put Options   16.06.2023      Until 16.06.2023   Cash             104194    0.06 % 
 
 Listed Call Warrants  16.06.2023-03.01.2033 Until         Cash             626202    0.35 % 
                       16.06.2023-03.01.2033 
 
 Listed Call Warrants  03.01.2033      03.01.2033      Cash              78634    0.04 % 
 on Basket 
 
 Listed Put Warrants  03.01.2025-03.01.2033 Until         Cash             454470    0.25 % 
                       03.01.2025-03.01.2033 
 
                                  Total            6570970    3.68 % 
 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
        Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other 
        undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). 
 
 X       Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal 
        entity: 
 
 
 
 Name          % of voting rights (if at  % of voting rights through instruments   Total of both (if at 
                 least 3% or more)         (if at least 5% or more)     least 5% or more) 
 
 Société Générale                %                     %             % 
 S.A. 
 
 Société Générale                %                     %             % 
 Effekten GmbH 
 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: 
 
 
 Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both 
 
              %             %       % 
 10. Other explanatory remarks: 
 
 
 
 Date 
 
 
 21 Apr 2023

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      DE000TUAG505 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:      TUI 
LEI Code:    529900SL2WSPV293B552 
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications 
Sequence No.:  239151 
EQS News ID:  1615615 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1615615&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 24, 2023 12:25 ET (16:25 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.