TUI AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Notification of Major Holdings 1. Details of issuer

Name: TUI AG Street: Karl-Wiechert-Allee 4 Postal code: 30625 City: Hannover Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900SL2WSPV293B552 2. Reason for notification X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights X Other reason: Non-applying of trading book exemption according to sec. 36 para. 1 WpHG 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: Société Générale S.A. City of registered office, country: Paris, France 4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. 5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 17 Apr 2023 6. Total positions % of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of attached to shares instruments both in % Total number of voting rights (total of 7.a.) (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) (7.a. + pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG 7.b.) New 0.75 % 4.82 % 5.56 % 178520585 Previous 0 % 0 % 0 % / notification 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct Indirect Direct Indirect (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000TUAG505 1330136 0 0.75 % 0.00 % Total 1330136 0.75 % b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity Exercise or conversion Voting rights Voting rights in date period absolute % Right to recall lent N/A N/A 144156 0.08 % securities Convertible Bonds 30.03.2028 30.03.2028 1544766 0.87 % Certificates 23.06.2023-22.12.2023 23.06.2023-22.12.2023 341988 0.19 % Total 2030910 1.14 % b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or Exercise or Cash or physical Voting rights Voting rights maturity date conversion period settlement absolute in % OTC Call Options on 03.01.2033 Until 03.01.2033 Cash 248296 0.14 % Basket Certificates 28.04.2023 28.04.2023 Cash 1730 0 % Contracts For N/A N/A Cash 1979433 1.11 % Difference OTC Call Options 16.06.2023-03.01.2033 Until Cash 1198462 0.67 % 16.06.2023-03.01.2033 OTC Put Options 03.01.2033 Until 03.01.2033 Cash 1879549 1.05 % Listed Put Options 16.06.2023 Until 16.06.2023 Cash 104194 0.06 % Listed Call Warrants 16.06.2023-03.01.2033 Until Cash 626202 0.35 % 16.06.2023-03.01.2033 Listed Call Warrants 03.01.2033 03.01.2033 Cash 78634 0.04 % on Basket Listed Put Warrants 03.01.2025-03.01.2033 Until Cash 454470 0.25 % 03.01.2025-03.01.2033 Total 6570970 3.68 % 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: Name % of voting rights (if at % of voting rights through instruments Total of both (if at least 3% or more) (if at least 5% or more) least 5% or more) Société Générale % % % S.A. Société Générale % % % Effekten GmbH 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % % 10. Other explanatory remarks: Date 21 Apr 2023

