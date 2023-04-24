HIGHLIGHTS

Gold and silver mineralisation intersected by diamond drilling at the Jaguelito Project, located within Argentina's prolific El Indio Gold Belt close to the Barrick's Veladero gold mine and Altura's project.





Best intercepts from assays of seven drill holes received:



Capote-Alcatraz target DJN-003: 26m @ 0.60 grams per tonne (gpt) gold and 7 gpt silver

(Norte Zone) Including 1.5m @ 1.12 gpt gold and 45 gpt silver



DJN-004: 21m @ 1.24 gpt gold and 1 gpt silver

Including 3.0m@ 3.32 gpt gold and <0.5 gpt silver



La Cuña Norte target DJN-006: 4m@ 1.40 gpt gold and 26 gpt silver

(Norte Zone)

Sydney, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 24, 2023) - Established gold producer Austral Gold Limited (ASX: AGD) (TSXV: AGLD) (the "Company" or "Austral") has encountered gold and silver mineralisation in drilling at the Jaguelito Project, within Argentina's prolific El Indio Gold Belt.

In accordance with our option agreement with Mexplort Perforaciones Mineras SA ("Mexplort") [1], Austral has completed 3,744m over 14 holes of its 5,000m diamond drilling campaign since December 2022 to acquire 50% of the advanced exploration project, which has a high-potential for high-sulfidation epithermal gold and silver deposits.

Up to eight targets have been identified across two zones, Norte and Sur. Further drilling is underway at La Cuña Norte (Norte) and Sagitario (Sur) targets.

Austral Gold's Chief Executive Officer, Stabro Kasaneva said: "We are encouraged by the program, the initial results confirm our geological understanding of the structural mineralisation controls of the project related to the northwest direction, which are key in the development of important HS-type epithermal deposits during the Miocene period in the region. We expect to complete the drill program and announce the remaining assay results in Q2 2023."

Figure 1. Jaguelito Project in close proximity to Barrick's Veladero Gold Mine and Alturas project.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/690/163535_f8a3e39fa41caa2e_003full.jpg

Figure 2. Jaguelito Project showing Norte and Sur geographical target areas.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/690/163535_f8a3e39fa41caa2e_004full.jpg

FIRST EXPLORATION STAGE

5,000m drilling program in Jaguelito Norte and Jaguelito Sur target areas.

Jaguelito Norte Target Area

Five drilling targets were identified and three targets were tested, Alcatraz, La Cuña Norte, and La Cuña Sur.

The program prioritises the Capote - Alcatraz sector under a new concept of gold ore controlled northwest direction and drilling of the La Cuña maar-diatreme complex, which we recently identified as the major control of the hydrothermal system in the region. The third target corresponds to the satellite body of the Guanaco Breccia.

Figure 3. Jaguelito Norte target area showing Alcatraz and La Cuña drill targets.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/690/163535_f8a3e39fa41caa2e_005full.jpg

Alcatraz target

This target consists of a 120 x 80m mineralised body controlled by the contact between phreatomagmatic breccias and a dacite dome, developed mainly in the dacitic rocks.

Results from drill hole DJN-003 validate Au mineralisation (< 1gpt) in the phreatomagmatic breccia, vectoring eastward towards the high-grade shell hosted on dacitic rocks.

Drillhole DJN-004 intercepted mineralisation associated to strongly advanced argillic alteration (vuggy silica ± quartz-alunite + Jar/Hem), confirming the presence of mineralisation hosted in dacites in the contact zone with phreatomagmatic breccias and the continuity of the Alcatraz >1gpt Au mineralisation to the Northwest.

La Cuña Norte target

Drill holes DJN-006 and DJN-010 intersected extensive columns of phreatomagmatic rocks from surface, with mineralised intercepts associated with the contact between the dacite domes and the basement (Choiyoi), similar to the structural control validated in the Capote-Alcatraz targets.

Drill holes DJN-008 and DJN-009 intersected several intervals of phreatomagmatic tuff breccias with intermittent alteration to vuggy silica ± quartz-alunite and silicification. The Company interprets this as peripheral facies of a larger phreatomagmatic system located to the southeast (Cerro Jaguelito), and also limits the southward extension of the La Cuña Norte phreatomagmatic complex.

La Cuña Sur target

Drill holes DJN-011 and DJN-012, aimed to intercept diatremes associated with crater facies identified on the surface at elevations greater than 4,500 m.a.s.l., traversed thick columns of dacitic rocks, suggesting the presence of post-phreatomagmatic domes emplaced within the ducts.

Guanaco Breccia target

Drill hole DJN-005 confirmed the existence of a concealed phreatomagmatic system. At least two brecciation events where identified which imply a multistage evolution. Both the strong illite-smectite-pyrite alteration and the lack of fertile advanced argillic alteration in the expected mineralisation level (3,915 to 3,990 m.a.s.l.) suggests an extension towards the La Cuña target in the East.

Jaguelito Sur Target Area

Preliminary work identified five structures related to phreatomagmatic activity that suggest alteration and potential mineralisation in the sector. Three targets will be tested by approximately 1,500m of drilling.

Sagitario target

Sagitario target shows, in outcrops and historical drillings, conduit facies of a phreatomagmatic complex with intense silicification and coincident geochemical anomalies of gold, silver and toxic elements. Initial drilling is currently underway.

Alumbre target

Alumbre target is located in the central part of Jaguelito Sur and consists of at least three phreatomagmatic breccia conduits that cut the andesitic basement. Five historic drill holes (1,777m) only superficially tested the edges of the area.

Brecha Siete target

Brecha Siete, located on the eastern slope of Jaguelito Sur, is an early-stage target characterised by strongly altered phreatomagmatic breccias that cut through the basement following a NW structural control.

Figure 4. Jaguelito Sur target area showing Alumbre and Sagitario drill targets.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/690/163535_f8a3e39fa41caa2e_006full.jpg

Table 1: Jaguelito Drill results

Hole East North RL Dip Azimuth EoH Sector Section Intercept Width (m) Depth (m) Au gpt Ag gpt INESPERADA RESULTS Significant intercepts reported at 0.2 gpt Au cutoff; include at 1.0 gpt Au cutoff, sub-include at 3.0 gpt Au cutoff Significant silver intercepts reported at 5 gpt Ag cutoff (longer than 30 meters); include at 15 gpt Ag cutoff (longer than 5 meters) DJN-001 2,440,771 6,706,902 4,092 -65 240 216 Capote-Alcatráz 350 SE 34 70 0.44 19.6 Include 3 83 1.23 23.7 5 120 0.6 12.1 Include 1 123 1.32 20.9 DJN-002 2,440,818 6,706,870 4,097 -65 240 190 Capote-Alcatráz 400 SE 9 36 0.45 <0.5 6 108 0.36 27.7 18 125 0.42 6.5 DJN-003 2,440,978 6,706,733 4,140 -70 60 302 Capote-Alcatráz 600 SE 26 173 0.6 6.9 Include 1 184 1.09 2.7 Include 1.5 196.5 1.12 44.8 DJN-004 2,440,945 6,706,829 4,085 -70 60 229 Capote-Alcatráz 500 SE 21 58 1.24 1.4 Include 1 64 1.01 2.3 Include 2 67 1.69 7.6 Include 3 72 3.32 <0.5 DJN-005 2,440,835 6,707,573 4,060 -70 60 178 Bx Guanaco 200 NW No significant intercepts DJN-006 2,441,470 6,708,170 4,321 -70 240 320 La Cuña 400 NW 2 266 0.56 9.7 4 276 1.4 26.3 DJN-007 2,441,691 6,708,184 4,365 -70 240 380 La Cuña 300 NW No significant intercepts DJN-008 2,441,582 6,708,005 4,396 -70 240 372 La Cuña 200 NW Assays pending DJN-009 2,441,668 6,707,783 4,476 -70 240 449 La Cuña 025 SE Assays pending DJN-010 2,441,925 6,708,089 4,395 -70 60 275 La Cuña 100 NW Assays pending DJN-011 2,441,850 6,707,525 4,572 -70 130 365 La Cuña 100 SW Assays pending DJN-012 2,441,790 6,707,550 4,562 -70 60 317 La Cuña 300 SE Assays pending





JAGUELITO OPTION AGREEMENT OVERVIEW

The drill program is being conducted in accordance with the option agreement with Mexplort announced on 11 February 2022 whereby Austral may acquire a 50% interest in the Jaguelito Project by performing the following work commitments within the next three years:

US$2 million in exploration expenditures, including drilling a minimum of 5,000m at Jaguelito by 10 August 2024, two years after the Agreement was approved by the Instituto Provincial de Exploraciones y Explotaciones Mineras de la Provincia de San Juan IPEEM, and

US$2 million in exploration expenditures within two years after completing the First Stage (the "Second Stage").

Austral has invested US$2.7 million and drilled 3,744m of the 5,000m required in the First Stage. Any funds exceeding the initial US$2.0 million will be allocated towards the Second Stage.

Release approved by the Chief Executive Officer of Austral Gold, Stabro Kasaneva.

For more information please contact:

Jose Bordogna

Chief Financial Officer

Phone: +61 466 892 307

jose.bordogna@australgold.com

Gareth Quinn

Media and Investor Relations

Phone +61 417 711 108

gareth@republicpr.com.au

About Jaguelito

The Jaguelito Project is an advanced exploration stage project located in located in one of the main districts of precious metals worldwide; the El Indio - Pascua Lama district in the Province of San Juan, Argentina. Its deposits, of the high sulfidation epithermal type of Miocene age, include mines in production, construction and exploration.

The Jaguelito project covers an area of 11,000 approximately hectares, and over 150 holes (~30,000m) were drilled by previous owners (Minera Peñoles, Minera IRL) between 1996 and 2009. It is located approximately 225km northwest of the city of San Juan in Valle del Cura, Iglesias Department, San Juan Province, Argentina. Its central coordinates are 29° 46' 20" West Latitude, 69° 38' 15 South Longitude and a variable altitude between 3,600 and 4,300 meters above sea level. Jagüelito is a high sulfidation epithermal deposit related to a Miocene volcanism hosted in basement of Permo-Triassic age. Its mineralisation is related to a hydrothermal system controlled by northeast-southwest oriented faults and hosted in porouspermeable volcaniclastic units. These rocks allowed the circulation of precursor acidic hydrothermal fluids that strongly altered the rocks through which they circulated, generating a secondary porosity or vuggy silica, in the alteration cores. The high porosity product of the alteration served as a conduit for the posthumous hydrothermal fluids responsible for the mineralisation of gold and silver.

About Austral Gold

Austral Gold is a growing gold and silver mining producer building a portfolio of quality assets in the Americas. Austral continues to lay the foundation for its growth strategy by advancing its attractive portfolio of producing and exploration assets.

OPERATIONS

Guanaco and Amancaya mines, Antofagasta Province, Chile (100% interest)

Open pit and underground.

2022 Production: 27,686 gold equivalent ounces

2023 Forecast: 34,000-38,000 gold equivalent ounces

Recently extended the life of mine with an expected production level of 30,000-35,000 gold equivalent ounces per year over the next three to four years, plus a further 10,000 gold equivalent ounces of production per year for the following seven to eight years until 2033 per the 43-101 Technical Report on the Guanaco-Amancaya Operation, Antofagasta Region, Chile, dated 25 March, 2022, with an effective date of 31 December 2021.

Casposo/Manantiales Mine Complex, San Juan Province, Argentina (100% interest)

Gold and silver mine currently in care and maintenance. Strategy is to restart profitable mining operations.

EXPLORATION

CHILE ARGENTINA Paleocene Belt, Chile





Guanaco District





Amancaya District





Las Pampa District Triassic Choiyoi Belt





Indio Belt





Deseado Massif

EQUITY INVESTMENTS

Unico Silver Limited, an ASX listed company (17% interest)





Rawhide Mine, private vehicle, Fallon, Nevada, USA (24% interest)





Ensign Minerals Inc., private vehicle, Utah, USA (12% interest)





Pampa Metals Corp, a CSE listed company (5.5% interest)

[1] Refer Media Release dated 2 December 2022 Austral Gold begins drilling at Jaguelito in Argentina

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/163535