Dienstag, 25.04.2023
Kursexplosion: Der komplette Gamechanger zu Wochenbeginn…
WKN: 895117 | ISIN: US2372661015
Tradegate
24.04.23
21:58 Uhr
53,52 Euro
+1,58
+3,04 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
PR Newswire
24.04.2023
Darling Ingredients Inc. to Release First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

IRVING, Texas, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) will release first quarter 2023 financial results on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. A press release will be issued via PR Newswire after market, and a presentation with accompanying supplemental financial data will also be available in the investors section of the company's website.

Darling Ingredients Inc.

Randall C. Stuewe, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Brad Phillips, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will review the results during a live conference call at 8 a.m. CT on Wednesday, May 10, 2023.

To join the call as a participant, please register in advance to receive a confirmation email with the dial-in number and PIN for immediate access on May 10, 2023.

To access the call as a listener, please register for the audio-only webcast or call (844) 868-8847 (United States) or (412) 317-6593 (International) and ask for "the Darling Ingredients call."

A replay of the call will be available beginning two hours after the call concludes through May 17, 2023. To access the replay, please dial (877) 344-7529 (United States), (855) 669-9658 (Canada) or (412) 317-0088 (International) and reference passcode 9523067.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) is the largest publicly traded company turning edible by-products and food waste into sustainable products and a leading producer of renewable energy. Recognized as a sustainability leader, the company operates more than 260 facilities in over 15 countries and repurposes approximately 15% of the world's meat industry waste streams into value-added products, such as green energy, renewable diesel, collagen, fertilizer, animal proteins and meals, and pet food ingredients. To learn more, visit darlingii.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

Darling Ingredients Contacts

Investors:

Suann Guthrie


Senior VP, Investor Relations, Sustainability & Communications


(469) 214-8202; suann.guthrie@darlingii.com



Media:

Jillian Fleming


Director, Global Communications


(972) 541-7115; jillian.fleming@darlingii.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/647660/Darling_Ingredients_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/darling-ingredients-inc-to-release-first-quarter-2023-financial-results-301805725.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
