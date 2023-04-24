Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 24, 2023) - 1319732 B.C. Ltd. (the "Company") announces that it has filed amended and restated interim financial statements for the period ending January 31, 2023 (the "Amended Statements") and related amended and restated management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A"). The Amended Statements were required to correct material omissions identified during a review by the Company's accountants.

The Amended Statements have been restated to disclose the following:

A restatement of the Company's statements of financial position as of January 31, 2023, and its statement of net loss and comprehensive loss, statement of cash flows and statement of changes in equity for the period ending January 31, 2023 (the " Restatement ").

The restatement reflects the shares for debt settlement completed by the Company during the first half of fiscal 2023.

The effect of the Restatement is as follows:

Statements of Financial Position

As previously

reported



Adjustments



As restated ASSETS

















Current Assets

















Cash $ 4,561



-

$ 4,561 TOTAL ASSETS $ 4,561

$ -

$ 4,561













LIABILITIES AND EQUITY











Current Liabilities











Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 34,150



(16,928 )

17,222

Loans payable

1,787



-



1,787 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

35,937



(16,928 )

19,009













Share Capital and Deficit











Share Capital

35,576



136,928



172,504

Accumulated deficit

(66,952 )

(120,000 )

(186,952 )



(31,376 )

16,928



(14,448 ) TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 4,561

$ -

$ 4,561

Statement of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

Three months ended January 31, 2023

As previously

reported



Adjustments



As restated



















Professional fees $ 750

$ -

$ 750

Corporate management fees

-



120,000



120,000 Loss before other items $ 750

$ 120,000

$ 120,750

Statement of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

Six months ended January 31, 2023

As previously reported



Adjustments



As restated



















Professional fees $ 1,500

$ (218 ) $ 1,282

Legal expenses

4,782



(4,782 )

-

Filing expenses

283



-



283

Corporate management fees

-



125,000



125,000 Loss before other items $ 6,565

$ 120,000

$ 126,565

Statement of cash flows

Six months ended January 31, 2023

As previously

reported



Adjustments



As restated



















Cash provided by (used in):

















Operating Activities

















Net gain / (loss) for period $ (6,565 ) $ (120,000 ) $ (126,565 ) Shares issued to settle debt

-



136,928



136,928

Changes in non-cash working capital balances:





-





Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

1,960



(16,928 )

(14,968 ) Loans payable

1,787



-



1,787













Cash Used in Operating Activities

(2,818 )

-



(2,818 )













Financing Activities

-



-



-

Share issuances, net of costs

-



-



-













Cash Provided by Financing Activities

-



-



-













Change in cash

(2,818 )

-



(2,818 ) Cash, Beginning

7,379



-



7,379













Cash, Ending $ 4,561

$ -

$ 4,561

Statement of changes in equity

For the six months ended January 31, 2023

As previously

reported



Adjustments



As restated



















Capital and Deficit

















Share Capital $ 35,576

$ 136,928

$ 172,504

Accumulated deficit

(66,952 )

(120,000 )

(186,952 )













Total $ (31,376 ) $ 16,928

$ (14,448 )

In connection with the filing of the Amended Statements, the Company is also filing (i) amended and restated MD&A in compliance with the requirements of National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations, and (ii) CEO and CFO certifications in compliance with national Instrument 52-109 Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual and Interim Filings.

