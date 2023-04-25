The Canadian-German biotech company BioNxt has won an international pharmaceutical company as a customer and concluded a development and manufacturing contract. An orally soluble product based on BioNxt's platform will be developed and manufactured at the site of its German subsidiary Vektor Pharma TF GmbH in Baden-Württemberg, Germany. According to a company release, the contract has been signed and partially paid. About a week ago, BioNxt reported the purchase of a coating and cutting machine to expand commercial manufacturing capacity. Now, things could also move very quickly with another product from BioNxt.

