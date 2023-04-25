The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 25.04.2023Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 25.04.2023Aktien1 TH0003010R12 Siam Cement PCL NVDR2 CA1939291060 Collective Metals Inc.3 CA05352C1068 Avanti Gold Corp.4 CA27033V1058 Earthwise Minerals Corp.5 US67091J5039 LogicMark Inc.6 US74039M3097 Predictive Oncology Inc.7 CA87039X3076 Sweet Earth Holdings Corp.8 CA91735H1038 Usha Resources Ltd.Anleihen/ETF1 US61747YFD22 Morgan Stanley2 FR001400HI98 Frankreich, Republik3 DE000NLB4SA1 Norddeutsche Landesbank -Girozentrale-4 DE000NLB4R41 Norddeutsche Landesbank -Girozentrale-5 XS2615937187 Allwyn Entertainment Financing [UK] PLC6 US61747YFE05 Morgan Stanley7 US91087BAX82 Vereinigte Mexikanische Staaten8 FR0013421823 Orange S.A.9 XS2435102103 Royal Bank of Canada10 CA780086XL38 Royal Bank of Canada11 IE000STIHQB2 Franklin Euro Short Maturity UCITS ETF12 IE0007BT2BH8 Invesco EUR Government and Related Green Transition UCITS ETF (Acc)13 IE0008SEV3B2 Invesco EUR Government and Related Green Transition UCITS ETF (Dist)