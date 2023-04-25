The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 25.04.2023
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 25.04.2023
Aktien
1 TH0003010R12 Siam Cement PCL NVDR
2 CA1939291060 Collective Metals Inc.
3 CA05352C1068 Avanti Gold Corp.
4 CA27033V1058 Earthwise Minerals Corp.
5 US67091J5039 LogicMark Inc.
6 US74039M3097 Predictive Oncology Inc.
7 CA87039X3076 Sweet Earth Holdings Corp.
8 CA91735H1038 Usha Resources Ltd.
Anleihen/ETF
1 US61747YFD22 Morgan Stanley
2 FR001400HI98 Frankreich, Republik
3 DE000NLB4SA1 Norddeutsche Landesbank -Girozentrale-
4 DE000NLB4R41 Norddeutsche Landesbank -Girozentrale-
5 XS2615937187 Allwyn Entertainment Financing [UK] PLC
6 US61747YFE05 Morgan Stanley
7 US91087BAX82 Vereinigte Mexikanische Staaten
8 FR0013421823 Orange S.A.
9 XS2435102103 Royal Bank of Canada
10 CA780086XL38 Royal Bank of Canada
11 IE000STIHQB2 Franklin Euro Short Maturity UCITS ETF
12 IE0007BT2BH8 Invesco EUR Government and Related Green Transition UCITS ETF (Acc)
13 IE0008SEV3B2 Invesco EUR Government and Related Green Transition UCITS ETF (Dist)
