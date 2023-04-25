Anzeige
WKN: A2P0E9 | ISIN: NL0014332678 | Ticker-Symbol: JDE
24.04.23
19:36 Uhr
27,640 Euro
-0,120
-0,43 %
25.04.2023
JDE Peet's N.V.: JDE Peet's to combine Out-of-Home and CPG Europe segments

PRESS RELEASE

Amsterdam, 25 April 2023

JDE Peet's (EURONEXT: JDEP), the world's leading pure-play coffee and tea company by revenue, today announced its intention to combine its Out-Of-Home and CPG Europe segments, into one European segment under the leadership of Juan Amat, currently President, CPG Europe.

This proposed organisational change will enable the European markets to apply a true omnichannel approach, a model the company successfully applies in all of its other markets. Additionally, it will allow the company to leverage its brands more effectively and reduce complexity.

Fabien Simon, CEO of JDE Peet's, commented: "Over the last couple of years, we have successfully implemented various initiatives that have strengthened the foundations and improved the performance of our Out-of-Home business. However, we operate in a dynamic environment, and how our customers and consumers engage with us, buy our products, and use our services continues to structurally evolve. Combining our Out-of-Home and CPG Europe segments will allow us to better leverage our brand power and unlock value."

If these proposed changes are effectuated, JDE Peet's will align its segment reporting with the new organisational model. The reporting of the other segments and the total company is not subject to change.

The proposed changes described above are subject to information and/or consultation as applicable regulations require.

# # #

Enquiries

Media
Will Hummel
+31 20 558 1753
Media@JDEPeets.com

Investors & Analysts
Robin Jansen
+31 20 55 81212

IR@JDEPeets.com

About JDE Peet's

JDE Peet's is the world's leading pure-play coffee and tea company, serving approximately 4,200 cups of coffee or tea per second. JDE Peet's unleashes the possibilities of coffee and tea in more than 100 markets, with a portfolio of over 50 brands including L'OR, Peet's, Jacobs, Senseo, Tassimo, Douwe Egberts, OldTown, Super, Pickwick and Moccona. In 2022, JDE Peet's generated total sales of EUR 8.2 billion and employed a global workforce of more than 20,000 employees. Read more about our journey towards a coffee and tea for every cup at www.jdepeets.com.

Attachment

  • jde-peets-to-combine-Out-of-Home-and-CPG-Europe-segments (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/2f2a3682-bbed-44e6-b014-ebdc2036b1bc)

