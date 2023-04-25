Anzeige
WKN: A1CT6Y | ISIN: GB00B60BD277 | Ticker-Symbol: 49S
Tradegate
24.04.23
13:02 Uhr
0,985 Euro
+0,014
+1,44 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
25.04.2023 | 08:31
Superdry plc: Amended Financing Agreement

DJ Superdry plc: Amended Financing Agreement

Superdry plc (SDRY) Superdry plc: Amended Financing Agreement 25-Apr-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014, WHICH FORMS PART OF UK LAW BY VIRTUE OF THE EUROPEAN UNION (WITHDRAWAL) ACT 2018.

25 April 2023

Superdry PLC

("Superdry" or the "Company")

Amended Financing Agreement

Further to the Company's announcement on 14 April 2023, Superdry today announces the agreement of amendments to its financing facility, pursuant to which its lender, Bantry Bay, has agreed to increase the borrowing availability level under its asset-backed facility until completion of the previously announced sale of the APAC business.

The Company currently has in place an asset-backed loan of up to GBP80m. The borrowing availability levels under the asset-backed facility is determined by the Company's asset base, which is currently reduced on account of a seasonal low in the Company's working capital cycle, alongside the previously reported weaker performance of the Wholesale division. As at close of business 24 April, the Company's net debt position is circa GBP26m.

For further information 

Superdry 
Shaun Wills       shaun.wills@superdry.com    +44 (0) 1242 586747 
Chris MacDonald     investor.relations@superdry.com +44 (0) 1242 586747 
 
Joint Corporate Brokers 
 
Peel Hunt LLP                      +44 (0) 2074 188900 
George Sellar 
Mike Burke 
 
Liberum Capital Limited                 +44 (0) 2031 002000 
John Fishley 
Edward Thomas 
 
Media Enquiries 
Tim Danaher       superdry@brunswickgroup.com   +44 (0) 207 4045959

On publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, the inside information contained herein is now considered to be in the public domain. The person responsible for arranging this announcement on behalf of Superdry Plc is Shaun Wills, Chief Financial Officer.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00B60BD277 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:     SDRY 
LEI Code:   213800GAQMT2WL7BW361 
Sequence No.: 239155 
EQS News ID:  1615737 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1615737&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 25, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
