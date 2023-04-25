Financial Results for the Year Ended 31 December -2

DJ Financial Results for the Year Ended 31 December 2022, Publication of Annual Report & Notice of AGM

Arix Bioscience plc

Financial Results for the Year Ended 31 December 2022, Publication of Annual Report and Notice of Annual General Meeting

LONDON, UK, 25 April 2023: Arix Bioscience plc ("Arix" or the "Company") (LSE: ARIX), a global venture capital company focused on investing in breakthrough biotechnology companies, today announces its financial results for the full year ended 31 December 2022 (the "Period") alongside the Annual Report and Accounts together with its Notice of 2023 Annual General Meeting (the "AGM").

Financial highlights

-- Net Asset Value at Period end of GBP226 million (December 2021: GBP255 million); 175p per share (December2021: 198p)

-- Gross Portfolio Value (realised and unrealised) of GBP99.6million (December 2021: GBP118.2 million)

-- Cash as at 31 December 2022 of GBP122.8 million (December 2021: GBP134.2 million)

-- GBP11.1 million of capital deployed into new and existing Core Portfolio companies

Corporate, strategic and operational progress

-- Strengthened the Board of Directors with the appointment of seasoned biotech executives Debra Barker MDas Senior Independent Director and Andrew Smith as Non-Executive Director

-- Demonstrated agile approach to capital deployment in highly volatile market conditions, by limitingcapital deployment in unlisted companies and conserving cash

-- Diversified investment strategy with capital deployment pivoted towards public opportunities and a focuson the Public Opportunities Portfolio for value

-- Tassos Konstantinou will join Arix's investment team as Managing Director following the departure of MarkChin, who has left the Company to pursue other business opportunities

-- Continued disciplined approach to portfolio management with exits from legacy public positions Autolus,LogicBio, and Pyxis, generating aggregate proceeds of GBP7.7 million

Portfolio highlights

-- Portfolio companies are collectively running 11 clinical trials and conducting 9 pre-clinical studies,providing Arix with multiple opportunities for value creation? Disc started Phase 2 studies of bitopertin in patients with erythropoietic protoporphyria andX-linked protoporphyria respectively - Artios initiated a Phase 2 clinical trial with Pol0 inhibitor, ART4215, in combination with Pfizer'sPARP inhibitor talazoparib in patients with BRCA deficient breast cancer - Aura Biosciences presented positive interim data from its Phase 2 trial evaluating suprachoroidaladministration of AU-011 for the treatment of early-stage choroidal melanoma, showing encouraging efficacy andsafety - Harpoon Therapeutics presented interim data from the ongoing clinical trial of HPN328 demonstratingclinical activity and a favourable safety profile in solid tumour patients

-- Well-funded portfolio entering into 2023, with Aura and Disc Medicine collectively raising USD133.9 millionon the public markets in the second half of 2022

-- Disc completed a merger with Gemini Therapeutics to create a NASDAQ-listed company with sufficientfinancing to take it through upcoming clinical data readouts

Post-Period end

-- USD85 million financing co-led by Arix for Ensoma along with acquisition of Twelve Bio to createbest-in-class engineered cell therapy platform

-- Disc Medicine announced USD62.5 million financing led by Bain Capital to advance its portfolio of novelhaematology programmes

-- Arix participated in a USD25m private placement round with a GBP2.8 million (USD3.5m) investment in redeemablepreferred stock to continue to support Harpoon with its ongoing clinical trials

Outlook

-- The Company maintains a selective approach to capital deployment as it works on achieving significantexits in the portfolio

-- Careful portfolio adjustments to continue while bio-pharmaceutical sector headwinds persist, with manyconstituent companies remaining well-funded through 2023

-- With signs that M&A activity is returning to the sector, Arix is well-placed to generate superior returnsthrough its diverse portfolio

Robert Lyne, CEO of Arix, commented:

"As for many, 2022 proved more challenging than we had hoped at the start of the year. Markets were performing worse in the fourth quarter than in the same period in 2021 when life sciences stocks first began a steep fall. In the ensuing market correction, we are seeing a more conservative environment and a flight to quality, with the market oriented more towards value.

"Despite these uncertain times, the factors driving growth in the pharmaceutical industry remain unchanged: an ageing population, a rising prevalence of chronic conditions, and an increasing per capita spend on healthcare in developed and emerging markets underscore the inherent value that the sector has to offer.

"For investors such as Arix, unlocking this value requires recovery in the biotechnology sector markets and an increase in licensing and M&A activity. We are confident that the fundamentals will play through when the macro challenges are no longer weighing as heavily on the markets."

Analyst Briefing: 10:00am BST today, Tuesday 25 April 2023

Management will host a virtual briefing for Analysts at 10:00am BST today. Analysts wishing to join should register their interest by contacting Powerscourt on arix@powerscourt-group.com or on +44 (0)20 7290 1050.

Investor Presentation: 4:00pm BST today, Tuesday 25 April 2023

Management will be hosting a live presentation and Q&A session via the online platform, Investor Meet Company, at 4:00pm BST today.

The presentation is open to analysts and all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted pre-event via the Investor Meet Company dashboard or at any time during the live presentation via the "Ask a Question" function.

Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free via: https://www.investormeetcompany.com/arix-bioscience-plc /register-investor

Investors who already follow Arix on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically receive an invitation to the event.

Annual General Meeting

The following documents have today been posted or otherwise made available to shareholders by the Company: 1. Form of Proxy 2. Notice of 2023 Annual General Meeting

3. Annual Report and Accounts 2022

The Form of Proxy is publicly available on the Company's website:

https://arixbioscience.com/investor-relations/document-library

The Annual Report and Notice of AGM is also publicly available on the Company's website:

https://arixbioscience.com/investor-relations/document-library

Copies of the above documents have been submitted to the UK National Storage Mechanism. The documents will therefore shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and at the following address:

Arix Bioscience Plc

Duke Street House,

50 Duke Street,

London,

W1K 6JL,

United Kingdom

About Arix Bioscience plc

Arix Bioscience plc is a global venture capital company focused on investing in breakthrough biotechnology companies around cutting-edge advances in life sciences.

We collaborate with exceptional entrepreneurs and provide the capital, expertise, and global networks to help accelerate their ideas into important new treatments for patients. As a listed company, we are able to bring this exciting growth phase of our industry to a broader range of investors. www.arixbioscience.com ARIX BIOSCIENCE PLC

INVESTING IN LIFE CHANGING SCIENCE

Annual report and accounts 2022

Arix Bioscience plc is a global venture capital company focused on investing in breakthrough biotechnology companies to deliver superior risk-adjusted returns to shareholders.

OUR PURPOSE To generate superior returns for our investors and to make a tangible difference to patients' lives, by investing in a focused portfolio of innovative biotechnology companies addressing areas of high unmet need in healthcare

OUR GOAL Delivery of double digit NAV growth through a diversified portfolio of biotechnology investments

OUR VALUES AND EXPECTATIONS Our values and expectations are at the heart of everything we do and form an important part of our culture.

- Integrity

- Respect

- Transparency

- Collaboration

- Discipline

- Accountability

CONTENTS

Strategic Report . Highlights . At a Glance . Investment Proposition . Chairman's Statement . Chief Executive Officer's Review . Market Insight . Our Investment Strategy . Business Model . Our Strategic Objectives . Key Performance Indicators . Portfolio Review . Broad and Rich Clinical Pipeline . Core Portfolio . Public Opportunities Portfolio . Financial Review . Risk Management . Our Stakeholders . Sustainability Corporate Governance . Corporate Governance Report . Board of Directors . Report of the Nomination Committee . Report of the Audit and Risk Committee . Directors' Remuneration Report . Directors' Report Financial Statements . Independent Auditors' Report . Financial Statements Other information . Shareholder Information . Glossary

STRATEGIC REPORT

HIGHLIGHTS

Performance snapshot Net Asset Value (NAV) GBP226m 2021: GBP255m

NAV per share 175p 2021: 198p

Gross Portfolio net revaluation* (GBP19m) 2021: (GBP54m)

Business highlights Realised capital GBP21m 2021: GBP39m

Capital pool GBP123m 2021: GBP134m

Capital raised by portfolio companies in 2022 USD134m 2021: USD776m

Operational highlights

> Agreement to acquire Twelve Bio by Ensoma in an all share transaction with concurrent financing which was completed in February 2023

> Reverse merger of Disc Medicine onto Nasdaq completed in December 2022, 15 months after first Arix investment

> Cost run rate below 2% of Net Asset Value

* Year on year net movement includes investments, FX, and impairment.

AT A GLANCE

Who we are: Arix Bioscience plc is a global venture capital company focused on investing in breakthrough biotechnology companies.

We collaborate with experienced entrepreneurs and provide the capital, expertise and global networks to help accelerate the science they have developed into important new treatments for patients. As a listed company, we are able to bring this exciting growth phase of our industry to a broader range of investors.

We are here for two key reasons. To generate superior returns for our investors and to make a tangible difference to patients' lives.

Investment strategy providing resilience through market cycles We focus on innovation and partner with highly experienced entrepreneurs to create companies that can significantly improve patients' lives.

Diverse portfolio Geographic split

Therapeutic split

Development stage split

NAV per share 175p 2021: 198p

Capital Pool GBP123m 2021: GBP134m

Rolling 36 month goals

Double Digit NAV per share Growth

-9% annualised in 2020-2022 BELOW TARGET (11% 2019-2021)

2 x Successful exits ON TARGET

2 x IPOs ON TARGET

Maintain cost base within 2% of NAV ON TARGET

Read more in the Chairman's statement in this report.

STRONG CLINICAL TRIALS PIPELINE Collectively our portfolio companies were running 11 clinical trials at 31 December 2022, with a further 9 in preclinical development.

Clinical trials 11 (2021: 22)

Read more on our Pipeline below.

* NAV Per Share = NAV / Total Number of Issued Shares less those held in treasury.

Investment proposition Public market access to ground-breaking medical innovation

1 Large, high-growth industry Biotech's core fundamentals are strong: long-term, sustainable growth drivers, resilient, attractive M&A environment.

Arix provides unique exposure to a portfolio of high growth global biotech companies, both private and public, through a listed vehicle.

Read more in Market Insight below.

2 High impact and value creation potential Diverse portfolio of companies addressing significant unmet needs in healthcare, with the potential to deliver breakthrough treatments to patients.

Multiple near to mid-term milestones anticipated with the potential to deliver significant returns, including: new data readouts, initiation of new trials, further funding rounds and potential for IPOs and M&A.

Read more in the Portfolio Review below.

3 Expertise and networks Expert team with deep scientific, commercial and transactional expertise and a proven track record of success to drive growth in portfolio value.

Arix's global networks and transatlantic team provide access to a large pool of opportunities across the full spectrum of biotech disciplines and a deep understanding of the industries and markets in which we invest.

4 Active, disciplined capital management Initial investments are typically tranched to pre-agreed milestones supportive of the original investment thesis.

Active management of public portfolio positions to manage risk and optimise returns.

Transparent valuation policy; valuations adhere to IPEV Guidelines.

Read more in the Financial Review below.

To see how our investment case works in practice, please see our Business Model below.

5 Uncorrelated returns The healthcare and pharma sector is generally uncorrelated with other industries and the wider macroeconomic environment. As big pharma are a key driver of the biotech sector through M&A, the potential for cash exits from our portfolio is less impacted by the broader economic cycle.

Our core purpose is to help translate scientific innovation into new medicines for patients. Through the portfolio of companies that we back and build, we aim to address significant challenges in healthcare in the areas of oncology, genetic diseases, immunology and anti-infectives.

At Arix we focus on outcomes beyond financial performance and through our portfolio companies we hope to make a tangible difference to patients' lives. To date, we have invested more than GBP200m into innovative biotech companies in our Gross Portfolio, which, in turn, have since raised more than USD3bn of funding.

CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT

Introduction At the start of 2022, we had grave concerns about financial market conditions. I am pleased to report that, post year end, the outlook is more positive. We have always held the view that our particular area of the market is not as subject to the cyclical impact of consumer demand as other areas of the economy. As such, we believe that as the cost of capital starts to decline, the sector will recover. We are already seeing signs of funds coming back into the market and a pick-up in M&A, albeit modest, by large pharmaceutical companies.

Our NAV during 2022, continued to be affected by the protracted weakness in public markets that began in late 2021. Our response to those challenging conditions was to adopt a judicious approach to the deployment of cash and pause our core investing activity of taking large positions in unlisted companies.

Instead, with a significant disconnect between depressed public valuations and elevated private valuations, we created a "public opportunities" portfolio of between 5% and 10% of NAV to invest in undervalued listed companies, many of which we had assessed when they were still private. Across the entirety of the portfolio, we took decisive action to exit positions that we felt no longer offered compelling prospects, either for their growth potential or as M&A targets.

We also strengthened the Board with new additions which, as well as improving corporate governance, brought deep and complementary life sciences sector expertise from which we continue to benefit.

Performance Compared to the prior year end, the net asset value fell from GBP255 million to GBP226 million (from 198p to 175p per share). The reduction was predominantly driven by share price declines in some of our legacy Nasdaq-listed holdings.

Our decision to conserve cash has served us well. While the market price and discount to NAV of our shares reflect considerable risk aversion with regards to venture investments in biopharmaceutical companies, our strategy has helped to protect the downside on our shares. We ended the year with GBP122.8 million in cash compared to GBP134.2 million in the prior year.

In view of the considerable market uncertainties, we continued to focus on the optimised management of our existing portfolio. This was borne out by our participation in the Disc Medicine fundraising in support of its merger with Gemini Therapeutics, and the merger of Imara with Enliven which we continue to hold. The maturation of the portfolio enables us to demonstrate our strategy in action, along with our ability to identify and support businesses with products and technologies that are attractive to large pharmaceutical company buyers.

Corporate Governance We continue to benefit from improved governance on the Board, having introduced new skills and balance with the additions of Dr Debra Barker and Andrew Smith as Senior Independent Director and Non-Executive Director respectively. Debra is a seasoned international life sciences executive with more than 25 years' senior and board experience from start-up biotech to big pharma companies, while Andrew is an internationally experienced CFO and COO with strong financial and operational experience in US, Swiss and UK-based biotech and pharmaceutical companies.

The appointments were coincidental with the resignation of Sir Michael Bunbury. I am thankful to Sir Michael for the stewardship he provided and for his contribution to improving corporate governance at Arix during his tenure.

Together with Maureen O'Connell and Isaac Kohlberg, Non-Executive directors proposed by Acacia Research Corporation, we have a Board that encompasses a breadth and depth of investment and sector expertise, and a collegiate group of highly experienced and competent individuals who are all aligned on achieving success for Arix.

Progress on key targets Our key performance indicators exist to ensure that our core value-creating portfolio companies receive the appropriate level of strategic and financial support to maximise the company's risk-adjusted investment return. While they are helpful markers of success, the dynamic environment in which we operate necessitates an agile approach, which is why we take a long-term view with targets set over a rolling 36-month period.

- Following IPOs from Aura and Pyxis Oncology in 2021, Disc Medicine completed a reverse merger in 2022, exceeding our target of achieving two IPOs over a 36-month period.

- We have maintained costs to within 2% of NAV (under normal market conditions) and anticipate that we will continue to do so.

- Having already achieved two strategic exits ahead of our 2023 target, there were no exits in 2022 beyond the sale of legacy positions in some of our listed company holdings.

