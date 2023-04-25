Teralight has started building what will be Israel's largest solar park. The Ta'anach PV project will have an installed capacity of 250 MW and include 550 MWh of storage. It is located in the Jezreel Valley, northern Israel, and will start operations in the first half of 2024.Teralight has broken ground on a 250 MW solar project in Israel's Jezreel Valley, northern Israel. The Israeli solar developer claims that the Ta'anach project will be Israel's largest PV park upon completion, accounting for 5.2% of the country's renewable energy capacity and 1.2% of its overall electricity capacity. ...

