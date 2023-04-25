Five Star Bank: Five Star Bancorp Announces First Quarter 2023 Results

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif., April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Five Star Bancorp (Nasdaq: FSBC) (the "Company" or "Five Star"), the holding company for Five Star Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $13.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, as compared to $13.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and $9.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022.
Financial Highlights
Performance highlights and other developments for the Company for the periods noted below included the following:
- Pre-tax income, pre-tax, pre-provision income, net income, and earnings per share were as follows for the periods indicated:
|Three months ended
|(dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
|March 31,
2023
|December 31,
2022
|March 31,
2022
|Return on average assets ("ROAA")
|1.65
|%
|1.70
|%
|1.53
|%
|Return on average equity ("ROAE")
|20.94
|%
|21.50
|%
|17.07
|%
|Pre-tax income
|$
|18,501
|$
|18,769
|$
|13,522
|Pre-tax, pre-provision income(1)
|$
|19,401
|$
|20,019
|$
|14,472
|Net income
|$
|13,161
|$
|13,282
|$
|9,862
|Basic earnings per common share
|$
|0.77
|$
|0.77
|$
|0.58
|Diluted earnings per common share
|$
|0.77
|$
|0.77
|$
|0.58
|Weighted average basic common shares outstanding
|17,150,174
|17,143,920
|17,102,508
|Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding
|17,194,884
|17,179,863
|17,164,519
|Shares outstanding at end of period
|17,258,904
|17,241,926
|17,246,199
(1) See the section entitled "Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)" for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure.
James E. Beckwith, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented on the financial results:
"Disruption in the market historically leads to opportunities at Five Star Bank and recent events in the banking industry are no exception. In the first quarter of 2023, we experienced record deposit growth with the onboarding of new customers and the opening of new accounts. We attribute this growth to seizing opportunities, the strength of our brand, and our differentiated customer experience, which have earned us the trust of our customers, community, and employees. We will continue to expand our verticals to meet this demand in the markets we serve and will focus on disciplined business practices to endure any market condition.
This quarter, we declared an increased dividend of $0.20 per share, which exemplifies our focus on shareholder value. We are also pleased to have earned the #1 ranking on the S&P Global Market Intelligence annual rankings of 2022's best-performing community banks in the nation with assets between $3 billion and $10 billion."
- Total deposits increased by 4.97%, or $138.4 million, in the three months ended March 31, 2023. Total deposits increased by $21.9 million during the month of March 2023.
- Cash and cash equivalents as of March 31, 2023 were $347.9 million, representing 11.91% of total deposits at March 31, 2023, compared to 9.35% as of December 31, 2022.
- Adoption of Accounting Standards Update No. 2016-13, Financial Instruments - Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments and all subsequent amendments that modified ASU 2016-13 (collectively, "ASC 326") on January 1, 2023. ASC 326 replaced the former "incurred loss" model for recognizing credit losses with an "expected loss" model. The impact of the adoption included an increase to the allowance for credit losses of approximately $5.3 million, as well as an increase to the reserve for unfunded commitments of approximately $1.1 million. The impact of the adoption also included a decrease in retained earnings, net of tax effect, of approximately $4.5 million. For purposes of regulatory capital calculations, an election was made to phase-in the day one impact of adopting ASC 326 on retained earnings over three years. For the three months ended March 31, 2023, the provision for credit losses was $0.9 million.
- Net interest margin of 3.75% for the three months ended March 31, 2023 was consistent with expectations, as the effective federal funds rate increased to 4.83% as of March 31, 2023.
- Other comprehensive income improved by $1.5 million during the three months ended March 31, 2023 as unrealized losses, net of tax effect, declined on available-for-sale debt securities from $13.4 million to $11.9 million as of December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2023, respectively. Total held-to-maturity and available-for-sale securities as of March 31, 2023 represented 0.11% and 3.46% of total interest-earning assets, respectively.
- Consistent, disciplined management of expenses contributed to our efficiency ratio of approximately 36.43% for the three months ended March 31, 2023.
- Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 9.02% and 8.99% as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively. The Bank continues to meet all requirements to be considered "well-capitalized" under applicable regulatory guidelines.
- Loan and deposit growth in the three months ended March 31, 2023 was as follows:
|(dollars in thousands)
|March 31,
2023
|December 31,
2022
|$ Change
|% Change
|Loans held for investment
|$
|2,869,848
|$
|2,791,326
|$
|78,522
|2.81
|%
|Non-interest-bearing deposits
|836,673
|971,246
|(134,573
|)
|(13.86
|)%
|Interest-bearing deposits
|2,083,733
|1,810,758
|272,975
|15.08
|%
|(dollars in thousands)
|March 31,
2023
|March 31,
2022
|$ Change
|% Change
|Loans held for investment
|$
|2,869,848
|$
|2,080,158
|$
|789,690
|37.96
|%
|Non-interest-bearing deposits
|836,673
|941,285
|(104,612
|)
|(11.11
|)%
|Interest-bearing deposits
|2,083,733
|1,561,807
|521,926
|33.42
|%
- At March 31, 2023, the Company reported total loans held for investment, total assets, and total deposits of $2.9 billion, $3.4 billion, and $2.9 billion, respectively, as compared to $2.8 billion, $3.2 billion, and $2.8 billion, respectively, at December 31, 2022.
- The ratio of nonperforming loans to loans held for investment, or total loans at period end, remained consistent at 0.01% at December 31, 2022 compared to 0.01% at March 31, 2023.
- The Company's Board of Directors declared, and the Company subsequently paid, a cash dividend of $0.15 per share during the three months ended March 31, 2023. The Company's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.20 per share on April 20, 2023, representing an increase of 33.33% over the most recent cash dividend declared.
- For the three months ended March 31, 2023, net interest margin was 3.75%, as compared to 3.83% for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 3.60% for the three months ended March 31, 2022.
Summary Results
Three months ended March 31, 2023, as compared to three months ended December 31, 2022
The Company's net income for the three months ended March 31, 2023 compared to the three months ended December 31, 2022 remained relatively consistent, due to a decrease in non-interest income attributable to lower loan production and a corresponding increase in non-interest expense, partially offset by a lower provision for credit loss due to lower loan growth. Non-interest expense grew due to an increase in salaries and benefits, partially offset by a decrease in other operating expenses.
Three months ended March 31, 2023, as compared to three months ended March 31, 2022
The increase in the Company's net income for the three months ended March 31, 2023 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2022 was primarily due to an increase in net interest income of $7.3 million, driven by loan growth and increased yields. The overall increase in net interest income was partially offset by a decrease in non-interest income and higher non-interest expenses due to growth at the Bank.
The following is a summary of the components of the Company's operating results and performance ratios for the periods indicated:
|Three months ended
|(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|March 31,
2023
|December 31,
2022
|$ Change
|% Change
|Selected operating data:
|Net interest income
|$
|29,148
|$
|29,135
|$
|13
|0.04
|%
|Provision for credit losses
|900
|1,250
|(350
|)
|(28.00
|)%
|Non-interest income
|1,371
|1,601
|(230
|)
|(14.37
|)%
|Non-interest expense
|11,118
|10,717
|401
|3.74
|%
|Pre-tax income
|18,501
|18,769
|(268
|)
|(1.43
|)%
|Provision for income taxes
|5,340
|5,487
|(147
|)
|(2.68
|)%
|Net income
|$
|13,161
|$
|13,282
|$
|(121
|)
|(0.91
|)%
|Earnings per common share:
|Basic
|$
|0.77
|$
|0.77
|$
|-
|-
|%
|Diluted
|$
|0.77
|$
|0.77
|$
|-
|-
|%
|Performance and other financial ratios:
|ROAA
|1.65
|%
|1.70
|%
|ROAE
|20.94
|%
|21.50
|%
|Net interest margin
|3.75
|%
|3.83
|%
|Cost of funds
|1.53
|%
|1.16
|%
|Efficiency ratio
|36.43
|%
|34.87
|%
|Three months ended
|(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|March 31,
2023
|March 31,
2022
|$ Change
|% Change
|Selected operating data:
|Net interest income
|$
|29,148
|$
|21,883
|$
|7,265
|33.20
|%
|Provision for credit losses
|900
|950
|(50
|)
|(5.26
|)%
|Non-interest income
|1,371
|2,164
|(793
|)
|(36.65
|)%
|Non-interest expense
|11,118
|9,575
|1,543
|16.11
|%
|Pre-tax income
|18,501
|13,522
|4,979
|36.82
|%
|Provision for income taxes
|5,340
|3,660
|1,680
|45.90
|%
|Net income
|$
|13,161
|$
|9,862
|$
|3,299
|33.45
|%
|Earnings per common share:
|Basic
|$
|0.77
|$
|0.58
|$
|0.19
|32.76
|%
|Diluted
|$
|0.77
|$
|0.58
|$
|0.19
|32.76
|%
|Performance and other financial ratios:
|ROAA
|1.65
|%
|1.53
|%
|ROAE
|20.94
|%
|17.07
|%
|Net interest margin
|3.75
|%
|3.60
|%
|Cost of funds
|1.53
|%
|0.17
|%
|Efficiency ratio
|36.43
|%
|39.82
|%
Balance Sheet Summary
|(dollars in thousands)
|March 31,
2023
|December 31,
2022
|$ Change
|% Change
|Selected financial condition data:
|Total assets
|$
|3,397,308
|$
|3,227,159
|$
|170,149
|5.27
|%
|Cash and cash equivalents
|347,939
|259,991
|87,948
|33.83
|%
|Total loans held for investment
|2,869,848
|2,791,326
|78,522
|2.81
|%
|Total investments
|118,654
|119,744
|(1,090
|)
|(0.91
|)%
|Total liabilities
|3,136,652
|2,974,334
|162,318
|5.46
|%
|Total deposits
|2,920,406
|2,782,004
|138,402
|4.97
|%
|Subordinated notes, net
|73,640
|73,606
|34
|0.05
|%
|Total shareholders' equity
|260,656
|252,825
|7,831
|3.10
|%
- Insured and collateralized deposits were approximately $1.9 billion, representing approximately 64.53% of total deposits as of March 31, 2023.
- Commercial and consumer deposit accounts constituted approximately 75% of total deposits. Deposit relationships of at least $5 million represented approximately 64% of total deposits and had an average age of approximately 9.8 years as of March 31, 2023.
- Cash and cash equivalents as of March 31, 2023 were $347.9 million, representing 11.91% of total deposits at March 31, 2023, compared to 9.35% as of December 31, 2022.
- The Federal Reserve created the Bank Term Funding Program in response to recent events, which allows any federally insured deposit institution to pledge its investment portfolio at par as collateral value. At March 31, 2023, there had been no need for the Bank's use of the facility.
- Total liquidity (consisting of cash and cash equivalents and unused and available borrowing capacity as set forth below) was approximately $892.7 million as of March 31, 2023.
|March 31, 2023
|Available
|(dollars in thousands)
|Line of Credit
|Borrowings
|Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco ("FHLB") advances
|$
|398,145
|$
|120,000
|$
|278,145
|Federal Reserve discount window
|76,665
|-
|76,665
|Correspondent bank lines of credit
|190,000
|-
|190,000
|Cash and cash equivalents
|-
|-
|347,939
|Total
|$
|664,810
|$
|120,000
|$
|892,749
The increase in total assets from December 31, 2022 to March 31, 2023 was primarily due to an $87.9 million increase in cash and cash equivalents and a $78.5 million increase in total loans held for investment. The increase in cash and cash equivalents primarily resulted from net cash provided from financing activities of $155.8 million, partially offset by net cash used in investing activities of $68.6 million. The $78.5 million increase in total loans held for investment between December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2023 was a result of $135.0 million in loan originations, partially offset by $56.5 million in loan payoffs and paydowns.
The increase in total liabilities from December 31, 2022 to March 31, 2023 was primarily attributable to an increase in FHLB advances of $20.0 million and an increase in deposits of $138.4 million, largely due to increases in money market, interest checking, and time deposits over $250 thousand of $220.8 million, $33.6 million, and $30.9 million, respectively, partially offset by decreases in non-interest-bearing and savings of $134.6 million and $11.5 million, respectively.
Total shareholders' equity increased by $7.8 million from $252.8 million at December 31, 2022 to $260.7 million at March 31, 2023. The increase in total shareholders' equity was primarily a result of net income recognized of $13.2 million and $1.5 million in other comprehensive income, partially offset by $2.6 million in cash distributions paid during the period and a reduction to retained earnings of $4.5 million, net of tax effect, due to the adoption of ASC 326.
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin
The following is a summary of the components of net interest income for the periods indicated:
|Three months ended
|(dollars in thousands)
|March 31,
2023
|December 31,
2022
|$ Change
|% Change
|Interest and fee income
|$
|40,311
|$
|37,402
|$
|2,909
|7.78
|%
|Interest expense
|11,163
|8,267
|2,896
|35.03
|%
|Net interest income
|$
|29,148
|$
|29,135
|$
|13
|0.04
|%
|Net interest margin
|3.75
|%
|3.83
|%
|Three months ended
|(dollars in thousands)
|March 31,
2023
|March 31,
2022
|$ Change
|% Change
|Interest and fee income
|$
|40,311
|$
|22,871
|$
|17,440
|76.25
|%
|Interest expense
|11,163
|988
|10,175
|1,029.86
|%
|Net interest income
|$
|29,148
|$
|21,883
|$
|7,265
|33.20
|%
|Net interest margin
|3.75
|%
|3.60
|%
The following table shows the components of net interest income and net interest margin for the quarterly periods indicated:
|Three months ended
|March 31, 2023
|December 31, 2022
|March 31, 2022
|(dollars in thousands)
|Average
Balance
|Interest
Income/
Expense
|Yield/ Rate
|Average
Balance
|Interest
Income/
Expense
|Yield/ Rate
|Average
Balance
|Interest
Income/
Expense
|Yield/ Rate
|Assets
|Interest-earning deposits with banks
|$
|200,541
|$
|2,167
|4.38
|%
|$
|200,395
|$
|1,841
|3.64
|%
|$
|339,737
|$
|192
|0.23
|%
|Investment securities
|119,489
|650
|2.21
|%
|117,364
|643
|2.17
|%
|148,736
|567
|1.54
|%
|Loans held for investment and sale
|2,836,070
|37,494
|5.36
|%
|2,703,865
|34,918
|5.12
|%
|1,977,509
|22,112
|4.53
|%
|Total interest-earning assets
|3,156,100
|40,311
|5.18
|%
|3,021,624
|37,402
|4.91
|%
|2,465,982
|22,871
|3.76
|%
|Interest receivable and other assets, net
|69,253
|73,664
|150,116
|Total assets
|$
|3,225,353
|$
|3,095,288
|$
|2,616,098
|Liabilities and shareholders' equity
|Interest-bearing transaction accounts
|$
|379,593
|$
|433
|0.46
|%
|$
|223,473
|$
|174
|0.31
|%
|$
|276,690
|$
|70
|0.10
|%
|Savings accounts
|155,233
|545
|1.42
|%
|136,753
|247
|0.72
|%
|90,815
|25
|0.11
|%
|Money market accounts
|1,087,122
|5,436
|2.03
|%
|1,060,597
|3,652
|1.37
|%
|920,767
|367
|0.16
|%
|Time accounts
|300,952
|2,964
|3.99
|%
|299,771
|2,467
|3.26
|%
|128,183
|83
|0.26
|%
|Subordinated debt and other borrowings
|125,691
|1,785
|5.76
|%
|114,858
|1,727
|5.96
|%
|28,393
|443
|6.33
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|2,048,591
|11,163
|2.21
|%
|1,835,452
|8,267
|1.79
|%
|1,444,848
|988
|0.28
|%
|Demand accounts
|901,491
|997,815
|922,128
|Interest payable and other liabilities
|20,344
|17,002
|14,800
|Shareholders' equity
|254,927
|245,019
|234,322
|Total liabilities & shareholders' equity
|$
|3,225,353
|$
|3,095,288
|$
|2,616,098
|Net interest spread
|2.97
|%
|3.12
|%
|3.48
|%
|Net interest income/margin
|$
|29,148
|3.75
|%
|$
|29,135
|3.83
|%
|$
|21,883
|3.60
|%
Factors affecting interest income and yields
Interest income increased during the three months ended March 31, 2023, as compared to the three months ended December 31, 2022, due to the following:
- Rates. The average yields on interest-earning assets were 5.18% and 4.91% for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively. The increase in yields period-over-period was primarily due to increased rates earned on loans held for investment and sale originated in the current environment of rising rates, and increases in yields earned on interest-earning deposits with banks.
- Volume. Average interest-earning assets increased by approximately $134.5 million period-over-period, primarily driven by new loan originations which drove increases in the average daily balances of loans for the three months ended March 31, 2023.
Interest income increased during the three months ended March 31, 2023, as compared to the three months ended March 31, 2022, due to the following:
- Rates. The average yields on interest-earning assets were 5.18% and 3.76% for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022, respectively. The increase in yields period-over-period was primarily due to increased rates earned on loans held for investment and sale originated in the current environment of rising rates, and increases in yields earned on interest-earning deposits with banks.
- Volume. Average interest-earning assets increased by approximately $690.1 million period-over-period, driven by new loan originations which drove increases in the average daily balances of loans for the three months ended March 31, 2023.
Factors affecting interest expense and rates
Interest expense increased during the three months ended March 31, 2023, as compared to the three months ended December 31, 2022, due to the following:
- Rates. The average costs of interest-bearing liabilities were 2.21% and 1.79% for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively. The increase in cost period-over-period was due to increases in the rates paid on interest-bearing deposit accounts, with the most significant rate increases in time and savings accounts. The average cost of subordinated debt and other borrowings decreased from 5.96% to 5.76% for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2023, respectively, due to a lower rate on subordinated debt outstanding in the three months ended March 31, 2023 as subordinated debt expense in the three months ended December 31, 2022 consisted of debt redeemed in December 2022 at higher rates, partially offset by an increase in rates on FHLB advances during the same time period. Additionally, the cost of funds increased from 1.16% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, to 1.53% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.
- Volume. Average interest-bearing liabilities increased by $213.1 million period-over-period, primarily driven by increases in average balances for interest-bearing deposit accounts, with the most substantial average balance increase in interest-bearing transaction accounts. Average subordinated debt and other borrowings increased by $10.8 million period-over-period, due to an increase in the average balance of FHLB advances that was partly offset by a decrease in the average balance of subordinated debt.
Interest expense increased during the three months ended March 31, 2023, as compared to the three months ended March 31, 2022, due to the following:
- Rates. The average costs of interest-bearing liabilities were 2.21% and 0.28% for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022, respectively. The increase in cost period-over-period was due to increases in the rates paid on interest-bearing deposit accounts, with the most significant increases in time and money market accounts. The average cost of subordinated debt and other borrowings decreased from 6.33% to 5.76% for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and March 31, 2023, respectively, due to a reduction of interest expenses as a percentage of the average balance during the three months ended March 31, 2023. Additionally, the cost of funds increased from 0.17% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 to 1.53% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.
- Volume. Average interest-bearing liabilities increased by $603.7 million period-over-period, primarily driven by increases in average balances for interest-bearing deposit accounts, with the most substantial average balance increases in time accounts. Average subordinated debt and other borrowings increased by $97.3 million period-over-period, consisting of FHLB advances which did not occur during the three months ended March 31, 2022, combined with an increase in the average balance of subordinated debt.
Asset Quality
Allowance for Credit Losses
Beginning January 1, 2023, the Company adopted ASC 326, which replaced the former "incurred loss" model for recognizing credit losses with an "expected loss" model referred to as the Current Expected Credit Loss ("CECL") model. Utilizing CECL may have an impact on our allowance for credit losses going forward and resulted in a lack of comparability between 2022 and 2023 quarterly periods. Refer to information below on the provision for credit losses recorded during the three months ended March 31, 2023.
At March 31, 2023, the Company's allowance for credit losses was $34.2 million, as compared to $28.4 million at December 31, 2022. The $5.8 million increase in the allowance is due to a $5.3 million adjustment recorded in connection with the adoption of CECL and a $0.9 million provision for credit losses recorded during the three months ended March 31, 2023, partially offset by net charge-offs of $0.4 million during the same period.
The Company's ratio of nonperforming loans to loans held for investment remained consistent at 0.01% at December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2023. Loans designated as substandard remained largely unchanged at $0.4 million at both December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2023. The provision for credit losses recorded during the three months ended March 31, 2023 was primarily related to loan growth. There were no loans with doubtful risk grades at March 31, 2023 or December 31, 2022.
A summary of the allowance for credit losses by loan class is as follows:
|March 31, 2023
|December 31, 2022
|(dollars in thousands)
|Amount
|% of Total
|Amount
|% of Total
|Real estate:
|Commercial
|$
|26,846
|78.56
|%
|$
|19,216
|67.69
|%
|Commercial land and development
|224
|0.66
|%
|54
|0.19
|%
|Commercial construction
|1,423
|4.16
|%
|645
|2.27
|%
|Residential construction
|173
|0.51
|%
|49
|0.17
|%
|Residential
|179
|0.52
|%
|175
|0.62
|%
|Farmland
|217
|0.64
|%
|644
|2.27
|%
|Commercial:
|Secured
|4,215
|12.33
|%
|7,098
|25.00
|%
|Unsecured
|150
|0.44
|%
|116
|0.41
|%
|Consumer and other
|400
|1.17
|%
|347
|1.22
|%
|Unallocated
|345
|1.01
|%
|45
|0.16
|%
|Total allowance for credit losses
|$
|34,172
|100.00
|%
|$
|28,389
|100.00
|%
The ratio of allowance for credit losses to loans held for investment, or total loans at period end, was 1.19% at March 31, 2023, as compared to 1.02% at December 31, 2022.
Non-interest Income
Three months ended March 31, 2023, as compared to three months ended December 31, 2022
The following table presents the key components of non-interest income for the periods indicated:
|Three months ended
|(dollars in thousands)
|March 31,
2023
|December 31,
2022
|$ Change
|% Change
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|$
|117
|$
|97
|$
|20
|20.62
|%
|Gain on sale of loans
|598
|637
|(39
|)
|(6.12
|)%
|Loan-related fees
|308
|407
|(99
|)
|(24.32
|)%
|FHLB stock dividends
|193
|193
|-
|-
|%
|Earnings on bank-owned life insurance
|102
|119
|(17
|)
|(14.29
|)%
|Other income
|53
|148
|(95
|)
|(64.19
|)%
|Total non-interest income
|$
|1,371
|$
|1,601
|$
|(230
|)
|(14.37
|)%
Gain on sale of loans. The decrease in gain on sale of loans resulted primarily from a decline in the volume of loans sold. During the three months ended March 31, 2023, loans totaling $12.7 million were sold with an effective yield of 4.72% compared to the three months ended December 31, 2022, when loans totaling $14.5 million were sold with an effective yield of 4.40%.
Loan-related fees. The decrease in loan-related fees resulted primarily from a decline of approximately $0.1 million of fee income earned on SBA 7(a) loans during the three months ended March 31, 2023 compared to the three months ended December 31, 2022.
Other income. The decrease in other income resulted primarily from a $0.1 million gain recorded on a distribution received on an investment in a venture-backed fund during the three months ended December 31, 2022, which did not recur during the three months ended March 31, 2023.
Three months ended March 31, 2023, as compared to three months ended March 31, 2022
The following table presents the key components of non-interest income for the periods indicated:
|Three months ended
|(dollars in thousands)
|March 31,
2023
|March 31,
2022
|$ Change
|% Change
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|$
|117
|$
|108
|$
|9
|8.33
|%
|Net gain on sale of securities
|-
|5
|(5
|)
|(100.00
|)%
|Gain on sale of loans
|598
|918
|(320
|)
|(34.86
|)%
|Loan-related fees
|308
|596
|(288
|)
|(48.32
|)%
|FHLB stock dividends
|193
|102
|91
|89.22
|%
|Earnings on bank-owned life insurance
|102
|90
|12
|13.33
|%
|Other income
|53
|345
|(292
|)
|(84.64
|)%
|Total non-interest income
|$
|1,371
|$
|2,164
|$
|(793
|)
|(36.65
|)%
Gain on sale of loans. The decrease in gain on sale of loans related primarily to an overall decline in the effective yields on loans sold during the three months ended March 31, 2023 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2022. During the three months ended March 31, 2023, approximately $12.7 million of loans were sold with an effective yield of 4.72%, as compared to approximately $11.7 million of loans sold with an effective yield of 7.84% during the three months ended March 31, 2022.
Loan-related fees. The decrease in loan-related fees was primarily a result of $0.3 million of swap referral fees recognized during the three months ended March 31, 2022 which did not recur in the three months ended March 31, 2023.
Other income. The decrease in other income resulted primarily from a $0.3 million gain recorded on a distribution received on an investment in a venture-backed fund during the three months ended March 31, 2022 which did not recur during the three months ended March 31, 2023.
Non-interest Expense
Three months ended March 31, 2023, as compared to three months ended December 31, 2022
The following table presents the key components of non-interest expense for the periods indicated:
|Three months ended
|(dollars in thousands)
|March 31,
2023
|December 31,
2022
|$ Change
|% Change
|Salaries and employee benefits
|$
|6,618
|$
|5,698
|$
|920
|16.15
|%
|Occupancy and equipment
|523
|511
|12
|2.35
|%
|Data processing and software
|872
|839
|33
|3.93
|%
|Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC") insurance
|402
|245
|157
|64.08
|%
|Professional services
|631
|553
|78
|14.10
|%
|Advertising and promotional
|418
|568
|(150
|)
|(26.41
|)%
|Loan-related expenses
|255
|358
|(103
|)
|(28.77
|)%
|Other operating expenses
|1,399
|1,945
|(546
|)
|(28.07
|)%
|Total non-interest expense
|$
|11,118
|$
|10,717
|$
|401
|3.74
|%
Salaries and employee benefits. The increase in salaries and employee benefits was primarily a result of: (i) a $0.6 million increase in salaries, insurance, and benefits as a result of a 1.69% increase in headcount and recognition of employer taxes and 401(k) contributions recorded for bonuses and commissions paid during the three months ended March 31, 2023, as compared to the three months ended December 31, 2022; (ii) a $0.7 million decrease in loan origination costs due to lower loan production; and (iii) a $0.2 million increase in estimated bonus expense based on increased headcount and salaries. These increases were partially offset by $0.6 million of lower commission expenses due to lower loan production during the three months ended March 31, 2023, as compared to the three months ended December 31, 2022.
FDIC insurance. The increase related primarily to a final rule adopted by the FDIC to increase initial base deposit insurance assessment rates for insured depository institutions by two basis points, beginning with the first quarterly assessment period of 2023.
Advertising and promotional. The decrease related primarily to an overall decline in events attended and donations made, as more events were scheduled during the three months ended December 31, 2022 than the three months ended March 31, 2023.
Loan-related expenses. Loan-related expenses decreased primarily as a result of a net overall decrease in loan expenses incurred to support loan production during the three months ended March 31, 2023, as compared to the three months ended December 31, 2022, including decreased expenses for insurance and taxes, environmental reports, and inspections.
Other operating expenses. The decrease in other operating expenses was primarily due to $0.3 million of subordinated debt issuance costs recognized during the three months ended December 31, 2022 in connection with the redemption of subordinated notes in December 2022, combined with a $0.2 million decrease in travel, conference fees, and professional membership fees during the three months ended March 31, 2023, as compared to the three months ended December 31, 2022.
Three months ended March 31, 2023, as compared to three months ended March 31, 2022
The following table presents the key components of non-interest expense for the periods indicated:
|Three months ended
|(dollars in thousands)
|March 31,
2023
|March 31,
2022
|$ Change
|% Change
|Salaries and employee benefits
|$
|6,618
|$
|5,675
|$
|943
|16.62
|%
|Occupancy and equipment
|523
|520
|3
|0.58
|%
|Data processing and software
|872
|716
|156
|21.79
|%
|FDIC insurance
|402
|165
|237
|143.64
|%
|Professional services
|631
|554
|77
|13.90
|%
|Advertising and promotional
|418
|344
|74
|21.51
|%
|Loan-related expenses
|255
|278
|(23
|)
|(8.27
|)%
|Other operating expenses
|1,399
|1,323
|76
|5.74
|%
|Total non-interest expense
|$
|11,118
|$
|9,575
|$
|1,543
|16.11
|%
Salaries and employee benefits. The increase in salaries and employee benefits was primarily a result of: (i) a $0.7 million increase in salaries, insurance, and benefits as a result of a 7.10% increase in headcount and recognition of employer taxes and 401(k) contributions recorded for bonuses and commissions paid during the three months ended March 31, 2023, as compared to the three months ended March 31, 2022; (ii) a $0.7 million decrease in loan origination costs due to lower loan production; and (iii) a $0.3 million increase in estimated bonus expense based on increased headcount and salaries. These increases were partially offset by $0.7 million of lower commission expenses due to lower loan production during the three months ended March 31, 2023, as compared to the three months ended March 31, 2022.
Data processing and software. Data processing and software increased, primarily due to: (i) increased usage of our digital banking platform; (ii) higher transaction volumes related to the increased number of loan and deposit accounts; and (iii) increased number of licenses required for new users on our loan origination and documentation system.
FDIC insurance. The increase related primarily to a final rule adopted by the FDIC to increase initial base deposit insurance assessment rates for insured depository institutions by two basis points, beginning with the first quarterly assessment period of 2023. FDIC insurance also increased for the three months ended March 31, 2023 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2022 due to a $539.7 million increase in the assessment base period-over-period.
Provision for Income Taxes
Three months ended March 31, 2023, as compared to three months ended December 31, 2022
Provision for income taxes for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 decreased by $0.2 million, or 2.68%, to $5.3 million, as compared to $5.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, which was primarily due to the decrease in pre-tax income recognized during the three months ended March 31, 2023.
Three months ended March 31, 2023, as compared to three months ended March 31, 2022
Provision for income taxes increased by $1.6 million, or 45.90%, to $5.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, as compared to $3.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022. This increase was primarily due to an increase in pre-tax income for the three months ended March 31, 2023, as compared to the three months ended March 31, 2022. Additionally, the provision for income taxes for the three months ended March 31, 2022 included a provision to tax return true-up of approximately $0.3 million relating to the 2021 tax return filed in 2022, which did not recur during the three months ended March 31, 2023.
Webcast Details
Five Star Bancorp will host a live webcast for analysts and investors on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. ET (10:00 a.m. PT) to discuss its first quarter financial results. To view the live webcast, visit the "News & Events" section of the Company's website under "Events" at https://investors.fivestarbank.com/news-events/events. The webcast will be archived on the Company's website for a period of 90 days.
About Five Star Bancorp
Five Star is a bank holding company headquartered in Rancho Cordova, California. Five Star operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, Five Star Bank. Five Star Bank has seven branches and one loan production office in Northern California.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements represent plans, estimates, objectives, goals, guidelines, expectations, intentions, projections, and statements of the Company's beliefs concerning future events, business plans, objectives, expected operating results, and the assumptions upon which those statements are based. Forward-looking statements include without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate, or imply future results, performance, or achievements, and are typically identified with words such as "may," "could," "should," "will," "would," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "aim," "intend," "plan," or words or phases of similar meaning. The Company cautions that the forward-looking statements are based largely on the Company's expectations and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on factors which are, in many instances, beyond the Company's control. Such forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions (some of which may be beyond the Company's control) and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which change over time, and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict their occurrence or how they will affect the Company. If one or more of the factors affecting the Company's forward-looking information and statements proves incorrect, then the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, forward-looking information and statements contained in this press release. Therefore, the Company cautions you not to place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking information and statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 under the section entitled "Risk Factors," and other documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.
The Company disclaims any duty to revise or update the forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, to reflect actual results or changes in the factors affecting the forward-looking statements, except as specifically required by law.
Condensed Financial Data (Unaudited)
|Three months ended
|(dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
|March 31,
2023
|December 31,
2022
|March 31,
2022
|Revenue and Expense Data
|Interest and fee income
|$
|40,311
|$
|37,402
|$
|22,871
|Interest expense
|11,163
|8,267
|988
|Net interest income
|29,148
|29,135
|21,883
|Provision for credit losses
|900
|1,250
|950
|Net interest income after provision
|28,248
|27,885
|20,933
|Non-interest income:
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|117
|97
|108
|Gain on sale of securities
|-
|-
|5
|Gain on sale of loans
|598
|637
|918
|Loan-related fees
|308
|407
|596
|FHLB stock dividends
|193
|193
|102
|Earnings on bank-owned life insurance
|102
|119
|90
|Other income
|53
|148
|345
|Total non-interest income
|1,371
|1,601
|2,164
|Non-interest expense:
|Salaries and employee benefits
|6,618
|5,698
|5,675
|Occupancy and equipment
|523
|511
|520
|Data processing and software
|872
|839
|716
|FDIC insurance
|402
|245
|165
|Professional services
|631
|553
|554
|Advertising and promotional
|418
|568
|344
|Loan-related expenses
|255
|358
|278
|Other operating expenses
|1,399
|1,945
|1,323
|Total non-interest expense
|11,118
|10,717
|9,575
|Income before provision for income taxes
|18,501
|18,769
|13,522
|Provision for income taxes
|5,340
|5,487
|3,660
|Net income
|$
|13,161
|$
|13,282
|$
|9,862
|Comprehensive Income
|Net income
|$
|13,161
|$
|13,282
|$
|9,862
|Net unrealized holding loss (gain) on securities available-for-sale during the period
|2,140
|3,714
|(9,438
|)
|Reclassification adjustment for net realized gains included in net income
|-
|-
|(5
|)
|Income tax benefit (expense) related to other comprehensive (income) loss
|632
|1,098
|(2,791
|)
|Other comprehensive income (loss)
|1,508
|2,616
|(6,652
|)
|Total comprehensive income
|$
|14,669
|$
|15,898
|$
|3,210
|Share and Per Share Data
|Earnings per common share:
|Basic
|$
|0.77
|$
|0.77
|$
|0.58
|Diluted
|$
|0.77
|$
|0.77
|$
|0.58
|Book value per share
|$
|15.10
|$
|14.66
|$
|13.40
|Tangible book value per share(1)
|$
|15.10
|$
|14.66
|$
|13.40
|Weighted average basic common shares outstanding
|17,150,174
|17,143,920
|17,102,508
|Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding
|17,194,884
|17,179,863
|17,164,519
|Shares outstanding at end of period
|17,258,904
|17,241,926
|17,246,199
|Credit Quality
|Allowance for credit losses to period end nonperforming loans
|8,167.68
|%
|7,027.38
|%
|1,799.99
|%
|Nonperforming loans to loans held for investment
|0.01
|%
|0.01
|%
|0.06
|%
|Nonperforming assets to total assets
|0.01
|%
|0.01
|%
|0.05
|%
|Nonperforming loans plus performing problem loan modifications to loans held for investment
|0.01
|%
|0.01
|%
|0.06
|%
|Selected Financial Ratios
|ROAA
|1.65
|%
|1.70
|%
|1.53
|%
|ROAE
|20.94
|%
|21.50
|%
|17.07
|%
|Net interest margin
|3.75
|%
|3.83
|%
|3.60
|%
|Loan to deposit
|98.66
|%
|100.67
|%
|83.52
|%
(1) See the section entitled "Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)" for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure.
|(dollars in thousands)
|March 31,
2023
|December 31,
2022
|March 31,
2022
|Balance Sheet Data
|Cash and due from financial institutions
|$
|26,556
|$
|32,561
|$
|66,747
|Interest-bearing deposits in banks
|321,383
|227,430
|438,217
|Time deposits in banks
|9,617
|9,849
|14,464
|Securities - available-for-sale, at fair value
|115,140
|115,988
|134,813
|Securities - held-to-maturity, at amortized cost
|3,514
|3,756
|4,486
|Loans held for sale
|11,315
|9,416
|10,386
|Loans held for investment
|2,869,848
|2,791,326
|2,080,158
|Allowance for credit losses - loans
|(34,172
|)
|(28,389
|)
|(23,904
|)
|Loans held for investment, net of allowance for credit losses
|2,835,676
|2,762,937
|2,056,254
|FHLB stock
|10,890
|10,890
|6,667
|Operating leases, right-of-use asset
|5,175
|3,981
|4,718
|Premises and equipment, net
|1,677
|1,605
|1,836
|Bank-owned life insurance
|16,771
|14,669
|14,343
|Interest receivable and other assets
|39,594
|34,077
|25,318
|Total assets
|$
|3,397,308
|$
|3,227,159
|$
|2,778,249
|Non-interest-bearing deposits
|$
|836,673
|$
|971,246
|$
|941,285
|Interest-bearing deposits
|2,083,733
|1,810,758
|1,561,807
|Total deposits
|2,920,406
|2,782,004
|2,503,092
|Subordinated notes, net
|73,640
|73,606
|28,403
|FHLB advances
|120,000
|100,000
|-
|Operating lease liability
|5,433
|4,243
|4,987
|Interest payable and other liabilities
|17,173
|14,481
|10,706
|Total liabilities
|3,136,652
|2,974,334
|2,547,188
|Common stock
|219,785
|219,543
|218,721
|Retained earnings
|52,817
|46,736
|19,558
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net
|(11,946
|)
|(13,454
|)
|(7,218
|)
|Total shareholders' equity
|260,656
|252,825
|231,061
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|3,397,308
|$
|3,227,159
|$
|2,778,249
|Quarterly Average Balance Data
|Average loans held for investment and sale
|$
|2,836,070
|$
|2,703,865
|$
|1,977,509
|Average interest-earning assets
|3,156,100
|3,021,624
|2,465,982
|Average total assets
|3,225,353
|3,095,288
|2,616,098
|Average deposits
|2,824,391
|2,718,409
|2,338,583
|Average total equity
|254,927
|245,019
|234,322
|Capital Ratios
|Total shareholders' equity to total assets
|7.67
|%
|7.83
|%
|8.32
|%
|Tangible shareholders' equity to tangible assets(1)
|7.67
|%
|7.83
|%
|8.32
|%
|Total capital (to risk-weighted assets)
|12.61
|%
|12.46
|%
|13.07
|%
|Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets)
|9.02
|%
|8.99
|%
|10.70
|%
|Common equity Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets)
|9.02
|%
|8.99
|%
|10.70
|%
|Tier 1 leverage ratio
|8.54
|%
|8.60
|%
|9.02
|%
(1) See the section entitled "Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)" for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure.
Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)
The Company uses financial information in its analysis of the Company's performance that is not in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors that is supplementary to the Company's financial condition, results of operations, and cash flows computed in accordance with GAAP. However, the Company acknowledges that its non-GAAP financial measures have a number of limitations. As such, investors should not view these disclosures as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, these non-GAAP measures are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that other banking companies use. Other banking companies may use names similar to those the Company uses for the non-GAAP financial measures the Company discloses, but may calculate them differently. Investors should understand how the Company and other companies each calculate their non-GAAP financial measures when making comparisons.
Tangible shareholders' equity to tangible assets is defined as total equity less goodwill and other intangible assets, divided by total assets less goodwill and other intangible assets. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is total shareholders' equity to total assets. We had no goodwill or other intangible assets at the end of any period indicated. As a result, tangible shareholders' equity to tangible assets is the same as total shareholders' equity to total assets at the end of each of the periods indicated.
Tangible book value per share is defined as total shareholders' equity less goodwill and other intangible assets, divided by the outstanding number of common shares at the end of the period. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is book value per share. We had no goodwill or other intangible assets at the end of any period indicated. As a result, tangible book value per share is the same as book value per share at the end of each of the periods indicated.
Pre-tax, pre-provision income is defined as pre-tax income plus provision for credit losses. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is pre-tax income.
The following reconciliation table provides a more detailed analysis of this non-GAAP financial measure:
|Pre-tax, pre-provision income
(dollars in thousands)
|March 31,
2023
|December 31,
2022
|March 31,
2022
|Pre-tax income
|$
|18,501
|$
|18,769
|$
|13,522
|Add: provision for credit losses
|900
|1,250
|950
|Pre-tax, pre-provision income
|$
|19,401
|$
|20,019
|$
|14,472
Media Contact:
Heather C. Luck, Chief Financial Officer
Five Star Bancorp
(916) 626-5008
hluck@fivestarbank.com
Shelley R. Wetton, Chief Marketing Officer
Five Star Bancorp
(916) 284-7827
swetton@fivestarbank.com