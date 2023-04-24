Northeast Bank Reports Third Quarter Results and Declares Dividend

PORTLAND, Maine, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northeast Bank (the "Bank") (NASDAQ: NBN), a Maine-based full-service bank, today reported net income of $12.5 million, or $1.69 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to net income of $10.6 million, or $1.36 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. Net income for the nine months ended March 31, 2023 was $32.1 million, or $4.35 per diluted common share, compared to $31.9 million, or $3.98 per diluted common share, for the nine months ended March 31, 2022.



The Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.01 per share, payable on May 19, 2023, to shareholders of record as of May 5, 2023.

"We reported strong results in our third fiscal quarter," said Rick Wayne, Chief Executive Officer. "As a result of the historic loan growth during our second fiscal quarter, we increased the National Lending Division's interest income by $29.1 million, or 140.2%, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2022 and by $13.8 million, or 38.3%, compared with the quarter ended December 31, 2022. We successfully integrated $998.5 million in loans purchased during the second fiscal quarter into our existing loan portfolio and maintained careful underwriting standards. Utilizing our at-the-market stock offering plan, we issued 160 thousand shares of common stock during the quarter at a weighted average net proceeds per share of $42.78." Mr. Wayne continued, "As a result of this activity, we are reporting earnings of $1.69 per diluted common share, a return on average equity of 18.5%, and a return on average assets of 1.8% for the quarter."

As of March 31, 2023, total assets were $2.87 billion, an increase of $1.28 billion, or 81.1%, from total assets of $1.58 billion as of June 30, 2022.

1. The following table highlights the changes in the loan portfolio for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2023:



Loan Portfolio Changes Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 March 31, 2023

Balance December 31, 2022

Balance Change ($) Change (%) (Dollars in thousands)

National Lending Purchased $ 1,460,598 $ 1,483,567 $ (22,969 ) (1.55 %) National Lending Originated 994,707 963,775 30,932 3.21 % SBA National 25,537 27,239 (1,702 ) (6.25 %) Community Banking 28,953 30,176 (1,223 ) (4.05 %) Total $ 2,509,795 $ 2,504,757 $ 5,038 0.20 % Nine Months Ended March 31, 2023 March 31, 2023

Balance June 30, 2022

Balance Change ($) Change (%) (Dollars in thousands)

National Lending Purchased $ 1,460,598 $ 477,682 $ 982,916 205.77 % National Lending Originated 994,707 759,229 235,478 27.67 % SBA National 25,537 33,046 (7,509 ) (22.72 %) Community Banking 28,953 34,909 (5,956 ) (17.06 %) Total $ 2,509,795 $ 1,304,866 $ 1,204,929 92.34 %

Loans generated by the Bank's National Lending Division for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 totaled $138.6 million, which consisted of $21.5 million of purchased loans, at an average price of 90.6% of unpaid principal balance, and $117.1 million of originated loans.

An overview of the Bank's National Lending Division portfolio follows:

National Lending Portfolio Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Purchased Originated Total Purchased Originated Total (Dollars in thousands) Loans purchased or originated during the period: Unpaid principal balance $ 23,715 $ 117,108 $ 140,823 $ 32,079 $ 152,105 $ 184,184 Net investment basis 21,493 117,108 138,601 23,920 152,105 176,025 Loan returns during the period: Yield 7.62 % 9.23 % 8.26 % 8.25 % 6.94 % 7.50 % Total Return on Purchased Loans (1) 7.62 % N/A 7.62 % 8.30 % N/A 8.30 % Nine Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Purchased Originated Total Purchased Originated Total (Dollars in thousands) Loans purchased or originated during the period: Unpaid principal balance $ 1,260,530 $ 472,820 $ 1,733,350 $ 162,492 $ 414,989 $ 577,481 Net investment basis 1,095,003 472,820 1,567,823 151,412 414,989 566,401 Loan returns during the period: Yield 7.83 % 8.57 % 8.20 % 8.80 % 6.61 % 7.55 % Total Return on Purchased Loans (1) 7.83 % N/A 7.83 % 8.80 % N/A 8.80 % Total loans as of period end: Unpaid principal balance $ 1,650,072 $ 994,707 $ 2,644,779 $ 516,972 $ 680,568 $ 1,197,540 Net investment basis 1,460,598 994,707 2,455,305 479,824 680,568 1,160,392 (1) The total return on purchased loans represents scheduled accretion, accelerated accretion, gains on real estate owned and other noninterest income recorded during the period divided by the average invested balance, which includes purchased loans held for sale, on an annualized basis. The total return on purchased loans does not include the effect of purchased loan charge-offs or recoveries during the period. Total return on purchased loans is considered a non-GAAP financial measure. See reconciliation in below table entitled "Total Return on Purchased Loans."

2. Deposits increased by $841.2 million, or 65.3%, from June 30, 2022. The increase was attributable to increases in time deposits of $883.9 million, or 694.3%, and savings and interest checking deposits of $108.6 million, or 18.6%, partially offset by a decrease in demand deposits of $153.9 million, or 46.8%. The primary reason for the net increase in deposits was due to the increase in brokered time deposits, which increased to $744.1 million compared to none outstanding at June 30, 2022. The use of brokered time deposits is part of the Bank's strategy to fund the loan purchases in the short-term. The decrease in demand deposits was primarily due to a $165.0 million decrease in the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") Liquidity Facility ("PPPLF") balance during the nine months ended March 31, 2023 as the balance of PPP loans purchased by ACAP that remain outstanding has decreased significantly during this period.



3. Shareholders' equity increased by $35.6 million, or 14.3%, from June 30, 2022, primarily due to net income of $32.1 million, the issuance of 194 thousand shares of voting common stock, adding $8.0 million to shareholders' equity, and stock-based compensation of $2.6 million, partially offset by the repurchase of 136 thousand shares of voting common stock at a weighted average price per share of $37.99, which resulted in a $5.2 million decrease to shareholders' equity.



Net income increased by $1.9 million to $12.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to net income of $10.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

1. Net interest and dividend income before provision for loan losses increased by $11.2 million to $32.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to $21.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. The increase was primarily due to the following:

An increase in interest income earned on loans of $29.2 million, primarily due to an increase in interest income earned on the National Lending Division's originated and purchased portfolios, due to higher average balances in both portfolios and higher rates earned on the originated portfolio, partially offset by lower rates earned on the purchased portfolio; and

An increase in interest income earned on short-term investments of $1.8 million, primarily due to higher rates earned; partially offset by,

An increase in deposit interest expense of $16.3 million, due to higher interest rates and higher average balances in interest-bearing deposits; and

An increase in FHLB borrowings interest expense of $3.7 million, primarily due to higher average balances.



The following table summarizes interest income and related yields recognized on the loan portfolios:

Interest Income and Yield on Loans Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Average Interest Average Interest Balance Income Yield Balance Income Yield (Dollars in thousands) Community Banking $ 29,157 $ 436 6.06 % $ 40,144 $ 550 5.56 % SBA National 28,288 851 12.20 % 34,605 577 6.76 % SBA PPP - - 0.00 % 462 3 3.05 % National Lending: Originated 981,660 22,347 9.23 % 643,707 11,021 6.94 % Purchased 1,463,242 27,475 7.62 % 477,912 9,722 8.25 % Total National Lending 2,444,902 49,822 8.26 % 1,121,619 20,743 7.50 % Total $ 2,502,347 $ 51,109 8.28 % $ 1,196,830 $ 21,873 7.41 % Nine Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Average Interest Average Interest Balance Income Yield Balance Income Yield (Dollars in thousands) Community Banking $ 31,002 $ 1,490 6.40 % $ 42,995 $ 1,692 5.24 % SBA National 28,945 2,191 10.08 % 36,322 1,835 6.73 % SBA PPP - - 0.00 % 827 17 2.74 % National Lending: Originated 898,467 57,770 8.57 % 597,127 29,634 6.61 % Purchased 901,377 52,965 7.83 % 452,603 29,883 8.80 % Total National Lending 1,799,844 110,735 8.20 % 1,049,730 59,517 7.55 % Total $ 1,859,791 $ 114,416 8.20 % $ 1,129,874 $ 63,061 7.43 %

The components of total income on purchased loans are set forth in the table below entitled "Total Return on Purchased Loans." When compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2022, transactional income increased by $583 thousand for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, and regularly scheduled interest and accretion increased by $17.1 million due to the increase in average balances. The total return on purchased loans for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 was 7.6%, a decrease from 8.3% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. The following table details the total return on purchased loans:

Total Return on Purchased Loans Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Income Return (1) Income Return (1) (Dollars in thousands) Regularly scheduled interest and accretion $ 24,280 6.73 % $ 7,166 6.08 % Transactional income: Gain on real estate owned - 0.00 % 56 0.05 % Accelerated accretion and loan fees 3,195 0.89 % 2,556 2.17 % Total transactional income 3,195 0.89 % 2,612 2.22 % Total $ 27,475 7.62 % $ 9,778 8.30 % Nine Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Income Return (1) Income Return (1) (Dollars in thousands) Regularly scheduled interest and accretion $ 44,968 6.65 % $ 21,379 6.29 % Transactional income: Gain on real estate owned - 0.00 % 31 0.00 % Accelerated accretion and loan fees 7,997 1.18 % 8,504 2.51 % Total transactional income 7,997 1.18 % 8,535 2.51 % Total $ 52,965 7.83 % $ 29,914 8.80 % (1) The total return on purchased loans represents scheduled accretion, accelerated accretion, gains on real estate owned and other noninterest income recorded during the period divided by the average invested balance, which includes purchased loans held for sale, on an annualized basis. The total return does not include the effect of purchased loan charge-offs or recoveries during the period. Total return is considered a non-GAAP financial measure.

2. Noninterest income decreased by $4.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2022, principally due to the following:



A decrease in correspondent fee income of $4.6 million from the recognition of correspondent fees and net servicing income. Correspondent income for the quarters ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 is comprised of the following components:

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 (In thousands) Correspondent Fee $ 9 $ 1,087 Amortization of Purchased Accrued Interest 165 1,690 Earned Net Servicing Interest 153 2,193 Total $ 327 $ 4,970

The Bank has $317 thousand of unamortized correspondent fee and purchased accrued interest remaining at March 31, 2023. The decrease in correspondent fee income was partially offset by:

A decrease in unrealized loss on equity securities of $338 thousand; and

An increase in gain on sale of SBA loans of $228 thousand, due to the sale of $3.7 million in SBA loans during the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

3. Noninterest expense increased by $2.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2022, primarily due to the following:

An increase in salaries and employee benefits expense of $1.2 million, primarily due to increases in regular employee compensation and stock compensation expense;

An increase in professional fees of $411 thousand, primarily due to increased legal expense;

An increase in deposit insurance expense of $345 thousand, primarily due to the increase in average assets and decrease in Tier 1 leverage ratio, which increased the Bank's assessment rate; and

An increase in data processing fees of $202 thousand, primarily due to increases in IT hardware and software expense, IT professional implementation expense, and IT outsourced processing expense.



4. Income tax expense increased by $1.7 million to $6.4 million, or an effective tax rate of 33.8%, for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to $4.7 million, or an effective tax rate of 30.6%, for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. The increase in income tax expense is due to the increase in pre-tax income. The increase in the effective tax rate from March 31, 2022 is primarily due to changes in state tax apportionment and changes to permanent tax differences.

As of March 31, 2023, nonperforming assets totaled $14.5 million, or 0.51% of total assets, compared to $12.9 million, or 0.82% of total assets, as of June 30, 2022. The increase was primarily due to six National Lending loans totaling $4.3 million that were placed on nonaccrual status, partially offset by two National Lending loans totaling $2.5 million that paid off during the nine months ended March 31, 2023.

As of March 31, 2023, past due loans totaled $17.5 million, or 0.70% of total loans, compared to past due loans totaling $7.0 million, or 0.53% of total loans, as of June 30, 2022. The increase was primarily due to 74 National Lending loans totaling $12.6 million that became past due, partially offset by the payoff of one National Lending purchased loan totaling $1.0 million during the nine months ended March 31, 2023.

As of March 31, 2023, the Bank's Tier 1 leverage capital ratio was 10.1%, compared to 16.1% at June 30, 2022, and the Total capital ratio was 11.9% at March 31, 2023, compared to 19.5% at June 30, 2022. Capital ratios decreased from an increase in assets, primarily loans, partially offset by increased earnings.

NORTHEAST BANK BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 2,002 $ 2,095 Short-term investments 214,569 169,984 Total cash and cash equivalents 216,571 172,079 Available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value 53,792 54,911 Equity securities, at fair value 6,797 6,798 Total securities 60,589 61,709 Loans: Commercial real estate 1,929,908 882,187 Commercial and industrial 498,878 352,729 Residential real estate 80,443 69,209 Consumer 566 741 Total loans 2,509,795 1,304,866 Less: Allowance for loan losses 7,092 5,028 Loans, net 2,502,703 1,299,838 Premises and equipment, net 26,967 9,606 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 16,290 1,610 Loan servicing rights, net 1,651 1,285 Bank-owned life insurance 18,250 17,922 Other assets 23,458 18,710 Total assets $ 2,866,479 $ 1,582,759 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Deposits: Demand $ 175,154 $ 329,007 Savings and interest checking 693,849 585,274 Money market 248,617 246,095 Time 1,011,256 127,317 Total deposits 2,128,876 1,287,693 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 388,591 15,000 Lease liability 20,730 4,451 Other liabilities 44,413 27,294 Total liabilities 2,582,610 1,334,438 Commitments and contingencies - - Shareholders' equity Preferred stock, $1.00 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022 - - Voting common stock, $1.00 par value, 25,000,000 shares authorized; 7,668,650 and 7,442,103 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022, respectively 7,669 7,442 Non-voting common stock, $1.00 par value, 3,000,000 shares authorized; No shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022 - - Additional paid-in capital 41,967 38,749 Retained earnings 234,861 202,980 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (628 ) (850 ) Total shareholders' equity 283,869 248,321 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,866,479 $ 1,582,759





NORTHEAST BANK STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, Nine Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Interest and dividend income: Interest and fees on loans $ 51,109 $ 21,873 $ 114,416 $ 63,061 Interest on available-for-sale securities 329 65 748 235 Other interest and dividend income 1,916 73 4,255 365 Total interest and dividend income 53,354 22,011 119,419 63,661 Interest expense: Deposits 17,240 916 29,937 3,408 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 3,862 122 4,795 377 Obligation under capital lease agreements 13 21 46 70 Total interest expense 21,115 1,059 34,778 3,855 Net interest and dividend income before provision for loan losses 32,239 20,952 84,641 59,806 Provision (credit) for loan losses 676 (287 ) 1,851 (1,582 ) Net interest and dividend income after provision for loan losses 31,563 21,239 82,790 61,388 Noninterest income: Fees for other services to customers 372 476 1,142 1,236 Gain on sales of SBA loans 228 - 299 - Gain on sales of PPP loans - - - 86 Net unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities 80 (258 ) (127 ) (332 ) Gain (loss) on real estate owned, other repossessed collateral and premises and equipment, net - 56 (73 ) 55 Correspondent fee income 327 4,970 2,327 18,842 Gain on termination of interest rate swap - - 96 - Bank-owned life insurance income 110 105 329 317 Other noninterest income 71 59 154 97 Total noninterest income 1,188 5,408 4,147 20,301 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 8,434 7,258 25,149 22,226 Occupancy and equipment expense 1,061 916 3,113 2,667 Professional fees 951 540 1,931 1,455 Data processing fees 1,369 1,167 3,690 3,341 Marketing expense 187 160 583 511 Loan acquisition and collection expense 451 452 1,841 2,911 FDIC insurance premiums 443 98 684 298 Other noninterest expense 940 810 3,183 2,518 Total noninterest expense 13,836 11,401 40,174 35,927 Income before income tax expense 18,915 15,246 46,763 45,762 Income tax expense 6,398 4,659 14,661 13,895 Net income $ 12,517 $ 10,587 $ 32,102 $ 31,867 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 7,352,447 7,687,737 7,307,142 7,907,398 Diluted 7,413,812 7,790,963 7,377,236 7,998,221 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 1.70 $ 1.38 $ 4.39 $ 4.03 Diluted 1.69 1.36 4.35 3.98 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.03 $ 0.03

NORTHEAST BANK AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND ANNUALIZED YIELDS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Interest Average Interest Average Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Assets: Interest-earning assets: Securities $ 60,315 $ 329 2.21 % $ 63,865 $ 65 0.41 % Loans (1) (2) 2,502,347 51,109 8.28 % 1,196,830 21,873 7.41 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock 13,958 76 2.21 % 1,280 6 1.90 % Short-term investments (3) 174,431 1,840 4.28 % 226,820 67 0.12 % Total interest-earning assets 2,751,051 53,354 7.87 % 1,488,795 22,011 6.00 % Cash and due from banks 2,565 2,504 Other non-interest earning assets 67,861 46,022 Total assets $ 2,821,477 $ 1,537,321 Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: NOW accounts $ 543,050 $ 4,820 3.60 % $ 353,019 $ 202 0.23 % Money market accounts 253,542 1,372 2.19 % 256,074 192 0.30 % Savings accounts 108,102 281 1.05 % 126,902 167 0.53 % Time deposits 1,077,242 10,767 4.05 % 134,558 355 1.07 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,981,936 17,240 3.53 % 870,553 916 0.43 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 324,696 3,862 4.82 % 15,000 122 3.30 % Capital lease obligations 20,789 13 0.25 % 5,022 21 1.70 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,327,421 21,115 3.68 % 890,575 1,059 0.48 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits and escrow accounts 201,354 388,171 Other liabilities 18,786 14,220 Total liabilities 2,547,561 1,292,966 Shareholders' equity 273,916 244,355 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,821,477 $ 1,537,321 Net interest income $ 32,239 $ 20,952 Interest rate spread 4.19 % 5.52 % Net interest margin (4) 4.75 % 5.71 % Cost of funds (5) 3.39

%

0.34

%

(1) Interest income and yield are stated on a fully tax-equivalent basis using the statutory tax rate. (2) Nonaccrual loans are included in the computation of average, but unpaid interest has not been included for purposes of determining interest income. (3) Short-term investments include Federal Reserve and FHLB overnight deposits and other interest-bearing deposits.

(4) Net interest margin is calculated as net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets. (5) Cost of funds is calculated as total interest expense divided by total interest-bearing liabilities plus demand deposits and escrow accounts.





NORTHEAST BANK AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND ANNUALIZED YIELDS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Nine Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Interest Average Interest Average Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Assets: Interest-earning assets: Securities $ 60,818 $ 748 1.64 % $ 65,295 $ 235 0.48 % Loans (1) (2) 1,859,791 114,416 8.20 % 1,129,874 63,061 7.43 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock 7,317 137 2.49 % 1,237 19 2.05 % Short-term investments (3) 162,136 4,118 3.38 % 330,722 346 0.14 % Total interest-earning assets 2,090,062 119,419 7.61 % 1,527,128 63,661 5.55 % Cash and due from banks 2,531 2,686 Other non-interest earning assets 85,970 50,751 Total assets $ 2,178,563 $ 1,580,565 Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: NOW accounts $ 529,482 $ 9,990 2.51 % $ 303,525 $ 569 0.25 % Money market accounts 249,353 2,583 1.38 % 265,639 591 0.30 % Savings accounts 123,607 848 0.91 % 99,725 361 0.48 % Time deposits 614,044 16,516 3.58 % 207,304 1,887 1.21 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,516,486 29,937 2.63 % 876,193 3,408 0.52 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 155,639 4,795 4.10 % 15,000 377 3.35 % Capital lease obligations 13,829 46 0.44 % 5,431 70 1.72 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,685,954 34,778 2.75 % 896,624 3,855 0.57 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits and escrow accounts 219,785 429,354 Other liabilities 12,294 14,596 Total liabilities 1,918,033 1,340,574 Shareholders' equity 260,530 239,991 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,178,563 $ 1,580,565 Net interest income $ 84,641 $ 59,806 Interest rate spread 4.86 % 4.98 % Net interest margin (4) 5.39 % 5.22 % Cost of funds (5)

2.43

%

0.39

%

(1) Interest income and yield are stated on a fully tax-equivalent basis using the statutory tax rate. (2) Nonaccrual loans are included in the computation of average, but unpaid interest has not been included for purposes of determining interest income. (3) Short-term investments include Federal Reserve and FHLB overnight deposits and other interest-bearing deposits. (4) Net interest margin is calculated as net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.

(5) Cost of funds is calculated as total interest expense divided by total interest-bearing liabilities plus demand deposits and escrow accounts.





NORTHEAST BANK SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS AND OTHER DATA (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

September 30, 2022

June 30, 2022

March 31, 2022

Net interest income $ 32,239 $ 28,752 $ 23,649 $ 23,619 $ 20,952 Provision (credit) for loan losses 676 325 850 (879 ) (287 ) Noninterest income 1,188 1,301 1,659 4,144 5,408 Noninterest expense 13,836 13,704 12,634 12,856 11,401 Net income 12,517 11,298 8,287 10,296 10,587 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 7,352,447 7,256,281 7,312,291 7,506,465 7,687,737 Diluted 7,413,812 7,323,402 7,394,089 7,617,933 7,790,963 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 1.70 $ 1.56 $ 1.13 $ 1.37 $ 1.38 Diluted 1.69 1.54 1.12 1.35 1.36 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.01 Return on average assets 1.80 % 2.13 % 2.03 % 2.68 % 2.79 % Return on average equity 18.53 % 17.48 % 13.07 % 16.55 % 17.57 % Net interest rate spread (1) 4.19 % 5.42 % 5.61 % 6.14 % 5.52 % Net interest margin (2) 4.75 % 5.82 % 5.96 % 6.34 % 5.71 % Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (3) 41.39 % 45.60 % 49.92 % 46.31 % 43.25 % Noninterest expense to average total assets 1.99 % 2.58 % 3.09 % 3.34 % 3.01 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 118.20 % 119.28 % 142.88 % 156.64 % 167.20 % As of: March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 Nonperforming loans: Originated portfolio: Residential real estate $ 379 $ 448 $ 520 $ 550 $ 621 Commercial real estate 3,355 3,297 3,528 5,031 6,608 Commercial and industrial 561 631 452 202 230 Consumer - 8 8 11 12 Total originated portfolio 4,295 4,384 4,508 5,794 7,471 Total purchased portfolio 10,227 8,515 9,089 7,152 10,441 Total nonperforming loans 14,522 12,899 13,597 12,946 17,912 Real estate owned and other repossessed collateral, net - - 90 - - Total nonperforming assets $ 14,522 $ 12,899 $ 13,687 $ 12,946 $ 17,912 Past due loans to total loans 0.70 % 0.74 % 0.97 % 0.53 % 1.07 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.58 % 0.51 % 0.93 % 0.99 % 1.45 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.51 % 0.46 % 0.79 % 0.82 % 1.14 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.28 % 0.26 % 0.40 % 0.39 % 0.47 % Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans 48.84 % 49.70 % 43.38 % 38.34 % 32.47 % Commercial real estate loans to total capital (4) 614.90 % 661.48 % 328.35 % 294.20 % 252.90 % Net loans to deposits (5) 117.56 % 113.74 % 109.78 % 100.94 % 97.19 % Purchased loans to total loans (6) 58.20 % 59.23 % 32.62 % 36.61 % 38.94 % Equity to total assets 9.90 % 9.38 % 14.47 % 15.69 % 15.80 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 11.59 % 10.84 % 17.36 % 19.08 % 20.13 % Total capital ratio 11.89 % 11.11 % 17.77 % 19.47 % 20.60 % Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 10.06 % 12.53 % 15.59 % 16.13 % 16.17 % Total shareholders' equity $ 283,869 $ 263,427 $ 252,163 $ 248,321 $ 247,469 Less: Preferred stock - - - - - Common shareholders' equity 283,869 263,427 252,163 248,321 247,469 Less: Intangible assets (7) - - (1,141 ) (1,285 ) (1,696 ) Tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 283,869 $ 263,427 $ 251,022 $ 247,036 $ 245,773 Common shares outstanding 7,668,650 7,511,044 7,477,158 7,442,103 7,727,312 Book value per common share $ 37.02 $ 35.07 $ 33.72 $ 33.37 $ 32.03 Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) (8) 37.02 35.07 33.57 33.19 31.81 (1) The net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted-average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted-average cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the period. (2) The net interest margin represents net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets for the period. (3) The efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income (before the loan loss provision) plus noninterest income. (4) For purposes of calculating this ratio, commercial real estate includes all non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans defined as such by regulatory guidance, including all land development and construction loans. (5) During the quarter ended June 30, 2022, the Bank changed its internal policy limit to calculate based on deposits, not core deposits (non-maturity deposits and maturity deposits less than $250 thousand). Ratios as of March 31, 2022 reflect loans to core deposits. Beginning with the quarter ended December 31, 2022 and going forward, the Bank removed this internal policy limit (previously 125%). (6) Beginning with the quarter ended December 31, 2022 and going forward, the Bank removed this internal policy limit (previously 60%). (7) Includes the loan servicing rights asset. Beginning with the quarter ended December 31, 2022 and going forward, the Bank no longer excludes the loan servicing rights asset from tangible common shareholders' equity. (8) Tangible book value per share represents total shareholders' equity less the sum of preferred stock and intangible assets divided by common shares outstanding.

