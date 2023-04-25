

CleverTap names Pravin Laghaate as Vice President, Europe, and UK

Mountain View, Calif., London, UK, Amsterdam, Netherlands, & Mumbai, India, Apr 25, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - CleverTap, world's #1 retention cloud, today named Pravin Laghaate as Vice President for its Europe and United Kingdom regions. Pravin, who joined CleverTap in 2020 and has been in senior leadership sales roles centrally, will now oversee sales, go-to-market strategy, and execution across Europe and the UK.With over 20 years of experience across markets, he has been instrumental in establishing new benchmarks for expansion revenue and client engagement at CleverTap. Pravin has successfully built and led high-performance sales teams, in the past and worked with prominent brands such as Vodafone, Kingfisher Airlines, Gulf Air and Emirates."The UK and Europe's SaaS market is set to cross US$100 billion within the next decade. Given the immense potential within these regions we are certain that Pravin's elevation will allow us to continue on our high-growth journey. His presence within the region will be instrumental in driving customer retention and engagement for our European and UK based customers, enabling them to reach newer heights." said Sidharth Malik, Chief Executive Officer, CleverTap. "With a resilient business strategy, and drive to innovate, we are all set to further bolster our global footprint within the burgeoning SaaS landscape." he added.Talking about his new role Pravin states that, "I am ecstatic to be entrusted with the responsibility to grow our business in this region. CleverTap is the fastest growing retention cloud platform in the world, strengthening our footprint in the UK and Europe is going to be key to achieving our global ambitions."About CleverTapCleverTap is the all-in-one customer engagement platform that helps brands personalize and optimize all consumer touch points to improve user engagement, retention, and lifetime value. It's the only solution built to address the needs of retention and growth teams, with audience analytics, deep-segmentation, multi-channel engagement, product recommendations, and automation in one unified product.The platform is powered by TesseractDB - the world's first purpose-built database for customer engagement, offering both speed and economies of scale.CleverTap is trusted by 2000 customers, including Electronic Arts, TiltingPoint, Gamebasics, Big Fish, MobilityWare, TED, English Premier League, TD Bank, Carousell, AirAsia, Papa John's, and Tesco.Backed by leading investors such as Sequoia India, Tiger Global, Accel, and CDPQ the company is headquartered in Mountain View, California, with presence in San Francisco, New York, Sao Paulo, Bogota, London, Amsterdam, Sofia, Dubai, Mumbai, Singapore, and Jakarta. For more information, visit clevertap.com or follow on LinkedIn and Twitter.Forward-Looking StatementsSome of the statements in this press release may represent CleverTap's belief in connection with future events and may be forward-looking statements, or statements of future expectations based on currently available information. CleverTap cautions that such statements are naturally subject to risks and uncertainties that could result in the actual outcome being absolutely different from the results anticipated by the statements mentioned in the press release.Factors such as the development of general economic conditions affecting our business, future market conditions, our ability to maintain cost advantages, uncertainty with respect to earnings, corporate actions, client concentration, reduced demand, liability or damages in our service contracts, unusual catastrophic loss events, war, political instability, changes in government policies or laws, legal restrictions impacting our business, impact of pandemic, epidemic, any natural calamity and other factors that are naturally beyond our control, changes in the capital markets and other circumstances may cause the actual events or results to be materially different, from those anticipated by such statements. CleverTap does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy, completeness or updated or revised status of such statements. Therefore, in no case whatsoever will CleverTap and its affiliate companies be liable to anyone for any decision made or action taken in conjunction.For more information:SONY SHETTYDirector, Public Relations, CleverTap+91 9820900036sony@clevertap.comIPSHITA BALUConsultantArchetype+91 9590111798ipshita.balu@archetype.coSource: CleverTapCopyright 2023 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.