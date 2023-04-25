All Seas Capital, a pan-European private capital fund that provides transformational capital solutions to leading founder- and entrepreneur-owned companies, announces a significant minority investment in Nurture Landscapes Group ("Nurture"), an award-winning UK ground maintenance and green services business.

Founded in 2008 by Peter Fane, who comes from a long family line of horticulture specialists, Nurture has grown organically and inorganically to become a leading national service provider with a headcount of almost 2,000 staff directly employed. Holding two Royal Warrants, Nurture provides grounds maintenance services, landscape construction services, winter gritting, pest control and interior exterior plant displays, providing 'one stop' integrated services to a wide and diverse client base across the UK.

Nurture has a reputation for strong customer relationships, with clients spanning a broad range of disciplines, from the management of green open spaces of Jubilee Gardens and leafy workplace environments such as Chiswick Business Park to university campus estates like University College London, through to the more industrial environments of Royal Mail's 1,600 nationwide depots requiring grounds maintenance and winter gritting.

Nurture's strong management and the All Seas Capital team have identified a clear growth plan focused on organic growth and an acceleration of the company's already accretive M&A strategy in the fragmented ground maintenance market to strengthen Nurture's expanding nationwide network and enrich its service and benefits to customers. All Seas Capital's Co-Founders Cristobal Cuart and Marc Ciancimino will sit on Nurture's main board.

Peter Fane, Founder and Executive Chairman of Nurture, said:

"We have built a successful business to date, and are excited for the next stage of growth. We're delighted that All Seas Capital is backing our business to help us accelerate our growth. In taking this step, we were not just looking for capital investment, but also a partner that can add real value with their expertise to grow and strengthen the business. We have found that in All Seas and are looking forward to working with them."

Joe Petrusic of All Seas Capital, commented:

"Nurture is a strong business with a fantastic team, and we look forward to working with management in the coming years. All Seas is joining the Nurture journey at an interesting time management have already established a very strong platform, and there is plenty of growth and development to deliver together."

Marc Ciancimino, Co-Founder of All Seas Capital, commented:

"All Seas Capital is developing a reputation for providing flexible, hybrid non-control capital to established founder- and entrepreneur-owned companies that have already reached a certain scale but can benefit from our support and capital. Partnering with us serves as a catalyst for growth and development, while enabling business owners to retain control and preserve their culture, which is highly appealing."

Nurture Landscapes Group and the shareholders were advised by PWC for corporate finance, data analytics and structuring, Stephenson Harwood for legal matters, and BDO for financial and tax matters. All Seas Capital was advised by King Spalding for legal matters, RSM for financial and tax due diligence, Deloitte for structuring and SLR for ESG matters.

Crescent Capital will continue to provide funding to the business to support its inorganic ambitions.

About All Seas Capital

All Seas Capital is a pan-European private capital fund that provides flexible long-term financing solutions to leading mid cap companies. The team is led by Marc Ciancimino and Cristobal Cuart who co-founded and led KKR's European mezzanine and preferred equity business, and have an extensive career track record with €3.4bn invested across 45 businesses prior to founding All Seas Capital.

We partner with and provide transformational capital solutions and board level expertise to Western European entrepreneur- and family-owned mid-market businesses who need strategic capital, but do not want to sell majority stakes. We identify businesses that already have a certain amount of scale but are in need of support and capital as the catalyst for real business growth.

All Seas Capital's hybrid strategy, investing a combination of debt and equity, integrates ESG considerations throughout its investment process to help position its portfolio for long term, sustained growth.

www.allseascapital.com

Marc Ciancimino, Co-Founder

Prior to starting All Seas, Marc was a partner ("Member") of KKR Co where he spent a decade and started the European dimension of the firm's private credit activities with a special emphasis on hybrid transactions. He sat on the Global Private Credit Committee and was a Portfolio Management Committee member. He started his career in 1995 at Citibank and also worked at Bankers Trust before moving to the buyside in 1999. He has invested over $1.9bn since he started his career.

Cristobal Cuart, Co-Founder

Prior to All Seas, Cristobal was a Director at KKR which he joined in 2010 where he was a senior member of the European private credit and preferred equity platform, working closely with Marc Ciancimino to launch and grow the firm's European private credit and preferred equity activities. He has invested over $2.2bn into privately held businesses throughout his career.

