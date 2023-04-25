Join the Leaders in the 8th Annual High Potent Medicines Conference by MarketsandMarkets at Duo Milan Porta Nuova, Italy

MILAN, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MarketsandMarkets, a leading market research organization, is pleased to announce the venue details for its 8th Annual High Potent Medicines Conference. The event will be held in Milan, Italy, from May 24th to May 26th, 2023, at the Duo Milan Porta Nuova, Via Gerolamo Cardano, 1, 20124 Milano MI, Italy.





The Duo Milan Porta Nuova is a state-of-the-art conference venue that is ideally suited for this year's event. The venue is equipped with the latest technology, and it offers a spacious and comfortable environment for attendees to engage in productive discussions and exchange ideas. We believe that the venue will provide an ideal setting for our attendees to learn, connect, and network.

The conference will bring together leading experts from the pharmaceutical industry to discuss and exchange ideas on the latest developments in the field of high potent medicines. The theme for this year's conference is "Innovations in High Potent Medicines Manufacturing & Development."

The number of new medicines that contain highly potent active pharmaceutical ingredients (HPAPIs) is large and rising. According to estimates, HPAPIs make up more than 25% of all novel medications under development, including antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs). Over the past ten years, numerous pharmaceutical firms, and contract manufacturing organisations (CMOs) have made investments in HPAPI manufacturing facilities. And to learn more about Strategic Elements in HPAPI Projects, attend the specially designed, highly effective conference where the Keynote Speaker, Justin Mason-Home, Director, HPAPI Services, will discuss the topic.

With this, the High Potent Medicines conference will also feature keynote speeches from industry leaders, panel discussions, and presentations on the latest trends and advancements in high potent medicines. The event will provide an excellent opportunity for attendees to network with other professionals in the field and to gain valuable insights into the latest developments in the industry.

This high potent medicines conference will also feature keynote presentations, panel discussions, case studies, and interactive workshops, covering topics such as handling high potent drugs, occupational safety, analytical techniques, and new drug development strategies. The conference will also provide ample opportunities for attendees to connect with leading service providers and suppliers of high potent drug products. Witness an excellent range of sponsors, exhibitors and partner which include:

The event is expected to attract a diverse group of attendees, including pharmaceutical manufacturers, CMOs, CROs, regulatory agencies, and academic researchers. The conference is an excellent opportunity for attendees to gain valuable insights into the latest trends and advancements in high potent medicines.

