Stiebel Eltron says it will quadruple its heat pump manufacturing capacity at its factory in Holzminden, Germany. It also plans to triple the number of industrial jobs it provides to 1,200 positions by 2027.From pv magazine Germany Stiebel Eltron, a Germany-based heating manufacturer, will invest €450 million ($496 million) to expand heat pump production capacity at its main factory in Holzminden, Lower Saxony, Germany. The company aims to quadruple the capacity and wants to triple the number of employees at the facility to about 1,200. The expansion plan has already started, and the production ...

