Jim Herbert, Founder and Executive Chairman, and Mike Roffler, CEO and President of First Republic said, " With the stabilization of our deposit base and the strength of our credit quality and capital position, we continue to take steps to strengthen our business. We remain fully committed to serving our communities, and we are grateful for the ongoing support of our clients and colleagues."

Financial Results

Year-over-year: Revenues were $1.2 billion, down 13.4%. Net interest income was $923 million, down 19.4%. (1) Net income was $269 million, down 32.9%. Diluted earnings per share of $1.23, down 38.5%. Book value per share was $76.97, up 10.4%.

Net interest margin was 1.77%, compared to 2.45% for the prior quarter. (1)

Efficiency ratio was 70.4%, compared to 63.9% for the prior quarter.

Capital Position and Credit Quality

Tier 1 leverage ratio was 8.25%.

Common Equity Tier 1 ratio was 9.32%.

Nonperforming assets were 0.06% of total assets.

Net recoveries were $0.2 million.

Wealth Management

Year-over-year: Wealth management assets were $289.5 billion, up 5.6%. Wealth management revenues were $223 million, up 0.7%.



Balance Sheet

Year-over-year: Loans totaled $173.3 billion, up 22.6%. Deposits were $104.5 billion, down 35.5%. (2) Borrowings were $106.7 billion, up $101.2 billion.



__________ (1) Following the recent industry developments, net interest income and net interest margin were, and continue to be, materially impacted due to the unprecedented loss of deposits resulting in higher funding costs. (2) Deposits were down 40.8% from December 31, 2022. Deposits at March 31, 2023 included $30 billion of time deposits received from the large U.S. banks.

Neal Holland, Chief Financial Officer of First Republic said, " With the closure of several banks in March, we experienced unprecedented deposit outflows. We moved swiftly and leveraged our high-quality loan and securities portfolios to secure additional liquidity. We are working to restructure our balance sheet and reduce our expenses and short-term borrowings."

Selected Financial Data and Ratios As of or for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2023 As of or for the Quarter Ended December 31, 2022 As of or for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2022 ($ in millions, except per share amounts) Financial Results Revenues $ 1,209 $ 1,437 $ 1,396 Net interest income $ 923 $ 1,174 $ 1,145 Net income $ 269 $ 386 $ 401 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.23 $ 1.88 $ 2.00 Book value per share $ 76.97 $ 75.38 $ 69.70 Net interest margin 1.77 % 2.45 % 2.68 % Efficiency ratio (1) 70.4 % 63.9 % 62.0 % Capital Position and Credit Quality Tier 1 leverage ratio 8.25 % 8.51 % 8.70 % Common Equity Tier 1 ratio 9.32 % 9.17 % 9.48 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.06 % 0.05 % 0.08 % Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) $ (0.2 ) $ 0.9 $ (0.3 ) Wealth Management Total wealth management assets $ 289,464 $ 271,244 $ 274,195 Total wealth management revenues $ 223 $ 210 $ 221 Balance Sheet Total loans $ 173,311 $ 166,868 $ 141,313 Total deposits (2) $ 104,474 $ 176,437 $ 162,060 Short-term borrowings $ 80,365 $ 6,700 $ - Long-term borrowings $ 26,304 $ 8,579 $ 5,478 __________ (1) Efficiency ratio is the ratio of noninterest expense to the sum of net interest income and noninterest income. (2) As of March 31, 2023, included $30 billion of time deposits received from the large U.S. banks.

Recent Industry Events

The recent industry events, beginning in March 2023, have impacted the Bank's funding sources.

As of March 9, 2023, total deposits were $173.5 billion, down 1.7% from year-end 2022. On March 10, 2023, following the highly public closure of a large regional bank, First Republic began experiencing unprecedented deposit outflows.

On March 16, 2023, First Republic received uninsured deposits totaling $30 billion from a group of America's largest banks. This support for First Republic allowed the Bank to reduce its short-term borrowings. At that time, daily deposit outflows had slowed considerably.

Deposit activity began to stabilize beginning the week of March 27, 2023, and has remained stable through Friday, April 21, 2023. Total deposits were $102.7 billion as of April 21, 2023, down only 1.7% from March 31, 2023, primarily reflecting seasonal client tax payments that occur each April.

In response to the unprecedented deposit outflows, the Bank enhanced its financial position through access to additional liquidity from the Federal Reserve Bank, the Federal Home Loan Bank and JP Morgan Chase & Co. Total borrowings peaked on March 15, 2023, at $138.1 billion. At that time, the Bank had $34.0 billion of cash on its balance sheet. Total borrowings totaled $104.0 billion, and cash and cash equivalents totaled $10.0 billion as of April 21, 2023. This includes $25.5 billion of long-term advances with the Federal Home Loan Bank, compared to $7.3 billion as of December 31, 2022.

As a result of the recent events, the Bank is taking actions to strengthen its business and restructure its balance sheet. These actions include efforts to increase insured deposits, reduce borrowings from the Federal Reserve Bank, and decrease loan balances to correspond with the reduced reliance on uninsured deposits. Through these actions, the Bank intends to reduce the size of its balance sheet, reduce its reliance on short-term borrowings, and address the challenges it continues to face. Refer to the Forward-Looking Statements below.

The Bank is also taking steps to reduce expenses, including significant reductions to executive officer compensation, condensing corporate office space, and reducing non-essential projects and activities. The Bank also expects to reduce its workforce by approximately 20-25% in the second quarter.

In addition to these actions, the Bank is pursuing strategic options to expedite its progress while reinforcing its capital position.

Suspension of Dividends on Common Stock and Noncumulative Preferred Stock

In response to recent events, as announced on March 16, 2023, the Bank's Board of Directors determined to suspend its common stock dividend. In addition, on April 6, 2023, the Bank's Board of Directors determined to suspend payment of the quarterly cash dividend on each series of the Bank's outstanding noncumulative perpetual preferred stock.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets were 6 basis points of total assets at March 31, 2023.

The provision for credit losses for the quarter was $16 million. The Bank had net loan recoveries of $0.2 million for the quarter.

Book Value

Book value per common share at March 31, 2023 was $76.97, up 2.1% from the prior quarter.

Capital Position

The Bank's Tier 1 leverage ratio was 8.25% at March 31, 2023, compared to 8.51% in the prior quarter. The Common Equity Tier 1 ratio was 9.32% at March 31, 2023, compared to 9.17% in the prior quarter.

In February 2023, the Bank sold 2,875,000 new shares of common stock in an underwritten public offering, which added $397 million to common equity.

Balance Sheet

Loans

Loans totaled $173.3 billion at March 31, 2023, up 3.9% compared to the prior quarter. The increase was primarily due to increases in single family and multifamily loans, as well as higher capital call lines of credit outstanding due to increased utilization in March.

Investments

Total investment securities at March 31, 2023 were $34.8 billion, a 9.8% increase compared to the prior quarter. High-quality liquid assets, including eligible cash and unencumbered investment securities, totaled $14.4 billion at March 31, 2023, and represented 6.6% of quarterly average total assets.

Deposits

Total deposits declined $72.0 billion during the quarter, to $104.5 billion at March 31, 2023 reflecting outflows toward the middle of March 2023. At March 31, 2023, excluding the $30 billion of deposits made by the large U.S. banks, total deposits consisted of 58.4% in checking deposits, 15.0% in other liquid deposits, and 26.6% in CDs. At March 31, 2023, excluding the $30 billion of deposits made by the large U.S. banks, our estimated uninsured deposits totaled $19.8 billion, or 27% of total deposits. Insured deposits declined moderately during the quarter and have remained stable from March 31 through April 21. Refer to the Deposits table for additional details regarding our deposits.

Funding

Other sources of funding at March 31, 2023 included secured short-term borrowings from the Federal Reserve, securities sold under agreements to repurchase, and short-term and long-term FHLB advances, which totaled $105.9 billion.

Our unused, available borrowing capacity at the Federal Reserve Bank discount window and FHLB at March 31, 2023 was $12.4 billion and $1.7 billion, respectively. This available borrowing capacity is supported by pledged loans and investment securities. In addition, at March 31, 2023, cash and cash equivalents totaled $13.2 billion.

As of April 21, 2023, the Bank had $45.1 billion of cash and cash equivalents and unused available borrowing capacity, representing more than two times our estimated uninsured deposits, excluding the $30 billion of deposits made by the large U.S. banks.

Wealth Management

Total wealth management assets were $289.5 billion at March 31, 2023, up 6.7% compared to the prior quarter and included investment management assets of $118.9 billion, brokerage assets and money market mutual funds of $149.7 billion, and trust and custody assets of $20.9 billion.

Wealth management fees, which consist of investment management, brokerage and investment, insurance, trust and foreign exchange fee income, totaled $223 million for the quarter, up 6.7% compared to the prior quarter. Such revenues represented 18.5% of the Bank's total revenues.

Following the recent industry events and as of April 21, 2023, wealth management assets from teams that have departed First Republic were responsible for less than 20% of total wealth management assets as of March 31, 2023. As of April 21, 2023, First Republic has retained nearly 90% of its total wealth professionals and anticipates retaining a portion of the wealth management assets associated with departing teams.

Income Statement and Key Ratios

Revenue

Total revenues were $1.2 billion for the quarter, down 15.9% compared to the prior quarter. The decrease was due to a decrease in net interest income, partially offset by an increase in noninterest income. Following the recent industry developments, net interest income and net interest margin were, and continue to be, materially impacted due to the unprecedented loss of deposits resulting in higher funding costs.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $923 million for the quarter, down 21.4% compared to the prior quarter. The decrease in net interest income was primarily due to substantially higher funding costs, which was partially offset by CD withdrawal penalties that reduced interest expense on deposits by approximately $57 million.

Net Interest Margin

The net interest margin decreased to 1.77% for the quarter, from 2.45% in the prior quarter. The decrease was primarily due to higher short-term borrowings, which was partially offset by the impact of CD withdrawal penalties that increased the net interest margin by 11 basis points.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income was $286 million for the quarter, up 8.7% compared to the prior quarter. The increase was primarily driven by higher investment management fees.

Noninterest Expense and Efficiency Ratio

Noninterest expense was $852 million for the quarter, down 7.4% compared to the prior quarter. The decrease was primarily due to a reversal of previously recognized share-based compensation expense related to performance-based stock awards of $107 million. The decrease was partially offset by higher FDIC assessment expense of $27 million and goodwill impairment of $25 million. The impaired goodwill consisted of all of the Commercial Banking operating segment's goodwill. The Commercial Banking operating segment is one of the Bank's two reportable operating segments as identified in the Bank's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022.

The efficiency ratio was 70.4% for the quarter, compared to 63.9% for the prior quarter.

Income Taxes

The Bank's effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2023 was 21.2%, compared to 20.9% for the prior quarter.

About First Republic Bank

Founded in 1985, First Republic specializes in delivering exceptional, relationship-based service. First Republic provides a complete line of banking products, including residential, commercial and personal loans, deposit services, as well as private wealth management, including investment, brokerage, insurance, trust and foreign exchange services. Services are offered through preferred banking or wealth management offices primarily in San Francisco, Palo Alto, Los Angeles, Santa Barbara, Newport Beach and San Diego, California; Portland, Oregon; Boston, Massachusetts; Palm Beach, Florida; Greenwich, Connecticut; New York, New York; Jackson, Wyoming; and Bellevue, Washington. First Republic is a constituent of the S&P 500 Index and KBW Nasdaq Bank Index. For more information, visit firstrepublic.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are hereby identified as "forward-looking statements" for the purpose of the safe harbor provided by Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). Any statements about our expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, objectives, assumptions or anticipated events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "anticipates," "believes," "can," "could," "may," "predicts," "potential," "should," "will," "estimates," "plans," "projects," "continuing," "ongoing," "expects," "intends" and similar words or phrases.

Examples of forward-looking statements and general risks include, among others: statements regarding our expectations with regard to our business, financial and operating results; forecasts of future economic conditions generally and in our markets in particular, including expectations relating to interest rates and inflation, and their impact on our net interest margin; and our plans and actions to strengthen our business following recent industry developments, such as restructuring our balance sheet, reducing our expenses, repaying our borrowings, reducing reliance on uninsured deposits and increasing our insured deposit base, decreasing loan balances and pursuing other strategic options; and descriptions of assumptions underlying or relating to any of the foregoing. The forward-looking statements contained herein reflect our current views about future events and financial performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and changes in circumstances, including in the near term, that may cause our actual results to differ materially from historical results and those expressed in any forward-looking statement.

There can be no certainty that the Bank will be able to take actions to strengthen our business within a time frame that is acceptable to the market or our regulators. There can be no certainty as to the future of the Bank if we are not able to do so.

Some factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical results or expected outcomes include, but are not limited to: demand for our products and services, including deposit attrition or further significant deposit outflows; our ability to retain our banking and wealth management clients, including those associated with departing wealth management teams; our ability to access adequate sources of funding and liquidity, in particular through the Federal Reserve, the Federal Home Loan Bank and other sources where our borrowings are far above historic levels or where we had not previously borrowed; our ability to satisfy our obligations when they become due; our ability to reduce our funding costs and improve our asset and liability mix; difficulties encountered by, or the soundness of, other financial institutions; adverse publicity about First Republic or the banking industry more generally, including as a result of bank failures and concerns about capital and liquidity; changes in our credit ratings and the impact on the cost of, and the ability to access, additional funding and capital, and our ability to conduct bank operations (such as offering our products and services and acting as a loan servicer); inflation and actions by central banks to manage inflation; interest rate risk (sensitivity to increases or decreases to interest rate fluctuations) and credit risk; our ability to retain key managers and employees, including those in our wealth management business; the regulatory environment in which we operate, our regulatory compliance and future regulatory requirements, which may result in costs, fees, penalties, business restrictions, reputational harm or other adverse consequences; any changes to liquidity and regulatory capital requirements applicable to us; legislative and regulatory actions affecting us, the banking industry or the financial services industry more generally; litigation, investigations and other legal actions or proceedings, and associated costs and liabilities; future Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC") special assessments or changes to regular assessments; and other matters discussed in the risk factors included in the Bank's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 as filed with the FDIC. In addition, state and federal banking regulators, including the California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation and the FDIC, have broad authority to oversee the Bank and to close the Bank and commence a conservatorship or receivership under various circumstances specified in state and federal banking laws.

Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We do not intend and disclaim any duty or obligation to update or revise any industry information or forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, set forth in this press release to reflect new information, future events or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Our management uses and believes that investors benefit from using certain non-GAAP measures of our financial performance, which include return on average tangible common shareholders' equity and net interest income on a fully taxable-equivalent basis. Management believes that return on average tangible common shareholders' equity is a useful additional measure to evaluate our performance and capital position without the impact of goodwill and other intangible assets and preferred stock. In addition, to facilitate relevant comparisons of net interest income from taxable and tax-exempt interest-earning assets, when calculating yields and net interest margin, we adjust interest income on tax-exempt securities and tax-advantaged loans so such amounts are fully equivalent to interest income on taxable sources. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, when taken together with the corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide meaningful supplemental information that is not otherwise required by GAAP or other applicable requirements. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP calculation of the financial measure to the most comparable GAAP financial measure is presented in relevant tables in this document.

Explanatory Note

Some amounts presented within this document may not recalculate due to rounding.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME Quarter Ended March 31, Quarter Ended December 31, (in millions, except per share amounts) 2023 2022 2022 Interest income: Loans $ 1,565 $ 1,002 $ 1,438 Investments 252 180 231 Cash and cash equivalents 74 5 24 Other 6 2 6 Total interest income 1,897 1,189 1,699 Interest expense: Deposits 555 20 428 Borrowings 419 24 97 Total interest expense 974 44 525 Net interest income 923 1,145 1,174 Provision for credit losses 16 10 30 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 907 1,135 1,144 Noninterest income: Investment management fees 159 165 141 Brokerage and investment fees 29 22 29 Insurance fees 3 4 8 Trust fees 8 7 7 Foreign exchange fee income 24 23 25 Deposit fees 8 6 7 Loan and related fees 10 9 10 Income from investments in life insurance 38 14 34 Other income, net 7 1 2 Total noninterest income 286 251 263 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 453 560 551 Information systems 115 107 123 Occupancy 77 69 73 Professional fees 30 23 27 Advertising and marketing 17 13 23 FDIC assessments 46 15 19 Goodwill impairment 25 - - Other expenses 89 79 103 Total noninterest expense 852 866 919 Income before provision for income taxes 341 520 488 Provision for income taxes 72 119 102 Net income 269 401 386 Dividends on preferred stock 40 37 40 Net income available to common shareholders $ 229 $ 364 $ 346 Basic earnings per common share $ 1.24 $ 2.03 $ 1.89 Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.23 $ 2.00 $ 1.88 Weighted average shares-basic 185 180 183 Weighted average shares-diluted 186 182 184

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS As of ($ in millions) March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 March 31,

2022 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 13,159 $ 4,283 $ 7,756 Debt securities available-for-sale 3,409 3,347 3,446 Debt securities held-to-maturity, net 31,389 28,348 26,831 Equity securities (fair value) 24 24 25 Loans: Single family 101,109 98,768 81,833 Home equity lines of credit 2,946 2,775 2,597 Single family construction 1,307 1,217 1,041 Multifamily 22,731 21,588 16,953 Commercial real estate 11,067 10,830 8,753 Multifamily/commercial construction 2,382 2,139 1,955 Capital call lines of credit 11,486 9,988 10,970 Tax-exempt 3,770 3,713 3,656 Other business 5,549 5,092 4,313 Stock secured 4,387 4,553 3,651 Other secured 3,458 3,191 2,623 Unsecured 3,119 3,014 2,968 Total loans 173,311 166,868 141,313 Allowance for credit losses (802 ) (784 ) (701 ) Loans, net 172,509 166,084 140,612 Investments in life insurance 4,039 3,435 2,682 Tax credit investments 1,393 1,383 1,231 Premises, equipment and leasehold improvements, net 488 483 467 Goodwill and other intangible assets 193 218 221 Other assets 6,341 5,034 3,850 Total Assets $ 232,944 $ 212,639 $ 187,121 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities: Deposits: Noninterest-bearing checking $ 20,297 $ 62,579 $ 72,424 Interest-bearing checking 23,162 41,178 41,589 Money market checking 6,028 25,805 21,846 Money market savings and passbooks 5,159 21,663 19,159 Certificates of deposit (1) 49,828 25,212 7,042 Total Deposits 104,474 176,437 162,060 Short-term borrowings 80,365 6,700 - Long-term FHLB advances 25,525 7,300 3,700 Senior notes - 500 999 Subordinated notes 779 779 779 Other liabilities 3,811 3,477 3,429 Total Liabilities 214,954 195,193 170,967 Shareholders' Equity: Preferred stock 3,633 3,633 3,633 Common stock 2 2 2 Additional paid-in capital 6,585 6,256 5,763 Retained earnings 8,065 7,886 6,893 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (295 ) (331 ) (137 ) Total Shareholders' Equity 17,990 17,446 16,154 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 232,944 $ 212,639 $ 187,121 __________ (1) As of March 31, 2023, included $30 billion of time deposits received from the large U.S. banks.

Quarter Ended March 31, Quarter Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2022 Average Balances, Yields and Rates Average

Balance Interest Income/

Expense (1) Yield/

Rates (2) Average

Balance Interest Income/

Expense (1) Yield/

Rates (2) Average

Balance Interest Income/

Expense (1) Yield/

Rates (2) ($ in millions) Assets: Interest-bearing deposits with banks $ 6,372 $ 74 4.70 % $ 11,342 $ 5 0.18 % $ 2,704 $ 24 3.49 % Investment securities: U.S. Government-sponsored agency securities 165 1 2.05 % 117 0 1.37 % 165 1 2.05 % Agency residential and commercial MBS 12,448 86 2.77 % 9,142 39 1.70 % 10,535 66 2.49 % Other residential and commercial MBS 18 0 4.20 % 24 0 2.04 % 18 0 3.77 % Tax-exempt municipal securities 17,707 147 3.33 % 15,595 151 3.87 % 17,697 175 3.97 % Taxable municipal securities 1,773 14 3.14 % 1,715 13 2.97 % 1,774 13 3.13 % Other investment securities 1,442 11 2.88 % 1,416 10 2.85 % 1,440 10 2.88 % Total investment securities 33,553 259 3.08 % 28,009 213 3.04 % 31,629 265 3.37 % Loans: Residential real estate 103,672 823 3.18 % 82,416 567 2.75 % 100,645 772 3.07 % Multifamily 21,905 203 3.70 % 16,281 140 3.45 % 20,856 192 3.60 % Commercial real estate 10,945 114 4.15 % 8,633 82 3.77 % 10,401 107 4.02 % Multifamily/commercial construction 2,278 34 6.02 % 1,929 22 4.62 % 2,105 31 5.77 % Business 18,649 271 5.82 % 18,971 152 3.21 % 17,771 240 5.29 % Other 10,817 125 4.62 % 9,058 47 2.06 % 10,479 103 3.86 % Total loans 168,266 1,570 3.73 % 137,288 1,010 2.94 % 162,257 1,445 3.53 % FHLB stock 517 6 4.88 % 115 2 7.60 % 353 6 7.27 % Total interest-earning assets 208,708 1,909 3.66 % 176,754 1,230 2.78 % 196,943 1,740 3.51 % Noninterest-earning cash 522 449 478 Goodwill and other intangibles 218 221 219 Other assets 9,135 7,142 8,464 Total noninterest-earning assets 9,875 7,812 9,161 Total Assets $ 218,583 $ 184,566 $ 206,104 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity: Deposits: Interest-bearing checking $ 35,218 79 0.91 % $ 40,400 1 0.01 % $ 39,252 55 0.55 % Money market checking 22,408 155 2.80 % 21,659 5 0.09 % 24,084 134 2.20 % Money market savings and passbooks 17,954 107 2.43 % 17,925 7 0.15 % 20,423 100 1.95 % CDs 29,541 214 2.93 % 7,217 7 0.40 % 20,546 139 2.69 % Total interest-bearing deposits (3) 105,121 555 2.14 % 87,201 20 0.09 % 104,305 428 1.63 % Borrowings: Federal Reserve Discount Window 16,302 195 4.85 % - - - % - - - % Short-term FHLB advances 8,722 103 4.80 % - - - % 6,131 54 3.51 % Federal Reserve Bank Term Funding Program 2,318 26 4.57 % - - - % - - - % Federal funds purchased 844 11 4.59 % - - - % 419 5 4.00 % Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 94 1 5.23 % - - - % - - - % Long-term FHLB advances 9,944 73 2.99 % 3,700 9 0.95 % 6,004 26 1.79 % Senior notes 239 1 2.10 % 998 6 2.42 % 500 3 2.15 % Subordinated notes 779 9 4.68 % 779 9 4.68 % 779 9 4.68 % Total borrowings 39,242 419 4.33 % 5,477 24 1.75 % 13,833 97 2.79 % Total interest-bearing liabilities (4) 144,363 974 2.73 % 92,678 44 0.19 % 118,138 525 1.76 % Noninterest-bearing checking 52,051 72,251 67,067 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 4,373 3,613 3,609 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities 56,424 75,864 70,676 Preferred shareholders' equity 3,633 3,633 3,633 Common shareholders' equity 14,163 12,391 13,657 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 218,583 $ 184,566 $ 206,104 Net interest spread (5) 0.93 % 2.59 % 1.74 % Net interest income (fully taxable-equivalent basis) and net interest margin (6) $ 935 1.77 % $ 1,186 2.68 % $ 1,215 2.45 % Reconciliation of tax-equivalent net interest income to net interest income: (7) Municipal securities tax-equivalent adjustment (7 ) (34 ) (34 ) Business loans tax-equivalent adjustment (5 ) (7 ) (7 ) Net interest income $ 923 $ 1,145 $ 1,174 Supplemental information: Total deposits (interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing) $ 157,172 $ 555 1.43 % $ 159,452 $ 20 0.05 % $ 171,372 $ 428 0.99 % Total deposits (interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing) and borrowings $ 196,414 $ 974 2.01 % $ 164,929 $ 44 0.11 % $ 185,205 $ 525 1.12 %

__________ Note: Certain prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to the current period presentation. (1) Interest income on tax-exempt securities and loans has been adjusted to the fully taxable-equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate in effect for each respective period presented. (2) Yields/rates are annualized. (3) Refer to supplemental information in this table for average balances, interest expense and rates for total deposits (interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing). (4) Refer to supplemental information in this table for average balances, interest expense and rates for total deposits (interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing) and borrowings. (5) Net interest spread represents the average yield on interest-earning assets less the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities. (6) Net interest margin represents net interest income on a fully taxable-equivalent basis divided by total average interest-earning assets. (7) Fully taxable-equivalent net interest income is considered a non-GAAP financial measure, and is reconciled to GAAP net interest income in this table.

Selected Financial Data and Ratios Quarter Ended

March 31, Quarter Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2022 ($ in millions, except per share amounts) Selected Financial Data and Ratios: Return on average assets (1), (2) 0.50 % 0.88 % 0.74 % Return on average common shareholders' equity (1) 6.55 % 11.91 % 10.05 % Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (1), (3) 6.65 % 12.12 % 10.21 % Average equity to average assets 8.14 % 8.68 % 8.39 % Dividends per common share $ 0.27 $ 0.22 $ 0.27 Dividend payout ratio (4) 21.9 % 11.0 % 14.4 % Efficiency ratio (5) 70.4 % 62.0 % 63.9 % Selected Asset Quality Ratios: Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) $ (0.2 ) $ (0.3 ) $ 0.9 Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average total loans (1) (0.00 ) % (0.00 ) % 0.00 % Selected Ratios (period-end): Book value per common share $ 76.97 $ 69.70 $ 75.38

__________ (1) Ratios are annualized. (2) Return on average assets is the ratio of net income to average assets. (3) Refer to " Return on Average Common Shareholders' Equity and Return on Average Tangible Common Shareholders' Equity" table in this document for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the most comparable GAAP measure. (4) As announced on March 16, 2023, the Bank's Board of Directors determined to suspend its common stock dividend. In addition, on April 6, 2023, the Bank's Board of Directors determined to suspend payment of the quarterly cash dividend on each series of the Bank's outstanding noncumulative perpetual preferred stock. (5) Efficiency ratio is the ratio of noninterest expense to the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.

Effective Tax Rate Quarter Ended

March 31, Quarter Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2022 Effective tax rate, prior to excess tax benefits-stock awards and other adjustments 19.5 % 23.4 % 21.9 % Excess tax benefits-stock awards 0.2 (0.5 ) (0.3 ) Research and development tax credit adjustments - - (0.7 ) Goodwill impairment 1.5 - - Effective tax rate 21.2 % 22.9 % 20.9 %

Provision (Reversal of Provision) for Credit Losses Quarter Ended

March 31, Quarter Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2022 ($ in millions) Debt securities held-to-maturity $ - $ 1 $ - Loans 18 7 25 Unfunded loan commitments (2 ) 2 5 Total provision $ 16 $ 10 $ 30

Loan Originations Quarter Ended

March 31, Quarter Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2022 ($ in millions) Single family $ 3,716 $ 8,376 $ 5,894 Home equity lines of credit 468 689 499 Single family construction 158 267 387 Multifamily 1,300 1,709 1,581 Commercial real estate 386 566 879 Multifamily/commercial construction 597 384 445 Capital call lines of credit 2,349 3,020 2,477 Tax-exempt 39 90 195 Other business 637 538 1,090 Stock secured 815 1,136 976 Other secured 684 666 839 Unsecured 289 369 360 Total loans originated $ 11,438 $ 17,810 $ 15,622

As of March 31, 2023 Commercial Real Estate Portfolio Unpaid Principal

Balance (1) Percent of Total

Loans LTV (2) Average Loan

Commitment Size ($ in millions) Mixed Use $ 2,603 1.5 % 45 % $ 4.4 Retail $ 2,602 1.5 % 48 % $ 3.0 Office $ 2,522 1.5 % 45 % $ 3.8 Warehouse/Industrial $ 1,563 0.9 % 45 % $ 2.9 Hotel $ 623 0.4 % 46 % $ 8.8 Healthcare $ 274 0.2 % 49 % $ 3.1 Restaurant $ 155 0.1 % 48 % $ 1.4 Other $ 729 0.4 % 43 % $ 3.3 __________ (1) Represents the unpaid principal balance, excluding unamortized net deferred fees and costs. (2) Weighted average loan-to-value (LTV) at origination.

As of Asset Quality Information March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 ($ in millions) Nonperforming assets: Nonaccrual loans $ 131 $ 109 $ 120 $ 137 $ 140 Other real estate owned - - - - - Total nonperforming assets $ 131 $ 109 $ 120 $ 137 $ 140 Nonaccrual loans to total loans 0.08 % 0.07 % 0.08 % 0.09 % 0.10 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.06 % 0.05 % 0.06 % 0.07 % 0.08 % Accruing loans 90 days or more past due $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Allowance for loan credit losses to: Total loans 0.46 % 0.47 % 0.48 % 0.48 % 0.50 % Nonaccrual loans 614.1 % 720.5 % 635.3 % 531.2 % 498.8 %

Deposits As of March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 ($ in millions) Total deposits $ 104,474 $ 176,437 Estimated insured deposits $ 54,651 $ 57,615 Estimated uninsured deposits $ 49,823 $ 118,822 Estimated insured deposits as % of total deposits 52 % 33 % Estimated uninsured deposits as % of total deposits 48 % 67 % Excluding $30 billion of time deposits received from the large U.S. banks: Total deposits (1) $ 74,413 n/a Estimated insured deposits (1) $ 54,648 n/a Estimated uninsured deposits (1) $ 19,765 n/a Estimated insured deposits as % of total deposits (1) 73 % n/a Estimated uninsured deposits as % of total deposits (1) 27 % n/a Deposit types as % of total deposits, excluding $30 billion of time deposits received from the large U.S. banks: Checking (1) 58.4 % 58.8 % Other liquid deposits (1) 15.0 % 26.9 % CDs (1) 26.6 % 14.3 % __________ Note: Uninsured and insured amounts in the table above are based on deposit principal balances. (1) As of March 31, 2023, excludes $30 billion of time deposits received from the large U.S. banks.

As of Short-Term Borrowings March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 ($ in millions) Federal Reserve Discount Window $ 63,500 $ - Federal Reserve Bank Term Funding Program 13,844 - FHLB advances 2,575 6,700 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 446 - Total short-term borrowings $ 80,365 $ 6,700

As of Loan Servicing Portfolio March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 ($ in millions) Loans serviced for investors $ 3,273 $ 3,459 $ 3,632 $ 3,919 $ 4,298

Return on Average Common Shareholders' Equity and Return on Average Tangible Common Shareholders' Equity (1), (2) Quarter Ended

March 31, Quarter Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2022 ($ in millions) Average common shareholders' equity (a) $ 14,163 $ 12,391 $ 13,657 Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets (218 ) (221 ) (219 ) Average tangible common shareholders' equity (b) $ 13,945 $ 12,170 $ 13,438 Net income available to common shareholders (c) $ 229 $ 364 $ 346 Return on average common shareholders' equity (c) / (a) 6.55 % 11.91 % 10.05 % Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (c) / (b) 6.65 % 12.12 % 10.21 %

__________ (1) Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity is considered a non-GAAP financial measure, and is reconciled to GAAP return on average common shareholders' equity in this table. (2) Ratios are annualized.

Regulatory Capital Ratios and Components (1), (2) As of March 31,

2023 (3) December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 ($ in millions) Capital Ratios: Tier 1 leverage ratio (Tier 1 capital to average assets) 8.25 % 8.51 % 8.59 % 8.59 % 8.70 % Common Equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 9.32 % 9.17 % 9.28 % 9.15 % 9.48 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 11.67 % 11.56 % 11.76 % 11.75 % 12.25 % Total capital to risk-weighted assets 12.71 % 12.60 % 12.81 % 12.82 % 13.37 % Regulatory Capital: Common Equity Tier 1 capital $ 14,408 $ 13,920 $ 13,586 $ 12,791 $ 12,418 Tier 1 capital $ 18,041 $ 17,553 $ 17,219 $ 16,424 $ 16,051 Total capital $ 19,637 $ 19,118 $ 18,755 $ 17,924 $ 17,521 Assets: Average assets $ 218,783 $ 206,371 $ 200,486 $ 191,202 $ 184,410 Risk-weighted assets $ 154,544 $ 151,777 $ 146,444 $ 139,811 $ 131,024

__________ (1) As defined by regulatory capital rules. (2) Beginning in 2020, ratios and amounts reflect the Bank's election to delay the estimated impact of the Current Expected Credit Losses ("CECL") allowance methodology on its regulatory capital, average assets and risk-weighted assets over a five-year transition period ending December 31, 2024. (3) Ratios and amounts as of March 31, 2023 are preliminary.

As of Wealth Management Assets March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 ($ in millions) First Republic Investment Management $ 118,902 $ 112,176 $ 100,125 $ 100,204 $ 108,771 Brokerage and investment: Brokerage 144,565 130,844 119,299 116,979 128,129 Money market mutual funds 5,121 8,100 10,891 10,510 18,543 Total brokerage and investment 149,686 138,944 130,190 127,489 146,672 Trust Company: Trust 17,031 16,318 15,270 14,994 14,344 Custody 3,845 3,806 3,943 4,099 4,408 Total Trust Company 20,876 20,124 19,213 19,093 18,752 Total Wealth Management Assets $ 289,464 $ 271,244 $ 249,528 $ 246,786 $ 274,195

