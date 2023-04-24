HAMILTON, Bermuda--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited ("Butterfield" or the "Bank") (BSX: NTB.BH; NYSE: NTB) today announced financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Net income for the first quarter of 2023 was $62.2 million, or $1.24 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $63.1 million, or $1.26 per diluted common share, for the previous quarter and $44.4 million, or $0.89 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2022. Core net income1 for the first quarter of 2023 was $62.2 million, or $1.24 per diluted common share, compared to $63.2 million, or $1.27 per diluted common share, for the previous quarter and $44.7 million, or $0.90 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2022.

The return on average common equity for the first quarter of 2023 was 28.0% compared to 31.6% for the previous quarter and 19.7% for the first quarter of 2022. The core return on average tangible common equity1 for the first quarter of 2023 was 30.5%, compared to 34.9% for the previous quarter and 21.9% for the first quarter of 2022. The efficiency ratio for the first quarter of 2023 was 56.0%, compared to 55.7% for the previous quarter and 64.0% for the first quarter of 2022. The core efficiency ratio1 for the first quarter of 2023 was 56.0% compared with 55.6% in the previous quarter and 63.7% for the first quarter of 2022.

Michael Collins, Butterfield's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, " The first quarter of 2023 was a strong start to the year. Butterfield continues to have a highly liquid and well-funded balance sheet with a diverse client base across multiple jurisdictions, sectors, and currencies. We are thoughtful and strategic in our management of the balance sheet and maintain a conservative liquidity and capital posture. With regards to M&A, we are pleased to report the completion of the first closing of the acquisition of trust assets from Credit Suisse, which strengthens our presence in the Singapore market. In this first tranche, we acquired 180 high quality, long-term client relationships. We continue to make progress on closing The Bahamas and the second tranche of Singapore clients, followed by Guernsey in the coming quarters."

Net income was down in the first quarter of 2023 versus the prior quarter primarily due to expected lower non-interest income driven by seasonally higher fees in the previous quarter, coupled with increased interest expenses offset by improved interest income as a result of higher market interest rates.

Net interest income ("NII") for the first quarter of 2023 was $97.4 million, an increase of $2.8 million, compared with NII of $94.6 million in the previous quarter and up $21.5 million from $75.9 million in the first quarter of 2022. NII continued to increase during the first quarter of 2023 compared to the prior quarter, primarily due to higher margins on loans and treasury assets, which were partially offset by increased deposit costs, particularly in the more competitive Channel Islands markets. Compared to the first quarter of 2022, NII similarly improved due to higher yields on assets, which was partially offset by higher deposit costs.

Net interest margin ("NIM") for the first quarter of 2023 was 2.88%, an increase of 9 basis points from 2.79% in the previous quarter and up 85 basis points from 2.03% in the first quarter of 2022. NIM in the first quarter of 2023 was higher than the prior quarter and first quarter of 2022 primarily due to improved yields on treasury assets and loans partly offset by increasing deposit costs.

Non-interest income for the first quarter of 2023 of $50.2 million was $4.8 million lower than the $54.9 million earned in the previous quarter and $0.3 million higher than $49.9 million in the first quarter of 2022. Non-interest income during the first quarter of 2023 decreased compared to the prior quarter principally as a result of normalized card services fees relative to seasonal credit and debit card transaction activity in the previous quarter. Non-interest income in the first quarter of 2023 was higher than the first quarter of 2022 due to higher banking and asset management fees, partially offset by lower foreign exchange revenues.

Non-interest expenses were $84.1 million in the first quarter of 2023, compared to $84.7 million in the previous quarter and $82.0 million in the first quarter of 2022. Core non-interest expenses1 of $84.1 million in the first quarter of 2023 were lower than the $84.5 million incurred in the previous quarter, primarily due to lower staff-related expenses from non-recurring severance costs in the prior quarter. Core non-interest expenses1 in the first quarter of 2023 were higher than the $81.6 million incurred in the first quarter of 2022 due to inflationary increases in salaries and benefits.

Period end deposit balances were $12.3 billion, a decrease of 4.6% compared to $13.0 billion at December 31, 2022, primarily due to deposit outflows in the Channel Islands driven by client activation of funds for investment purposes. Average deposits were $12.8 billion in the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to $12.5 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022.

The Bank maintained its balanced capital return policy. The Board again declared a quarterly dividend of $0.44 per common share to be paid on May 22, 2023 to shareholders of record on May 8, 2023. The Bank also recommenced the repurchase of common shares at a modest level, repurchasing 144,929 shares during the quarter.

The current total regulatory capital ratio as at March 31, 2023 was 26.2% as calculated under Basel III, compared to 24.1% as at December 31, 2022. Both of these ratios remain significantly above the minimum Basel III regulatory requirements applicable to the Bank.

(1) See table " Reconciliation of US GAAP Results to Core Earnings" below for reconciliation of US GAAP results to non-GAAP measures.

ANALYSIS AND DISCUSSION OF FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

Income statement Three months ended (Unaudited) (in $ millions) March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 Non-interest income 50.2 54.9 49.9 Net interest income before provision for credit losses 97.4 94.6 75.9 Total net revenue before provision for credit losses and other gains (losses) 147.5 149.5 125.8 Provision for credit (losses) recoveries (0.7 ) (1.6 ) 0.7 Total other gains (losses) 0.1 0.6 0.8 Total net revenue 147.0 148.5 127.3 Non-interest expenses (84.1 ) (84.7 ) (82.0 ) Total net income before taxes 62.9 63.8 45.3 Income tax benefit (expense) (0.7 ) (0.7 ) (1.0 ) Net income 62.2 63.1 44.4 Net earnings per share Basic 1.25 1.27 0.90 Diluted 1.24 1.26 0.89 Per diluted share impact of other non-core items 1 - 0.01 0.01 Core earnings per share on a fully diluted basis 1 1.24 1.27 0.90 Adjusted weighted average number of participating shares on a fully diluted basis (in thousands of shares) 50,131 49,963 49,829 Key financial ratios Return on common equity 28.0 % 31.6 % 19.7 % Core return on average tangible common equity 1 30.5 % 34.9 % 21.9 % Return on average assets 1.8 % 1.8 % 1.2 % Net interest margin 2.88 % 2.79 % 2.03 % Core efficiency ratio 1 56.0 % 55.6 % 63.7 %

(1) See table " Reconciliation of US GAAP Results to Core Earnings" below for reconciliation of US GAAP results to non-GAAP measures.

Balance Sheet As at (in $ millions) March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Cash and cash equivalents 1,345 2,101 Securities purchased under agreements to resell 171 60 Short-term investments 1,092 884 Investments in securities 5,665 5,727 Loans, net of allowance for credit losses 5,022 5,096 Premises, equipment and computer software, net 149 146 Goodwill and intangibles, net 74 74 Accrued interest and other assets 215 217 Total assets 13,733 14,306 Total deposits 12,348 12,991 Accrued interest and other liabilities 275 278 Long-term debt 172 172 Total liabilities 12,796 13,441 Common shareholders' equity 937 865 Total shareholders' equity 937 865 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 13,733 14,306 Key Balance Sheet Ratios: March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Common equity tier 1 capital ratio1 22.2 % 20.3 % Tier 1 capital ratio1 22.2 % 20.3 % Total capital ratio1 26.2 % 24.1 % Leverage ratio1 7.2 % 6.7 % Risk-Weighted Assets (in $ millions) 4,604 4,843 Risk-Weighted Assets / total assets 33.5 % 33.9 % Tangible common equity ratio 6.3 % 5.6 % Book value per common share (in $) 18.80 17.42 Tangible book value per share (in $) 17.32 15.92 Non-accrual loans/gross loans 1.1 % 1.2 % Non-performing assets/total assets 0.6 % 0.5 % Allowance for credit losses/total loans 0.5 % 0.5 %

(1) In accordance with regulatory capital guidance, the Bank has elected to make use of transitional arrangements which allow the deferral of the January 1, 2020 Current Expected Credit Loss ("CECL") impact of $7.8 million on its regulatory capital over a period of 5 years.

QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2023 COMPARED WITH THE QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022

Net Income

Net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 was $62.2 million, down $0.9 million from $63.1 million in the prior quarter.

The $0.9 million change in net income in the quarter ended March 31, 2023 compared to the previous quarter was due principally to the following:

$2.8 million increase in net interest income before provision for credit losses, driven by the continued impact of higher market interest rates across the yield curve, which was partially offset by higher deposit costs predominantly in the Channel Islands;

$4.8 million decrease in non-interest income driven by last quarter's seasonally higher consumer spending supporting interchange revenue and resulting higher banking fees, higher trust income driven by both new business and higher activity-based fees and higher foreign exchange income due to higher volumes; and

$1.4 million decrease in staff-related expenses primarily due to non-recurring severance costs incurred in the prior quarter.

Non-Core Items1

Management does not believe that comparative period expenses, gains or losses identified as non-core are indicative of the results of operations of the Bank in the ordinary course of business.

(1) See table " Reconciliation of US GAAP Results to Core Earnings" below for reconciliation of US GAAP results to non-GAAP measures.

BALANCE SHEET COMMENTARY AT MARCH 31, 2023 COMPARED WITH DECEMBER 31, 2022

Total Assets

Total assets of the Bank were $13.7 billion at March 31, 2023, a decrease of $0.6 billion from December 31, 2022. The Bank maintained a highly liquid position at March 31, 2023, with $8.3 billion of cash, bank deposits, reverse repurchase agreements and liquid investments representing 60.2% of total assets, compared with 61.3% at December 31, 2022.

Loans Receivable

The loan portfolio totaled $5.0 billion at March 31, 2023, which was $0.1 billion lower than December 31, 2022 balances. The decrease was driven primarily by scheduled paydowns in the portfolio.

The allowance for credit losses at March 31, 2023 totaled $25.4 million, an increase of $0.4 million from $25.0 million at December 31, 2022. The movement was driven by an increase in credit card provisions and updated forward-looking economic forecasts and partially offset by net paydowns.

The loan portfolio represented 36.6% of total assets at March 31, 2023 (December 31, 2022: 35.6%), while loans as a percentage of total deposits was 40.7% at March 31, 2023 (December 31, 2022: 39.2%). The increase in both ratios was attributable principally to a decrease in deposit balances at March 31, 2023 driven by some deposit reductions in the Channel Islands.

As of March 31, 2023, the Bank had gross non-accrual loans of $55.5 million, representing 1.1% of total gross loans, a decrease of $7.6 million from $63.1 million, or 1.2% of total loans, at December 31, 2022. The decrease in non-accrual loans was driven by the settlement of a residential mortgage in the Channel Islands and UK segment.

Other real estate owned ("OREO") increased by $0.4 million from December 31, 2022 to $1.2 million due to the foreclosure of a loan in Bermuda.

Investment in Securities

The investment portfolio was $5.7 billion at March 31, 2023, which was comparatively flat against December 31, 2022 balances. A decrease in total net unrealized losses on the available-for-sale portfolio that is carried at fair value was mostly offset by paydowns in the portfolio which were reinvested into treasury assets.

The investment portfolio is made up of high quality assets with 100% invested in A-or-better-rated securities. The investment book yield increased to 2.12% during the quarter ended March 31, 2023 from 2.03% during the previous quarter. Total net unrealized losses on the available-for-sale portfolio decreased to $191.5 million, compared with total net unrealized losses of $220.2 million at December 31, 2022, as a result of declining long-term US dollar interest rates. No credit losses have been noted as at March 31, 2023.

Deposits

Average deposits were $12.8 billion for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, an increase of $0.3 billion compared to the previous quarter, while period end balances as at March 31, 2023 were $12.3 billion, a decrease of $0.6 billion compared to December 31, 2022, due to normal commercial activity.

Average Balance Sheet2

For the three months ended March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 (in $ millions) Average balance ($) Interest ($) Average rate (%) Average balance ($) Interest ($) Average rate (%) Average balance ($) Interest ($) Average rate (%) Assets Cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments 2,943.9 27.1 3.74 2,538.4 18.0 2.81 3,809.2 1.0 0.11 Investment in securities 5,720.2 29.8 2.12 5,854.9 30.0 2.03 6,226.5 27.4 1.79 Available-for-sale 2,005.6 8.9 1.80 2,074.5 8.9 1.71 3,352.8 11.9 1.44 Held-to-maturity 3,714.6 20.9 2.28 3,780.3 21.1 2.21 2,873.6 15.6 2.20 Loans 5,040.7 77.5 6.23 5,039.8 73.5 5.79 5,144.3 54.1 4.26 Commercial 1,409.8 22.6 6.51 1,477.2 22.4 6.00 1,454.2 16.3 4.56 Consumer 3,630.9 54.9 6.13 3,562.6 51.2 5.70 3,690.1 37.7 4.14 Interest earning assets 13,704.7 134.5 3.98 13,433.0 121.5 3.59 15,180.0 82.5 2.20 Other assets 395.9 385.7 367.2 Total assets 14,100.7 13,818.7 15,547.1 Liabilities Deposits 9,786.5 (34.7 ) (1.44 ) 9,476.3 (24.5 ) (1.02 ) 11,070.5 (4.3 ) (0.16 ) Securities sold under agreement to repurchase 0.4 - (4.50 ) 2.2 - (3.92 ) - - - Long-term debt 172.3 (2.4 ) (5.65 ) 172.2 (2.4 ) (5.53 ) 171.9 (2.4 ) (5.66 ) Interest bearing liabilities 9,959.2 (37.1 ) (1.51 ) 9,650.7 (26.9 ) (1.10 ) 11,242.4 (6.7 ) (0.24 ) Non-interest bearing current accounts 2,993.5 3,039.0 3,024.3 Other liabilities 241.1 254.2 323.3 Total liabilities 13,193.7 12,943.9 14,589.9 Shareholders' equity 906.9 874.8 957.2 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 14,100.7 13,818.7 15,547.1 Non-interest bearing funds net of non-interest earning assets (free balance) 3,745.6 3,782.3 3,937.6 Net interest margin 97.4 2.88 94.6 2.79 75.9 2.03

(2) Averages are based upon a daily averages for the periods indicated.

Assets Under Administration and Assets Under Management

Total assets under administration for the trust and custody businesses were $104.1 billion and $30.0 billion, respectively, at March 31, 2023, while assets under management were $5.2 billion at March 31, 2023. This compares with $106.2 billion, $32.2 billion and $5.0 billion, respectively, at December 31, 2022.

Reconciliation of US GAAP Results to Core Earnings

The table below shows the reconciliation of net income in accordance with US GAAP to core earnings, a non-GAAP measure, which excludes certain significant items that are included in our US GAAP results of operations. We focus on core net income, which we calculate by adjusting net income to exclude certain income or expense items that are not representative of our business operations, or "non-core". Core net income includes revenue, gains, losses and expense items incurred in the normal course of business. We believe that expressing earnings and certain other financial measures excluding these non-core items provides a meaningful base for period-to-period comparisons, which management believes will assist investors in analyzing the operating results of the Bank and predicting future performance. We believe that presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures will permit investors to assess the performance of the Bank on the same basis as management.

Core Earnings Three months ended (in $ millions except per share amounts) March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 Net income 62.2 63.1 44.4 Non-core items Non-core expenses Tax compliance review costs - 0.1 0.1 Settlement of client related tax inquiry - - 0.2 Total non-core expenses - 0.1 0.3 Total non-core items - 0.1 0.3 Core net income 62.2 63.2 44.7 Average common equity 902.5 791.2 912.8 Less: average goodwill and intangible assets (74.2 ) (73.4 ) (84.7 ) Average tangible common equity 828.3 717.8 828.1 Core earnings per share fully diluted 1.24 1.27 0.90 Return on common equity 28.0 % 31.6 % 19.7 % Core return on average tangible common equity 30.5 % 34.9 % 21.9 % Shareholders' equity 936.9 864.8 841.8 Less: goodwill and intangible assets (74.1 ) (74.4 ) (82.9 ) Tangible common equity 862.8 790.4 758.9 Basic participating shares outstanding (in millions) 49.8 49.7 49.6 Tangible book value per common share 17.32 15.92 15.30 Non-interest expenses 84.1 84.7 82.0 Less: non-core expenses - (0.1 ) (0.3 ) Less: amortization of intangibles (1.4 ) (1.4 ) (1.5 ) Core non-interest expenses before amortization of intangibles 82.7 83.1 80.1 Core revenue before other gains and losses and provision for credit losses 147.5 149.5 125.8 Core efficiency ratio 56.0 % 55.6 % 63.7 %

