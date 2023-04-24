WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WSFS Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: WSFS), the parent company of WSFS Bank, today announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2023.

(Dollars in millions, except per share data) 1Q 2023 4Q 2022 1Q 2022 Net interest income $ 182.5 $ 193.9 $ 138.6 Fee revenue 63.1 64.9 60.6 Total net revenue 245.7 258.8 199.1 Provision for credit losses 29.0 13.4 19.0 Noninterest expense 133.0 132.9 174.5 Net income attributable to WSFS 62.4 84.4 3.8 Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR)(1) 112.6 125.9 24.7 Earnings per share (EPS) (diluted) 1.01 1.37 0.06 Return on average assets (ROA) (a) 1.27 % 1.69 % 0.07 % Return on average equity (ROE) (a) 11.2 15.7 0.6 Fee revenue as % of total net revenue 25.6 25.0 30.4 Efficiency ratio 54.0 51.2 87.5

GAAP results for the quarterly periods shown below included the following items that are excluded from core results. For 1Q 2023, the valuation adjustment of $0.6 million is related to our derivative liability established from the sale of 360,000 Visa Class B shares in 2Q 2020.

(1) As used in this press release, PPNR is a non-GAAP financial measure that adjusts net income determined in accordance with GAAP to exclude the impacts of (i) income tax provision and (ii) provision for (recovery of) credit losses. For a reconciliation of this and other non-GAAP financial measures to their comparable GAAP measures, see "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" at the end of the press release. (2) The Visa derivative valuation adjustment represents an expense to increase the liability and is included in Other income on the Summary Statements of Income.

CEO Commentary

Rodger Levenson, Chairman, President and CEO, said, "Despite the disruption in banking markets in mid-March, WSFS performed very well this quarter, reflecting the continued strength and diversity of our relationship-based business model. A huge thank you to all of our Associates who rallied together to serve our Customers during this period of uncertainty.

"Our balance sheet remains strong with significant liquidity capacity and capital levels above well-capitalized, even when including the effective AOCI(3) from the total investment portfolio.

"While most credit quality metrics remain at historically favorable levels, ACL reserves increased prudently due to the near-term economic outlook.

"WSFS remains very well positioned to serve our Customers and Communities. During the quarter, we were honored to be named to Forbes' list of America's Best Banks for the fourth year in a row and recognized by Gallup as one of its Exceptional Workplaces of 2023 for the seventh time since 2016."

(3) As used in this press release, effective AOCI is a non-GAAP financial measure. For a reconciliation of this and other non-GAAP financial measures to their comparable GAAP measures, see "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" at the end of the press release.

Highlights for 1Q 2023:

Core EPS(4) was $1.02 compared to $0.66 for 1Q 2022.

Core ROA(4) was 1.27% compared to 0.83% for 1Q 2022.

Customer deposits were flat prior to March 8th, and declined by $200.6 million, or 1% (5% annualized) for the full quarter.

Highly diverse and granular deposit portfolio, including insured and total protected(5) deposits of 64% and 73% of total customer deposits, respectively.

Net loan growth of 2% (7% annualized) from 4Q 2022 driven by the commercial portfolio and moderated consumer partnership growth.

Net interest margin of 4.25% compared to 4.49% for 4Q 2022, reflects increasing deposit betas and funding mix, partially offset by higher loan yields.

Core fee revenue (noninterest income)(4) was $63.7 million, an increase of $3.1 million, or 5%, compared to 1Q 2022, resulting in a 25.8% core fee revenue ratio(4).

Total net credit costs were $29.0 million, primarily due to the impacts of the economic uncertainty and forecast on the quarterly provision and net loan growth. The ACL coverage ratio was 1.28% compared to 1.17% at December 31, 2022.

WSFS Bank capital ratios remain well above well-capitalized levels, with total risk-based capital of 14.56%.

WSFS repurchased 262,000 shares of common stock at an average price of $49.11 per share, totaling an aggregate of $12.9 million. The Board of Directors also approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share.

(4) As used in this press release, core EPS, core ROA, core fee revenue (noninterest income), and core fee revenue ratio are non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude certain pre-tax adjustments and the tax impact of such adjustments. For a reconciliation of these and other non-GAAP financial measures to their comparable GAAP measures, see "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" at the end of the press release. (5) Protected deposits include insured and collateralized deposits

First Quarter 2023 Discussion of Financial Results

Balance Sheet

The following table summarizes loan and lease balances and composition at March 31, 2023 compared to December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2022:

Loans and Leases (Dollars in millions) March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 Commercial & industrial (C&I) $ 4,443 37 % $ 4,408 37 % $ 4,384 39 % Commercial mortgage 3,473 29 3,351 28 3,361 30 Construction 1,024 8 1,044 9 924 8 Commercial small business leases 577 5 559 5 491 4 Total commercial loans 9,517 79 9,362 79 9,160 81 Residential mortgage 801 6 782 7 862 8 Consumer 1,868 16 1,811 15 1,382 12 ACL (169 ) (1 ) (152 ) (1 ) (136 ) (1 ) Net loans and leases $ 12,017 100 % $ 11,803 100 % $ 11,268 100 %

At March 31, 2023, WSFS' net loan and lease portfolio increased $213.6 million, or 7% (annualized), when compared with December 31, 2022 due to increases of $122.0 million in commercial mortgage, $57.5 million in our consumer portfolio, primarily from Spring EQ (home equity loans), $35.1 million in C&I, and $17.6 million in commercial small business leases, partially offset by a decrease of $20.3 million in construction loans.

In line with our Strategic Plan, the C&I portfolio (including owner-occupied real estate) continued to be our largest portfolio at 37% of net loans and leases. Additionally, our total commercial loan portfolio continues to represent a majority of our lending portfolio at 79% of net loans and leases.

Net loans and leases at March 31, 2023 increased $748.5 million, or 7%, when compared with March 31, 2022. The increase was driven by increases of $486.3 million in our Consumer portfolio, primarily from Spring EQ, $111.8 million in commercial mortgage, and $99.8 million in construction loans.

The following table summarizes customer deposit balances and composition at March 31, 2023 compared to December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2022:

Customer Deposits (Dollars in millions) March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 Noninterest demand $ 5,299 33 % $ 5,739 36 % $ 6,639 37 % Interest-bearing demand 3,159 20 3,347 21 3,292 19 Savings 1,967 13 2,162 13 2,279 13 Money market 4,002 25 3,731 23 4,179 24 Total core deposits 14,427 91 14,979 93 16,389 93 Customer time deposits 1,453 9 1,102 7 1,156 7 Total customer deposits $ 15,880 100 % $ 16,081 100 % $ 17,545 100 %

From year-end 2022 customer deposits were flat prior to March 8th. For the quarter, total customer deposits decreased $200.6 million, or 1% (5% annualized), when compared with December 31, 2022, primarily driven by continued customer utilization of excess liquidity.

Customer deposits decreased by $1.7 billion from March 31, 2022 primarily driven by both continued customer utilization of excess liquidity and $622.7 million from Trust deposits as capital market transactions slow due to market conditions.

More than half of our customer deposits, or 53%, are from our Commercial, Small Business and Wealth Management customer relationships. The loan to deposit ratio was 76% at March 31, 2023, reflecting continued capacity to fund future loan growth. Our insured and total protected deposits were 64% and 73% of total customer deposits, respectively.

Core deposits were a strong 91% of total customer deposits, and no- and low-cost checking accounts represented a robust 53% of total customer deposits, at March 31, 2023, with a weighted average cost of 23bps for the quarter. These core deposits predominantly represent longer-term, less price-sensitive customer relationships.

Net Interest Income

Three Months Ending (Dollars in millions) March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 Net interest income before purchase accretion $ 179.1 $ 190.0 $ 135.2 Purchase accounting accretion 3.4 3.8 3.2 Net interest income before PPP 182.5 193.9 138.4 PPP - - 0.2 Net interest income $ 182.5 $ 193.9 $ 138.6 Net interest margin before purchase accretion 4.17 % 4.40 % 2.94 % Purchase accounting accretion 0.08 0.09 0.07 Net interest margin before PPP 4.25 4.49 3.01 PPP - - - Net interest margin 4.25 % 4.49 % 3.01 %

Net interest income decreased $11.4 million, or 6% (not annualized), compared to 4Q 2022, primarily due to increasing deposit betas and funding mix, partially offset by higher loan yields. Net interest income increased $44.0 million, or 32%, compared to 1Q 2022, primarily due to the benefits of our asset-sensitive balance sheet.

Net interest margin decreased 24bps from 4Q 2022 primarily due to the reasons noted above. Net interest margin increased 124bps from 1Q 2022, primarily due to a favorable increase of 102bps from the benefits of our asset-sensitive balance sheet and 22bps from loan growth and mix.

Asset Quality

The following table summarizes asset quality metrics as of and for the period ended March 31, 2023 compared to December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2022.

(Dollars in millions) March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 Problem assets $ 416.7 $ 462.1 $ 618.1 Nonperforming assets 33.1 43.4 37.8 Delinquencies 100.5 61.2 54.6 Net charge-offs 11.7 7.7 3.3 Total net credit costs (recoveries) (r) 29.0 13.0 19.3 Problem assets to total Tier 1 capital plus ACL 18.65 % 21.44 % 28.79 % Classified assets to total Tier 1 capital plus ACL 15.38 14.29 18.58 Ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets 0.16 0.22 0.18 Ratio of nonperforming assets (excluding accruing TDRs) to total assets 0.16 0.12 0.12 Delinquencies to gross loans 0.83 0.51 0.48 Ratio of quarterly net charge-offs to average gross loans 0.40 0.26 0.12 Ratio of allowance for credit losses to total loans and leases (q) 1.28 1.17 1.19 Ratio of allowance for credit losses to nonaccruing loans 528 666 591 See "Notes"

Most asset quality metrics remained relatively stable during the quarter and continued to reflect the strength of the originated and acquired portfolios. Total problem assets(6) decreased to $416.7 million at March 31, 2023 compared to $462.1 million at December 31, 2022. Total problem assets to total Tier 1 capital plus ACL was 18.65% at March 31, 2023, compared to 21.44% at December 31, 2022.

Delinquencies to gross loans increased to 0.83% at March 31, 2023 compared to 0.51% at December 31, 2022, primarily driven by a 19bps increase from two long-term problem loan relationships, one of which is still accruing. While these loans are C&I long-term care facilities, this portfolio is approximately $130.0 million in total outstandings.

The ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets remained relatively stable at 0.16% compared to 0.22% at December 31, 2022, and includes the adoption of troubled loan accounting. Net charge-offs for 1Q 2023 were $11.7 million, or 0.40% (annualized) of average gross loans. The increase over the prior quarter was primarily due to slightly higher commercial charge-offs and normal maturation of NewLane and Upstart portfolios, along with lower recoveries in the quarter.

(6) Total problem assets includes all criticized, classified, and nonperforming loans as well as other real estate owned (OREO).

Total net credit costs were $29.0 million in the quarter compared to $13.0 million in 4Q 2022. The increase in credit costs was primarily due to $17.9 million from the impacts of the economic uncertainty and forecast and $6.6 million related to the mix of new loan originations. The ACL was $169.2 million as of March 31, 2023, an increase of $17.3 million from December 31, 2022, primarily due to the above factors, partially offset by favorable migration and net charge-offs. The ACL coverage ratio was 1.28% compared to 1.17% at December 31, 2022.

Core Fee Revenue

Core fee revenue (noninterest income) of $63.7 million decreased $1.8 million, or 3% (not annualized), compared to 4Q 2022, primarily driven by a decrease of $2.2 million in other income from our equity investments. The decrease was partially offset by an increase of $0.4 million in mortgage banking fees.

Core fee revenue increased $3.1 million, or 5%, compared to 1Q 2022, primarily driven by an $8.1 million increase in Cash Connect® income. The increase was partially offset by decreases of $1.8 million in mortgage banking fees, $1.3 million from BMT Insurance Advisors (sold in 2Q 2022), $0.6 million from gain on sale of SBA loans, and $0.5 million from other investing activities.

For 1Q 2023, our core fee revenue ratio was 25.8% compared to 25.2% in 4Q 2022 and 30.4% in 1Q 2022. Fees continue to be resilient and well-diversified among various sources, including traditional and other banking fees, mortgage banking, capital markets, Wealth Management, and Cash Connect®.

Core Noninterest Expense(7)

Core noninterest expense of $133.1 million increased $0.9 million, or 1% (not annualized), compared to 4Q 2022. When excluding a $2.3 million net benefit from nonrecurring items, core noninterest expense was $135.4 million, or an increase of $3.2 million. The increase is primarily due to $2.8 million in salaries and benefits and $1.9 million from Cash Connect® driven by the rising interest rate environment. These increases were partially offset by $1.8 million lower professional fees related to Wealth customer-related tax services (offset in fee revenue) and legal costs.

Core noninterest expense increased $10.2 million, or 8% (not annualized), compared to 1Q 2022. When excluding the nonrecurring items, core noninterest expense increased $12.5 million, or 10%, primarily due to $7.5 million of higher variable operating costs, including $5.7 million from Cash Connect®, in addition to $2.2 million in salaries and benefits, and $1.2 million in FDIC assessment. Our core efficiency ratio was 53.9% in 1Q 2023, compared to 50.8% in 4Q 2022 and 61.7% in 1Q 2022.

Income Taxes

We recorded a $20.9 million income tax provision in 1Q 2023, compared to a $28.0 million income tax provision in 4Q 2022 and $1.7 million in 1Q 2022, driven by higher earnings.

The effective tax rate was 25.0% in 1Q 2023, compared to 24.9% in 4Q 2022 and 30.5% in 1Q 2022. The decrease in effective tax rate for 1Q 2023 compared to 1Q 2022 was primarily due to the acquisition of Bryn Mawr Trust in 1Q 2022, including higher state taxes and other nondeductible costs.

(7) As used in this press release, core noninterest expense is a non-GAAP financial measure. This non-GAAP financial measure excludes corporate development and restructuring expense. For a reconciliation of this and other non-GAAP financial measures to their comparable GAAP measures, see "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" at the end of the press release.

Capital Management

Capital levels remain strong and are all substantially in excess of the "well-capitalized" regulatory benchmarks at March 31, 2023 with WSFS Bank's Tier 1 leverage ratio of 10.57%, Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio and Tier 1 capital ratio of 13.39%, and Total Risk-based capital ratio of 14.56%.

WSFS' total stockholders' equity increased $101.2 million, or 5% (not annualized), during 1Q 2023. The increase was primarily due to quarterly earnings of $62.4 million and an improvement in accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI) of $57.4 million from market-value increases on investment securities. These increases were partially offset by capital returns of $22.1 million to stockholders including $12.9 million from share repurchases and $9.3 million from quarterly dividends.

WSFS' tangible common equity(8) increased $105.2 million, or 9% (not annualized), compared to December 31, 2022. WSFS' common equity to assets ratio was 11.35% at March 31, 2023, and our tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio(8) increased by 41bps during the quarter to 6.72%, primarily due to the reasons described above.

At March 31, 2023, book value per share was $37.57, an increase of $1.78, or 5% (not annualized), from December 31, 2022, and tangible common book value per share(8) was $21.15, an increase of $1.79, or 9% (not annualized), from December 31, 2022, primarily due to the reasons described above.

During 1Q 2023, WSFS repurchased 262,000 shares of common stock for an aggregate of $12.9 million. As of March 31, 2023, WSFS has 6,326,771 shares, or approximately 10% of outstanding shares, remaining to repurchase under its current authorizations.

The Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share of common stock. This dividend will be paid on May 19, 2023 to stockholders of record as of May 5, 2023.

(8) As used in this press release, tangible common equity, tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio and tangible common book value per share are non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude goodwill and intangible assets and the related tax-effected amortization. For a reconciliation of these and other non-GAAP financial measures to their comparable GAAP measures, see "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" at the end of the press release.

Selected Business Segments (included in previous results):

Wealth Management

The Wealth Management segment provides a broad array of planning and advisory services, investment management, trust services, credit and deposit products to individual, corporate, and institutional clients through multiple integrated businesses.

Selected quarterly performance results and metrics are as follows:

(Dollars in millions) March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 Net interest income $ 17.9 $ 18.7 $ 7.1 Provision for (recovery of) credit losses 1.3 0.1 (0.2 ) Fee revenue 30.9 31.0 31.9 Noninterest expense(9) 24.2 23.6 23.8 Pre-tax income 23.4 25.9 15.5 Performance Metrics Institutional and Delaware trust revenue $ 17.0 $ 17.1 $ 14.1 Private wealth management revenue 13.1 13.1 14.7 AUM/AUA(10) 65,562 64,517 58,082

Wealth Management reported pre-tax income of $23.4 million in 1Q 2023 compared to $25.9 million in 4Q 2022, and $15.5 million in 1Q 2022. The quarter-over-quarter decrease was primarily attributable to higher interest expense while the year-over-year increase was mainly from the higher interest rate environment.

Fee revenue was $30.9 million in 1Q 2023, relatively flat compared to 4Q 2022, and a decrease of $1.0 million, or 3%, compared to 1Q 2022, primarily due to income from BMT Insurance Advisors in 1Q 2022, which was sold in the second quarter of 2022. Fee revenue was generally consistent with prior quarter across The Bryn Mawr Trust Company of Delaware, Institutional Services, and the AUM-based Private Wealth Management business.

Total noninterest expense(9) was $24.2 million in 1Q 2023, compared to $23.6 million in 4Q 2022 and $23.8 million in 1Q 2022. The quarter-over-quarter increase was primarily driven by salaries, benefits and other compensation.

Net AUM of $8.0 billion at the end of 1Q 2023 increased $0.3 billion compared to 4Q 2022, and decreased $1.0 billion compared to 1Q 2022. The quarter-over-quarter increase was primarily impacted by positive returns in both equity and fixed income markets. The year-over-year decrease was due to market declines and client cash outflows.

(9) Includes intercompany allocation of expense and excludes provision for credit losses. (10) Represents Assets Under Management and Assets Under Administration.

Cash Connect®

Cash Connect® is a premier provider of ATM vault cash, smart safe and cash logistics services in the United States, servicing non-bank ATMs and retail safes nationwide and supports ATMs for WSFS Bank Customers with one of the largest branded ATM networks in our region.

Selected quarterly financial results and metrics are as follows:

(Dollars in millions) March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 Net revenue(11) $ 15.5 $ 13.9 $ 10.5 Noninterest expense(12) 14.8 12.7 8.7 Pre-tax income 0.6 1.2 1.8 Performance Metrics Cash managed $ 1,698 $ 1,717 $ 1,863 Number of serviced non-bank ATMs and retail safes 34,067 33,820 36,072 Number of WSFS owned and branded ATMs 691 686 630 ROA 0.45 % 0.65 % 1.12 %

Cash Connect® reported pre-tax income of $0.6 million for 1Q 2023, a decrease of $0.6 million, compared to 4Q 2022 driven by timing of both insurance-related and certain other operating expenses, and a decrease of $1.2 million compared to 1Q 2022, driven by increased operating costs associated with the rising interest rate environment and costs associated with the growth in the retail safe business. ROA of 0.45% in 1Q 2023 decreased 20bps from 4Q 2022 and decreased 67bps from 1Q 2022, primarily driven by the reasons described above.

Net revenue of $15.5 million in 1Q 2023 was up $1.6 million from 4Q 2022 and up $5.0 million from 1Q 2022 driven by the rising interest rate environment (offset by higher external funding expense) and higher year-over-year managed services volume.

Noninterest expense was $14.8 million in 1Q 2023, an increase of $2.2 million higher compared to 4Q 2022, primarily due to higher external funding expense and the timing impacts noted above, and $6.2 million higher compared to 1Q 2022 driven by higher external funding expense and armored carrier expense year-over-year.

At the end of 1Q 2023, Cash Connect® had approximately $1.7 billion in cash managed with 18% year-over-year growth in retail safe units. Cash Connect® continues to focus on investment in its growing product lines and expand these services across the country, alongside a wide network and strong pipeline of channel partners, retailers, and top-tier financial institutions, in a commitment to improve margin and ROA.

(11) Includes intercompany allocation of income and net interest income. (12) Includes intercompany allocation of expense.

First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release Conference Call

Management will conduct a conference call to review 1Q 2023 results at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) on Tuesday, April 25, 2023. Interested parties may access the conference call live on our Investor Relations website (https://investors.wsfsbank.com). For those who cannot access the live conference call, a replay will be accessible shortly after the event concludes through our Investor Relations website.

About WSFS Financial Corporation

WSFS Financial Corporation is a multibillion-dollar financial services company. Its primary subsidiary, WSFS Bank, is the oldest and largest locally-headquartered bank and trust company in the Greater Philadelphia and Delaware region. As of March 31, 2023, WSFS Financial Corporation had $20.3 billion in assets on its balance sheet and $65.6 billion in assets under management and administration. WSFS operates from 119 offices, 92 of which are banking offices, located in Pennsylvania (61), Delaware (39), New Jersey (17), Virginia (1) and Nevada (1) and provides comprehensive financial services including commercial banking, retail banking, cash management and trust and wealth management. Other subsidiaries or divisions include Arrow Land Transfer, Bryn Mawr Capital Management, LLC, Bryn Mawr Trust®, The Bryn Mawr Trust Company of Delaware, Cash Connect®, NewLane Finance®, Powdermill® Financial Solutions, WSFS Institutional Services®, WSFS Mortgage®, and WSFS Wealth® Investments. Serving the Greater Delaware Valley since 1832, WSFS Bank is one of the ten oldest banks in the United States continuously operating under the same name. For more information, please visit www.wsfsbank.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains estimates, predictions, opinions, projections and other "forward-looking statements" as that phrase is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, without limitation, references to the Company's predictions or expectations of future business or financial performance as well as its goals and objectives for future operations, financial and business trends, business prospects, and management's outlook or expectations for earnings, revenues, expenses, capital levels, liquidity levels, asset quality or other future financial or business performance, strategies or expectations. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "estimate," "target," "project" and similar expressions, among others, generally identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions (some of which may be beyond the Company's control) and are subject to risks and uncertainties (which change over time) and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, difficult market conditions and unfavorable economic trends in the United States generally and in financial markets, and particularly in the markets in which the Company operates and in which its loans are concentrated, including difficult and unfavorable conditions and trends related to housing markets, costs of living, unemployment levels, interest rates, supply chain issues, and inflation; the impacts related to or resulting from recent bank failures and other economic and industry volatility, including potential increased regulatory requirements and costs and potential impacts to macroeconomic conditions; possible additional loan losses and impairment of the collectability of loans; the Company's level of nonperforming assets and the costs associated with resolving problem loans including litigation and other costs and complying with government-imposed foreclosure moratoriums; changes in market interest rates which may increase funding costs and reduce earning asset yields and thus reduce margin; the impact of changes in interest rates and the credit quality and strength of underlying collateral and the effect of such changes on the market value of the Company's investment securities portfolio; the credit risk associated with the substantial amount of commercial real estate, construction and land development, and commercial and industrial loans in the Company's loan portfolio; the extensive federal and state regulation, supervision and examination governing almost every aspect of the Company's operations potential expenses associated with complying with such regulations; and the effects of potential federal government shutdowns or delays; the Company's ability to comply with applicable capital and liquidity requirements, including its ability to generate liquidity internally or raise capital on favorable terms; possible changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and stimulus programs, laws and regulations and other activities of governments, agencies, and similar organizations, and the uncertainty of the short- and long-term impacts of such changes; any impairments of the Company's goodwill or other intangible assets; the discontinued publication of London Inter-Bank Offered Rate (LIBOR) and the transition to an alternative reference interest rate, such as the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR), including methodologies for calculating the rate that are different from the LIBOR methodology and changed language for existing and new floating or adjustable rate contracts; the success of the Company's growth plans, including its plans to grow the commercial small business leasing, residential, small business and Small Business Administration (SBA) portfolios and wealth management business; the Company's ability to successfully integrate and fully realize the cost savings and other benefits of its acquisitions, manage risks related to business disruption following those acquisitions, and post-acquisition Customer acceptance of the Company's products and services and related Customer disintermediation, including its recent acquisition of BMBC (the BMBC Merger); negative perceptions or publicity with respect to the Company generally and, in particular, the Company's trust and wealth management business; failure of the financial and operational controls of the Company's Cash Connect® division; adverse judgments or other resolution of pending and future legal proceedings, and cost incurred in defending such proceedings; the Company's reliance on third parties for certain important functions, including the operation of its core systems, and any failures by such third parties; system failures or cybersecurity incidents or other breaches of the Company's network security, particularly given widespread remote working arrangements; the Company's ability to recruit and retain key Associates; the effects of problems encountered by other financial institutions that adversely affect the Company or the banking industry generally; the effects of weather, including climate change, and natural disasters such as floods, droughts, wind, tornadoes and hurricanes as well as effects from geopolitical instability, armed conflicts, public health crises and man-made disasters including terrorist attacks; the effects of regional or national civil unrest (including any resulting branch or ATM closures or damage); possible changes in the speed of loan prepayments by the Company's Customers and loan origination or sales volumes; possible changes in the speed of prepayments of mortgage-backed securities (MBS) due to changes in the interest rate environment, and the related acceleration of premium amortization on prepayments in the event that prepayments accelerate; regulatory limits on the Company's ability to receive dividends from its subsidiaries and pay dividends to its stockholders; any reputation, credit, interest rate, market, operational, litigation, legal, liquidity, regulatory and compliance risk resulting from developments related to any of the risks discussed above; any compounding effects or unexpected interactions of the risks discussed above; and other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed in the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and other documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The Company disclaims any duty to revise or update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company for any reason, except as specifically required by law. As used in this press release, the terms "WSFS," "the Company," "registrant," "we," "us," and "our" mean WSFS Financial Corporation and its subsidiaries, on a consolidated basis, unless the context indicates otherwise.

WSFS FINANCIAL CORPORATION FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS SUMMARY STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) Three months ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) March 31, 2023 December 31,

2022 March 31, 2022 Interest income: Interest and fees on loans $ 193,724 $ 181,644 $ 118,881 Interest on mortgage-backed securities 27,526 27,778 23,113 Interest and dividends on investment securities 2,237 2,257 1,321 Other interest income 2,896 1,414 822 226,383 213,093 144,137 Interest expense: Interest on deposits 35,192 14,644 3,128 Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank advances 3,371 496 - Interest on senior and subordinated debt 2,573 2,307 1,929 Interest on trust preferred borrowings 1,555 1,336 513 Interest on other borrowings 1,160 424 9 43,851 19,207 5,579 Net interest income 182,532 193,886 138,558 Provision for credit losses 29,011 13,396 18,971 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 153,521 180,490 119,587 Noninterest income: Credit/debit card and ATM income 13,361 12,642 7,681 Investment management and fiduciary revenue 30,476 30,731 30,181 Deposit service charges 6,039 6,326 5,825 Mortgage banking activities, net 1,122 742 2,898 Loan and lease fee income 1,372 1,818 1,334 Unrealized loss on equity investment, net (4 ) (8 ) (3 ) Bank-owned life insurance income 1,510 1,130 105 Other income 9,251 11,499 12,553 63,127 64,880 60,574 Noninterest expense: Salaries, benefits and other compensation 72,849 72,492 70,930 Occupancy expense 10,408 10,492 10,792 Equipment expense 9,792 10,320 10,373 Data processing and operations expense 4,724 4,867 5,359 Professional fees 4,439 6,212 3,451 Marketing expense 1,716 2,245 1,266 FDIC expenses 2,582 1,699 1,391 Loan workout and other credit costs (55 ) (401 ) 328 Corporate development expense 740 1,070 34,038 Restructuring expense (761 ) (319 ) 17,514 Other operating expenses 26,611 24,226 19,015 133,045 132,903 174,457 Income before taxes 83,603 112,467 5,704 Income tax provision 20,941 28,032 1,737 Net income 62,662 84,435 3,967 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest 258 (14 ) 163 Net income attributable to WSFS $ 62,404 $ 84,449 $ 3,804 Diluted earnings per share of common stock: $ 1.01 $ 1.37 $ 0.06 Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding for fully diluted EPS 61,678,871 61,801,612 65,127,000 See "Notes"

WSFS FINANCIAL CORPORATION FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS SUMMARY STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) - continued Three months ended March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 March 31,

2022 Performance Ratios: Return on average assets (a) 1.27 % 1.69 % 0.07 % Return on average equity (a) 11.20 15.74 0.57 Return on average tangible common equity (a)(o) 21.19 31.12 1.58 Net interest margin (a)(b) 4.25 4.49 3.01 Efficiency ratio (c) 54.02 51.22 87.51 Noninterest income as a percentage of total net revenue (b) 25.63 25.01 30.39 See "Notes"

WSFS FINANCIAL CORPORATION FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Continued) SUMMARY STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 Assets: Cash and due from banks $ 686,788 $ 332,961 $ 1,784,460 Cash in non-owned ATMs 409,265 499,017 490,784 Investment securities, available-for-sale 4,086,459 4,093,060 5,495,929 Investment securities, held-to-maturity 1,094,799 1,111,619 84,898 Other investments 73,906 55,516 30,980 Net loans and leases (e)(f)(l) 12,016,579 11,802,977 11,268,099 Bank owned life insurance 100,907 101,935 100,364 Goodwill and intangibles 1,008,250 1,012,232 1,032,189 Other assets 842,337 905,438 676,971 Total assets $ 20,319,290 $ 19,914,755 $ 20,964,674 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 5,299,094 $ 5,739,647 $ 6,638,890 Interest-bearing deposits 10,581,285 10,341,331 10,906,016 Total customer deposits 15,880,379 16,080,978 17,544,906 Brokered deposits 309,309 122,591 78,638 Total deposits 16,189,688 16,203,569 17,623,544 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 800,000 350,000 - Other borrowings 338,206 376,894 372,402 Other liabilities 688,052 782,406 450,911 Total liabilities 18,015,946 17,712,869 18,446,857 Stockholders' equity of WSFS 2,306,362 2,205,113 2,520,463 Noncontrolling interest (3,018 ) (3,227 ) (2,646 ) Total stockholders' equity 2,303,344 2,201,886 2,517,817 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 20,319,290 $ 19,914,755 $ 20,964,674 Capital Ratios: Equity to asset ratio 11.35 % 11.07 % 12.02 % Tangible common equity to tangible asset ratio (o) 6.72 6.31 7.47 Common equity Tier 1 capital (required: 4.5%; well capitalized: 6.5%) (g) 13.39 12.86 13.93 Tier 1 leverage (required: 4.00%; well-capitalized: 5.00%) (g) 10.57 10.29 9.98 Tier 1 risk-based capital (required: 6.00%; well-capitalized: 8.00%) (g) 13.39 12.86 13.93 Total risk-based capital (required: 8.00%; well-capitalized: 10.00%) (g) 14.56 13.84 14.89 Asset Quality Indicators: Nonperforming assets: Nonaccruing loans (t) $ 32,017 $ 22,802 $ 23,087 Troubled debt restructuring (accruing) - 19,737 12,933 Assets acquired through foreclosure 1,131 833 1,818 Total nonperforming assets $ 33,148 $ 43,372 $ 37,838 Past due loans (h) $ 13,565 $ 16,535 $ 11,623 Troubled Loans 18,061 - - Allowance for credit losses 169,171 151,871 136,334 Ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets 0.16 % 0.22 % 0.18 % Ratio of nonperforming assets (excluding accruing TDRs) to total assets - 0.12 0.12 Ratio of allowance for credit losses to total loans and leases (q) 1.28 1.17 1.19 Ratio of allowance for credit losses to nonaccruing loans 528 666 591 Ratio of quarterly net charge-offs to average gross loans (a)(e)(i)(n) 0.40 0.26 0.12 Ratio of year-to-date net charge-offs to average gross loans (a)(e)(i)(n) 0.40 0.15 0.12 See "Notes"

WSFS FINANCIAL CORPORATION FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Continued) AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Three months ended March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Yield/

Rate

(a)(b) Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Yield/

Rate

(a)(b) Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Yield/

Rate

(a)(b) Assets: Interest-earning assets: Loans: (e) (j) Commercial loans and leases (p) $ 4,954,622 $ 80,744 6.63 % $ 4,920,329 $ 76,817 6.21 % $ 4,851,090 $ 52,466 4.39 % Commercial real estate loans (s) 4,425,354 71,828 6.58 4,334,772 66,428 6.08 4,292,159 40,639 3.84 Residential mortgage 769,581 8,628 4.48 762,967 8,610 4.51 843,699 9,657 4.58 Consumer loans 1,849,398 31,535 6.92 1,753,871 28,843 6.52 1,357,970 15,284 4.56 Loans held for sale 43,527 989 9.21 56,605 946 6.63 74,694 835 4.53 Total loans and leases 12,042,482 193,724 6.53 11,828,544 181,644 6.10 11,419,612 118,881 4.22 Mortgage-backed securities (d) 4,823,507 27,526 2.28 4,849,450 27,778 2.29 5,223,794 23,113 1.77 Investment securities (d) 376,760 2,237 2.86 377,610 2,257 2.85 330,826 1,321 1.82 Other interest-earning assets 240,943 2,896 4.87 145,668 1,414 3.85 1,721,659 822 0.19 Total interest-earning assets $ 17,483,692 $ 226,383 5.27 % $ 17,201,272 $ 213,093 4.93 % $ 18,695,891 $ 144,137 3.13 % Allowance for credit losses (153,181 ) (147,990 ) (134,780 ) Cash and due from banks 230,193 253,031 209,730 Cash in non-owned ATMs 421,057 524,042 509,568 Bank owned life insurance 101,612 100,920 100,756 Other noninterest-earning assets 1,919,065 1,945,047 1,638,727 Total assets $ 20,002,438 $ 19,876,322 $ 21,019,892 Liabilities and stockholders' equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits: Interest-bearing demand $ 3,142,930 $ 5,024 0.65 % $ 3,356,188 $ 3,740 0.44 % $ 3,435,377 $ 581 0.07 % Savings 2,065,212 1,256 0.25 2,232,665 459 0.08 2,262,026 162 0.03 Money market 3,861,590 19,258 2.02 3,769,013 8,473 0.89 4,092,835 925 0.09 Customer time deposits 1,276,204 5,993 1.90 1,016,827 1,800 0.70 1,173,023 1,323 0.46 Total interest-bearing customer deposits 10,345,936 31,531 1.24 10,374,693 14,472 0.55 10,963,261 2,991 0.11 Brokered deposits 346,355 3,661 4.29 23,389 172 2.92 63,376 137 0.88 Total interest-bearing deposits 10,692,291 35,192 1.33 10,398,082 14,644 0.56 11,026,637 3,128 0.12 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 267,367 3,371 5.11 45,967 496 4.28 - - - Trust preferred borrowings 90,459 1,555 6.97 90,410 1,336 5.86 90,263 513 2.30 Senior and subordinated debt 233,189 2,573 4.41 248,216 2,307 3.72 248,565 1,929 3.10 Other borrowed funds 131,221 1,160 3.59 78,755 424 2.14 38,396 9 0.10 Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 11,414,527 $ 43,851 1.56 % $ 10,861,430 $ 19,207 0.70 % $ 11,403,861 $ 5,579 0.20 % Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 5,560,252 6,108,618 6,450,783 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 770,565 780,336 445,855 Stockholders' equity of WSFS 2,260,262 2,128,869 2,722,263 Noncontrolling interest (3,168 ) (2,931 ) (2,870 ) Total liabilities and equity $ 20,002,438 $ 19,876,322 $ 21,019,892 Excess of interest-earning assets over interest-bearing liabilities $ 6,069,165 $ 6,339,842 $ 7,292,030 Net interest and dividend income $ 182,532 $ 193,886 $ 138,558 Interest rate spread 3.71 % 4.23 % 2.93 % Net interest margin 4.25 % 4.49 % 3.01 % See "Notes"

WSFS FINANCIAL CORPORATION FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Continued) (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three months ended Stock Information: March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 Market price of common stock: High $51.77 $50.67 $56.30 Low 34.83 41.81 46.51 Close 37.61 45.34 46.62 Book value per share of common stock 37.57 35.79 38.94 Tangible common book value per share of common stock (o) 21.15 19.36 22.99 Number of shares of common stock outstanding (000s) 61,387 61,612 64,735 Other Financial Data: One-year repricing gap to total assets (k) 3.34% 6.29% 12.19% Weighted average duration of the MBS portfolio 6.0 years 5.9 years 5.5 years Unrealized losses on securities available for sale, net of taxes $(510,522) $(563,532) $(309,792) Number of Associates (FTEs) (m) 2,177 2,160 2,265 Number of offices (branches, LPO's, operations centers, etc.) 119 119 122 Number of WSFS owned and branded ATMs 691 686 630

Notes: (a) Annualized. (b) Computed on a fully tax-equivalent basis. (c) Noninterest expense divided by (tax-equivalent) net interest income and noninterest income. (d) Includes securities held-to-maturity (at amortized cost) and securities available-for-sale (at fair value). (e) Net of unearned income. (f) Net of allowance for credit losses. (g) Represents capital ratios of Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB and subsidiaries. Capital Ratios for the current quarter are to be considered preliminary until the Call Reports are filed. (h) Accruing loans which are contractually past due 90 days or more as to principal or interest. Balance includes student loans, which are U.S. government guaranteed with little risk of credit loss. (i) Excludes loans held for sale. (j) Nonperforming loans are included in average balance computations. (k) The difference between projected amounts of interest-sensitive assets and interest-sensitive liabilities repricing within one year divided by total assets, based on a current interest rate scenario. (l) Includes loans held for sale and reverse mortgages. (m) Includes seasonal Associates, when applicable. (n) Excludes reverse mortgage loans. (o) The Company uses non-GAAP (United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) financial information in its analysis of the Company's performance. The Company's management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide a greater understanding of ongoing operations, enhance comparability of results of operations with prior periods and show the effects of significant gains and charges in the periods presented. The Company's management believes that investors may use these non-GAAP financial measures to analyze the Company's financial performance without the impact of unusual items or events that may obscure trends in the Company's underlying performance. This non-GAAP data should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and is not a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results. For a reconciliation of these and other non-GAAP financial measures to their comparable GAAP measures, see "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" at the end of the press release. (p) Includes commercial & industrial loans, PPP loans and commercial small business leases. (q) Represents amortized cost basis for loans, leases and held-to-maturity securities. (r) Includes provision for (recovery of) credit losses, loan workout expenses, OREO expenses and other credit costs. (s) Includes commercial mortgage and commercial construction loans. (t) Includes nonaccruing troubled loans beginning in 2023 and nonaccruing troubled debt restructurings prior to 2023.

WSFS FINANCIAL CORPORATION FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Continued) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Non-GAAP Reconciliation (o): Three months ended March 31, 2023 December 31,

2022 March 31, 2022 Net interest income (GAAP) $ 182,532 $ 193,886 $ 138,558 Core net interest income (non-GAAP) 182,532 193,886 138,558 Noninterest income (GAAP) 63,127 64,880 60,574 Plus: Unrealized loss on equity investments, net (4 ) (8 ) (3 ) Plus: Visa derivative valuation adjustment (553 ) (592 ) - Core fee revenue (non-GAAP) $ 63,684 $ 65,480 $ 60,577 Core net revenue (non-GAAP) $ 246,216 $ 259,366 $ 199,135 Core net revenue (non-GAAP)(tax-equivalent) $ 246,859 $ 260,058 $ 199,349 Noninterest expense (GAAP) $ 133,045 $ 132,903 $ 174,457 Less: Corporate development expense 740 1,070 34,038 (Plus)/less: Restructuring expense (761 ) (319 ) 17,514 Core noninterest expense (non-GAAP) $ 133,066 $ 132,152 $ 122,905 Core efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 53.9 % 50.8 % 61.7 % Core fee revenue ratio (non-GAAP) (b) 25.8 % 25.2 % 30.4 % End of period March 31, 2023 December 31,

2022 March 31, 2022 Total assets (GAAP) $ 20,319,290 $ 19,914,755 $ 20,964,674 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets 1,008,250 1,012,232 1,032,189 Total tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 19,311,040 $ 18,902,523 $ 19,932,485 Total stockholders' equity of WSFS (GAAP) $ 2,306,362 $ 2,205,113 $ 2,520,463 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets 1,008,250 1,012,232 1,032,189 Total tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,298,112 $ 1,192,881 $ 1,488,274 Tangible common book value per share: Book value per share (GAAP) $ 37.57 $ 35.79 $ 38.94 Tangible common book value per share (non-GAAP) 21.15 19.36 22.99 Tangible common equity to tangible assets: Equity to asset ratio (GAAP) 11.35 % 11.07 % 12.02 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP) 6.72 6.31 7.47

Non-GAAP Reconciliation - continued (o): Three months ended March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 GAAP net income attributable to WSFS $ 62,404 $ 84,449 $ 3,804 Plus/(less): Pre-tax adjustments: Unrealized loss on equity investments, net, Visa derivative valuation adjustment, and corporate development and restructuring expense 536 1,351 51,555 (Plus)/less: Tax impact of pre-tax adjustments (134 ) (308 ) (12,344 ) Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) attributable to WSFS $ 62,806 $ 85,492 $ 43,015 GAAP return on average assets (ROA) 1.27 % 1.69 % 0.07 % Plus/(less): Pre-tax adjustments: Unrealized loss on equity investments, net, Visa derivative valuation adjustment, and corporate development and restructuring expense 0.01 0.03 0.99 (Plus)/less: Tax impact of pre-tax adjustments (0.01 ) (0.01 ) (0.23 ) Core ROA (non-GAAP) 1.27 % 1.71 % 0.83 % Earnings per share (diluted) (GAAP) $ 1.01 $ 1.37 $ 0.06 Plus/(less): Pre-tax adjustments: Unrealized loss on equity investments, net, Visa derivative valuation adjustment, and corporate development and restructuring expense 0.01 0.02 0.79 (Plus)/less: Tax impact of pre-tax adjustments - (0.01 ) (0.19 ) Core earnings per share (non-GAAP) $ 1.02 $ 1.38 $ 0.66 Calculation of return on average tangible common equity: GAAP net income attributable to WSFS $ 62,404 $ 84,449 $ 3,804 Plus: Tax effected amortization of intangible assets 2,880 2,925 2,980 Net tangible income (non-GAAP) $ 65,284 $ 87,374 $ 6,784 Average stockholders' equity of WSFS $ 2,260,262 $ 2,128,869 $ 2,722,263 Less: Average goodwill and intangible assets 1,010,645 1,014,985 982,800 Net average tangible common equity $ 1,249,617 $ 1,113,884 $ 1,739,463 Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 21.19 % 31.12 % 1.58 %

Non-GAAP Reconciliation - continued (o): Three months ended March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 Calculation of PPNR: Net income (GAAP) $ 62,662 $ 84,435 $ 3,967 Plus: Income tax provision 20,941 28,032 1,737 Plus: Provision for credit losses 29,011 13,396 18,971 PPNR (non-GAAP) $ 112,614 $ 125,863 $ 24,675 Plus/(less): Pre-tax adjustments: Unrealized loss on equity investments, net, Visa derivative valuation adjustment, and corporate development and restructuring expense 536 1,351 51,555 Core PPNR (non-GAAP) $ 113,150 $ 127,214 $ 76,230

Three months ended March 31, 2023 Calculation of effective AOCI Unrealized losses on AFS securities $ 510,522 Unrealized losses on securities transferred from AFS to HTM 104,338 Unrecognized fair value losses on HTM securities 58,943 Effective AOCI (non-GAAP) $ 673,803

