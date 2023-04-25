The authorities in French Guiana plan to allocate 550 hectares of public land for agrivoltaics and large solar-plus-storage projects.From pv magazine France EPFA Guyane, a public authority in French Guiana, has launched a tender to allocate 550 hectares of public land for agrivoltaic and large-scale PV projects. EPFA Guyane will select a maximum of three candidates per each lot, and interested parties should submit their proposals by May 5. Developers must provide details on project size, storage facilities, and biodiversity preservation. The selected developers will be responsible for securing ...

