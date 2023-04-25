Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) today announced that it has named three executives to claims leadership roles in Germany.

Sandra Leyendecker has been promoted to Head of Casualty Claims. She joined BHSI in 2022 as Senior Casualty Claims Examiner, bringing more than 20 years of industry experience to the role.

Ingo Lorber joins BHSI as Head of Property Claims. He has nearly 30 years of industry experience, most recently customizing claims handling for major claims at another global insurer.

Michael Brobach has been named Head of Executive Professional Lines Claims. He comes to BHSI from another global insurer where he held increasingly senior positions managing financial lines claims for nearly 15 years.

"Sandra has been an invaluable asset to BHSI and our customers, embodying our CLAIMS IS OUR PRODUCT® philosophy to ensure excellent service to customers and brokers throughout the DACH region and around the globe. With the addition of Ingo and Michael, we have in place exceptional claims leaders who will further elevate our claims teams and the service and certainty we bring to customers," said Andreas Krause, Head of DACH, BHSI.

All three leaders will be based in Cologne. Sandra can be reached at sandra.leyendecker@bhspecialty.com, Ingo at ingo.lorber@bhspecialty.com and Michael at michael.brobach@bhspecialty.com.

In Europe, Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) trades under Berkshire Hathaway European Insurance DAC (BHEI) and Berkshire Hathaway International Insurance Limited (BHIIL). BHEI is an Irish domiciled Designated Activity Company, Registration Number 636883 and Registered Office at 2nd Floor, 7 Grand Canal Street Lower, Dublin D02 KW81. Berkshire Hathaway International Insurance Limited (BHIIL), an incorporated England and Wales limited liability company, Registration Number 3230337 and Registered Office at 8 Fenchurch Place, 4th Floor, London EC3M 4AJ, United Kingdom. BHEI and BHIIL are affiliates of Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Company (BHSIC), a Nebraska USA domiciled corporation, which provides commercial property, casualty, healthcare professional liability, executive and professional lines, transactional liability, surety, marine, travel, programs, accident and health, medical stop loss, homeowners, and multinational insurance. BHSIC, BHIIL and BHEI are subsidiaries of Berkshire Hathaway's National Indemnity group of insurance companies, which hold financial strength ratings of A++ from AM Best and AA+ from Standard Poor's. Based in Boston, BHSI has offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Houston, Indianapolis, Irvine, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, San Ramon, Seattle, Stevens Point, Adelaide, Auckland, Brisbane, Brussels, Cologne, Dubai, Dublin, Frankfurt, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, London, Lyon, Macau, Madrid, Manchester, Melbourne, Munich, Paris, Perth, Singapore, Sydney, Toronto, and Zurich.

