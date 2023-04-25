Rogue Baron Plc - Director Dealing

For Immediate Release

25 April 2023

ROGUE BARON PLC

("Rogue Baron" or "The Company")

Director Dealing

Rogue Baron PLC (AQSE: SHNJ), announces that Charlie Wood, Non-Executive Director of the Company, has transferred 1,100,000 ordinary shares held in Orana Corporate LLP, to a third party on 3 April 2023, for nil consideration. Following the transfer, Charlie Wood's aggregate shareholding in the Company is 600,000 ordinary shares in his own name (representing 0.67% of the issued share capital).

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.



For further information, please contact:

The Company

Ryan Dolder

rdolder@roguebaron.com

AQSE Corporate Adviser:

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Guy Miller +44 (0) 20 7469 0936

AQSE Corporate Broker:

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Lucy Williams +44 (0) 20 7469 0936





Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.