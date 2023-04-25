Anzeige
Dienstag, 25.04.2023
Neue Rallye losgetreten: Nach gestern jetzt hier rein? – Kursvervierfachung Teil 2?
25.04.2023 | 11:06
Rogue Baron Plc - Director Dealing

Rogue Baron Plc - Director Dealing

PR Newswire

London, April 24

For Immediate Release

25 April 2023

ROGUE BARON PLC

("Rogue Baron" or "The Company")

Director Dealing

Rogue Baron PLC (AQSE: SHNJ), announces that Charlie Wood, Non-Executive Director of the Company, has transferred 1,100,000 ordinary shares held in Orana Corporate LLP, to a third party on 3 April 2023, for nil consideration. Following the transfer, Charlie Wood's aggregate shareholding in the Company is 600,000 ordinary shares in his own name (representing 0.67% of the issued share capital).

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.


For further information, please contact:

The Company
Ryan Dolder
rdolder@roguebaron.com

AQSE Corporate Adviser:
Peterhouse Capital Limited
Guy Miller +44 (0) 20 7469 0936

AQSE Corporate Broker:
Peterhouse Capital Limited
Lucy Williams +44 (0) 20 7469 0936



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameCharlie Wood
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusNon-Executive Director
b)Initial notification /AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Name Rogue Baron Plc
b)LEI
2138009XFT53PKLIH113
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each in Rogue Baron Plc

Identification code (ISIN) for Rogue Baron Plc ordinary shares: GB00BKPJXC41
b)Nature of the transactionTransfer for nil consideration
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£Nil1,100,000 ordinary shares
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price		N/A
e)Date of the transaction3 April 2023
f)Place of the transactionAQSE Growth Market
