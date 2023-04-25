TOKYO, Apr 25, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu ND Solutions AG ("ND Solutions"), a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of Fujitsu Limited ("Fujitsu") announces the success of its public takeover offer for GK Software. At the expire of the initial acceptance period, a total of 1,490,328 shares representing 65.57% of the share capital have been tendered, above the minimum threshold of 55%. With this milestone, all conditions, including clearances under merger control as well as foreign investment control proceedings in Germany were achieved. Closing of the takeover offer is currently expected to occur by May 25, 2023.Minority shareholders who have not yet accepted the offer can tender their shares at a price of EUR 190.00 per share, during the additional acceptance period that will run from April 26, 2023 to May 9, 2023. Shareholders must submit a declaration of acceptance to their custodian bank for the takeover offer by ND Solutions and instruct their custodian bank to affect the booking of their GK Software shares, for which they wish to accept the offer, into the ISIN DE000A2GSYK2. All relevant information regarding the acceptance of the offer during the additional acceptance period are set out in the offer document which is available on the offer website at: www.nd-offer.de.The management board and supervisory board of GK Software support in their joint reasoned statement the takeover offer as in the best interest of GK Software, its shareholders, employees and other stakeholders.Following the additional acceptance period, ND Solutions may consider to initiate a delisting of GK. In case of a corresponding request, the executive board of GK has agreed to support this process. Our range of services and solutions draw on five key technologies: Computing, Networks, AI, Data & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we bring together to deliver sustainability transformation. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.6 trillion yen (US$32 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 and remains the top digital services company in Japan by market share.Find out more: www.fujitsu.com/About GK Software SEGK Software SE is a leading global provider of cloud solutions for the international retail industry and one of the fastest growing companies in its field. The cornerstones of the company are self-developed, open and platform- independent solutions. Thanks to its comprehensive product portfolio, 22 percent of the world's 50 largest retailers currently rely on solutions from GK. The company's customers include Adidas, Aldi, Coop (Switzerland), Edeka, Grupo Kuo, Hornbach, HyVee, Lidl, Migros, Netto Marken-Discount and Walmart International. GK has subsidiaries in the U.S., France, Czech Republic, Switzerland, South Africa, Singapore, Australia and holds ownership or majority stakes in DF Deutsche Fiskal GmbH, Artificial Intelligence for Retail AG and retail7. Since its IPO in 2008, the company has grown more than sevenfold and generated revenues of EUR 130.8 million in 2021. GK was founded in 1990 by CEO Rainer Gläß and Stephan Kronmuller and is still founder-managed today. In addition to its headquarters in Schoeneck, the group now operates 16 sites worldwide. 