Avenir Wellness Solutions, Inc.: Avenir Wellness Letter to Stockholders

Extended Contract with theSkimm Social Media Network Reaching 7 Million Loyal Subscribers

Highly Regarded Urish Popeck & Co., LLC Engaged as New Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm

Marketing Program Expansions Including New TV Ads to Support Sales at Major Retailers of Amazon and Walmart

Gleaming Facial Dark Spot Fading Serum Used by Award winning Actor Nicole Kidman Delivering 77% Subscription Retention Rate

SHERMAN OAKS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2023 / Avenir Wellness Solutions, Inc. ("Avenir Wellness") (OTCQB:CURR), a proprietary broad platform technology and wellness company, is pleased to provide the following update letter to stockholders from CEO Nancy Duitch.

Dear Avenir Stockholders:

As we move forward into 2023, the Company is poised for major growth as we laid down the foundation and go-forward strategy to fully develop the Company's new business model for our proprietary wellness, nutraceutical and advanced delivery methods. With 15 current patents, and 3 additional patents ready for filing, new product advancements and high-profile marketing programs, Avenir Wellness is positioned to grow its market share meaningfully over the course of this year and beyond. Towards this objective, I want to share some of our most recent accomplishments and developing opportunities.

Avenir Wellness has extended its advertising contract with theSkimm lifestyle platform for the next 8 months, which we expect will deliver increased sales based on the results of our prior campaigns. Our popular Sera Labs advertorials will continue appearing in theSkimm which covers a wide range of trending topics with its daily newsletter reaching over 7 million loyal subscribers. Sera Labs posts featured our new game-changing DNA (Deep Nano Actives) Complex that debuted in March and was the #1 selling "Skimm Pick" for the month of March. Our press coverage has been stellar and our Global Brand Ambassador Nicole Kidman is prominently featured in all publications as well as theSkimm, but the real stars are the cutting edge products we are bringing to market in the beauty and wellness sectors. See an example of our postings on theSkimm here: https://seralabshealth.com/pages/the-skimm-dna-complex-pre-sale.

Shipment of DNA Complex begins the week of April 24, 2023, for our customers who have been patiently waiting for this amazing instant, anti-aging serum. The delivery system in DNA is the Deep Nano Active Complex that penetrates deep into the dermal layers, working from the inside out and giving an instant skin tightening and wrinkle reduction effect. Nicole Kidman launched DNA Complex at the 2023 Oscars in Hollywood making this breakthrough product, which she personally uses along with other Seratopical Revolution products in her own skin care and wellness regimen, an instant success.

On April 19, 2023, Avenir Wellness engaged Urish Popeck & Co., LLC as our new independent registered public accounting firm. Urish Popeck has a highly respected reputation in the financial accounting industry and the decision to engage them was unanimously approved by our Board of Directors and Audit Committee. Their immediate assignment will be to complete the audit of our financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022.

Other very positive developments at this time include our new television/digital ad campaign to drive direct-to-consumer sales of our Nutri-Strips wellness product line. The Company is experiencing a "Halo" effect with Amazon sales exploding in response to the campaign along with the sales funnels which are a major part of the Company's growth strategy.

The advertising funnel for the Seratopical Revolution facial dark spot fading serum Gleaming has been delivering very impressive initial sales. After purchasing this product, first time subscription retention is at 77% which is substantially higher than the industry average retention rate. This response level reflects highly on the product in terms of consumer approval and developing brand loyalty. Visit TheSkinCareBuzz.com.

In all, Avenir Wellness is on-track for a record year in 2023 with all of the products and new marketing programs that we have in play at this time or planned throughout the coming year. We look forward to keeping investors informed with further announcements, interviews and other presentations as things progress.

Sincerely,

Nancy Duitch, CEO

Avenir Wellness Solutions, Inc.

About Avenir Wellness Solutions, Inc.

Avenir Wellness (OTCQB: CURR) is a broad platform technology company that develops proprietary wellness, nutraceutical, and topical delivery systems. The technology, which is based on (15) fifteen current patents, offers a number of unique immediate- and controlled-release delivery vehicles designed to improve product efficacy, safety, and consumer experience for a wide range of active ingredients. The Company will continue down the path of creating new technologies that will be part of its incubator strategy in order to monetize its IP. As a vertically integrated platform company, Avenir Wellness looks to partner or license its IP technology with wellness companies worldwide. For more information visit: www.avenirwellness.com.

About The Sera Labs, Inc.

Sera Labs, a wholly owned subsidiary of Avenir Wellness, is a trusted leader in the health, wellness, and beauty sectors of innovative products with cutting-edge technology. Sera Labs creates high-quality products that use science-backed, proprietary formulations. More than 25 products are sold under the brand names Seratopical, Seratopical Revolution, SeraLabs, and Nutri-Strips. Sera Labs sells its products at affordable prices, making them easily accessible on a global scale. Strategically positioned in the growth market categories beauty, health & wellness, Sera Labs products are sold in major national drug, grocery chains, convenience stores, and mass retailers. Sera Labs also sell products under private label to major retailers, multi-level marketers, and direct-to-consumer (DTC) via online website orders, including opt-in subscriptions. For more information visit: www.seralabshealth.com and follow Sera Labs on Facebook and Instagram at @seratopical, as well as on Twitter at @sera_labs.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which statements are subject to considerable risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include all statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including statements regarding the future growth and success of our organization. We have attempted to identify forward-looking statements by using words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expected," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "should," "will," or "would," and similar expressions or the negative of these expressions.

Forward-looking statements represent our management's current expectations and predictions about trends affecting our business and industry and are based on information available as of the time such statements are made. Although we do not make forward-looking statements unless we believe we have a reasonable basis for doing so, we cannot guarantee their accuracy or completeness. Forward-looking statements involve numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements predicted, assumed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Some of the risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results to materially differ from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements are described in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, as well as in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by applicable law, we expressly disclaim any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, whether to conform such statements to actual results or changes in our expectations, or as a result of the availability of new information.

