Torq Resources Inc.: Torq Provides Update on Inaugural Program Underway at its Santa Cecilia Gold-Copper Project in Chile

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2023 / Torq Resources Inc. (TSXV:TORQ)(OTCQX:TRBMF) ("Torq" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an exploration update on the Santa Cecilia gold - copper project located in the world-class Maricunga belt in northern Chile, approximately 100 kilometres (km) east of the city of Copiapo. The project is located immediately adjacent to the Norte Abierto project, held by Newmont and Barrick, which is comprised of the Caspiche and Cerro Casale gold - copper porphyry deposits (Figure 1). The Company's current phase 1 drill program is following up on a 2012 discovery drill hole that intercepted 925.7 metres (m) of 0.21 g/t gold, 0.27% copper and 82 parts per million molybdenum beneath an epithermal gold system that was defined in 1988 - 1990 by a major mining company.

Torq's first drill hole at the project has now been completed, reaching a depth of 1,060 m. The hole crossed a northeast structural corridor on the eastern flank of the Cerro del Medio target at the centre of the property. The Company's primary objective is to target the potential high-grade causative intrusion responsible for the mineralization observed within wall rock in the 2012 discovery drill hole (Figure 2). The Company has started its second drill hole, which is planned to reach a depth of 1,000 m - 1,200 m. This hole will be completed prior to a planned pause for the Chilean winter season (June - September).

A Message from Michael Henrichsen, Chief Geological Officer:

"Torq's planned 15,000 metre drill program at Santa Cecilia is working to delineate the number of porphyry centers and vectors to high-grade mineralization. The results from the first two drill holes, in addition to the complementary surface work we've completed and historical exploration data available, will direct the Company's exploration efforts when the program resumes in October. We are excited about the potential that Santa Cecilia represents for a world-class discovery in the prolific Maricunga belt."

Summary of Completed Surface Work:

Starting in mid-December, the Company has been undertaking a 1:5,000 scale geologic mapping program, a multi-element soil geochemical survey and a rock chip sampling program. To date, approximately 80% of the hydrothermal system has been mapped and soil sampled with a total of 1,680 soil samples and approximately 1,200 rock samples collected (Figure 3). The Company is currently analyzing the soil and rock chip samples and will provide the results and subsequent targeting updates from these surveys in the coming weeks.

Figure 1: Illustrates the location of the Santa Cecilia project and the surrounding Caspiche and Cerro Casale deposits, held by Newmont and Barrick in the Norte Abierto joint venture, within the Maricunga belt.

Figure 2: Illustrates the location of the first drill hole, completed in the Company's inaugural drill program at the Santa Cecilia project, on the eastern flank of the Cerro del Medio target area. Further planned drill holes are also outlined and will be targeting a prospective northeast trending structural corridor for the emplacement of potential high-grade causative intrusions.

Figure 3: Illustrates the progress of the soil and rock chip geochemical surveys across the hydrothermal system at the Santa Cecilia project.

Michael Henrichsen, P.Geo. (the Company's Chief Geological Officer), is the qualified person who assumes responsibility for the technical contents of this press release.

