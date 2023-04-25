Rekor Systems, Inc.: Rekor Command Platform Sets New Standard for the Future of Roadway Management

Rekor's Latest Roadway Intelligence Solution Gains Rapid Support from Leading State DOT Traffic Management Centers, ITS Ecosystem, and AWS for AI-Driven Roadway Management

COLUMBIA, MD / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2023 / Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) (the "Company"), a global AI technology company and leader in providing the intelligent infrastructure solutions that are making the world's roadways safer, greener, and more efficient, today announced the launch of their Rekor Command platform - a breakthrough AI-driven roadway intelligence platform created to provide Departments of Transportation (DOTs) and Traffic Management Centers (TMCs) a real-time and holistic view of what is happening on the roadways. Launching at ITS America, Rekor will present and highlight the capabilities of Rekor Command within the Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) ecosystem through education, networking, and demonstrations of technologies and solutions that enable a smarter, safer, greener future for all.

One of the primary goals for a TMC is to respond quickly to traffic disruptions and incidents while maintaining efficiency across all its systems and departments to ensure safe and continuous traffic flow. Managing roadway events is increasingly challenging for TMCs and DOTs as they struggle with limited staffing, legacy technology, and overwhelming and fragmented data from multiple disparate sources.

Rekor's cutting-edge AI-driven Command platform addresses these critical challenges by providing a comprehensive real-time view of the roadways. Using proprietary AI algorithms and technology, Rekor Command transforms raw roadway and mobility data into actionable insights, enabling customers to make better informed and predictive decisions. Rekor Command facilitates fast and accurate incident and event detection by integrating a wide variety of data sets sourced from multiple roadway data providers across the ecosystem into a single source of truth. Using Rekor Command, customers can more quickly identify and respond to incidents, enhance Traffic Incident Management (TIM) timelines, improve traffic flow, minimize the risk of secondary accidents, and enhance safety for roadway users and emergency responders.

"Rekor's Command platform has been instrumental in helping us manage our roadways more effectively at the Traffic Management Center," said Mike Arellano, Deputy District Engineer, Austin District, Texas Department of Transportation. "Using the advanced AI technology within Command, we now have a more comprehensive view of our roadways, which enables us to respond to roadway incidents and events more quickly and efficiently. It also provides necessary insights for us to improve traffic flows and has made our roadways safer, which is always our top priority. At TxDOT, we are building smarter, safer, and more efficient cities, and Rekor's Command platform is playing a critical role in achieving this goal."

Rekor Command is a fully modular platform with a baseline offering that provides unique state-of-the-art AI-powered insights for Roadway Monitoring and Event Management. The platform contains on-demand reporting with Advanced Analytics and real-time public engagement through Community Connect. Additional applications, such as Asset View and Road Conditions, enable customers to proactively identify and resolve roadway risk areas to support safety and efficiency. Third-Party Data Integration connectors also make it simple for customers to integrate and benefit from their existing data sets to provide further insights.

Powered by and built on Amazon Web Services (AWS), Rekor Command leverages a suite of AWS services to operate artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML), security, privacy, storage, streaming, and analytics at a global scale, including Amazon SageMaker, Amazon QuickSight, Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3), Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2), Amazon EMR, Amazon Managed Streaming for Apache Kafka (Amazon MSK), and Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (Amazon EKS).

Rekor also completed the AWS Foundational Technical Review (FTR) for its Rekor Command platform to improve traffic and incident management. The AWS FTR allows AWS Partners to identify and remediate risks in their products or solutions and meet specific requirements based on security, reliability, and operational excellence, as defined by the AWS Well-Architected Framework. Rekor is a member of the AWS Public Sector Partner (PSP) Program and also achieved the AWS Smart City Competency designation, recognizing Rekor as an AWS Partner that helps customers build and deploy innovative Smart City solutions.

"At AWS, we believe in the power of cloud computing to digitally transform the public sector," said Ryan Reynolds, AWS Justice, Public Safety, and Transportation Strategy Leader for US State and Local Government. "Rekor's innovation and solutions in this space can help Departments of Transportation leverage the power of AI to improve safety and efficiency."

"Rekor Command paves the way for the digitization of infrastructure and redefines how cities, states, and municipalities can approach intelligent roadway management for the 21st century," said David Desharnais, President and COO, Rekor. "Our platform uniquely collects and connects the world's mobility data and provides unparalleled insights and actionable intelligence to its users, helping transportation professionals make more informed data-driven decisions that can improve safety, efficiency, and ultimately the lives of citizens. We are excited to help DOTs achieve their mission-critical objectives and make it simpler to navigate the ever-evolving transportation landscape."

Rekor team members will be available at Booth #1201 during the 2023 ITS America Conference in Dallas, Texas, from April 25-27, 2023. To learn more about Rekor and all our technologies, visit us at ITS America or go to www.rekor.ai.

About Rekor Systems, Inc.

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) is a trusted global authority on intelligent infrastructure providing innovative solutions that drive the world to be safer, smarter, and greener. As a provider of comprehensive, continuous, and real-time roadway intelligence, Rekor leverages AI, machine learning, and holistic data to support the intelligent infrastructure that is essential for smart mobility. With its disruptive technology, the Company delivers integrated solutions, actionable insights, and predictions that increase roadway safety. To learn more, please visit our website: https://rekor.ai, and follow Rekor on social media on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

