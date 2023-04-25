Tecnotree Moments, a B2B2x commerce engine and multi-experience platform, has been awarded as the Best NFT Metaverse Telecom Platform. Tecnotree Moments has been recognised as being the best telecom monetisation platform at the very first International NFT Awards in the UAE.

The award was presented at a gala ceremony hosted by ftNFT Phygital Space in Dubai. NFT Awards, honor the most innovative and creative projects across the Metaverse, featuring leaders from the tech, gaming, and blockchain industries. The presentation ceremony was held in the presence of a large community of investors, and industry vertical partners across healthcare, public utilities, transport, sports, IoT, and digital artists from the MEA region.

Tecnotree Moments is empowering B2B2x monetisation by offering pre-integrated partners built on composable microservices, allowing CSPs to evolve from enablers to ecosystem orchestrators. The platform is complemented by the Sensa Intelligence AI use cases, which offer Blueprints tailored to specific industries such as healthcare, education, sports, financial services, entertainment, gaming, and reality. This results in the creation of additional monetization revenue streams that are scalable and easily monetizable across the B2B2x ecosystem. This achievement represents just one of the many successes that Tecnotree Moments has achieved as a global player in digital services and lifestyle bundling products.

NFTs, also known as Non-Fungible Tokens, have become increasingly popular as digital assets that can be used across various sectors. These unique digital assets are comprised of individual codes that are stored on a blockchain, verifying their authenticity and ownership. With the advent of 5G technology, the possibilities for innovative use cases within the NFT market are virtually limitless. One such exciting concept is the Metaverse NFT marketplace, which involves building and integrating NFT marketplaces into virtual reality environments. The application of blockchain technology in this context enables the creation of a decentralized shopping experience, allowing customers to purchase NFTs within the virtual world of the metaverse.

"As we continue to push the boundaries of innovation in the digital services space, we are thrilled to have been recognized as the Best NFT Metaverse Telecom Platform at the prestigious NFT Awards." said Padma Ravichander, CEO Tecnotree Corporation. "This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team. As the possibilities for NFTs and the metaverse continue to expand, we are excited to be at the forefront of this cutting-edge technology and look forward to driving further innovation with humanized AI-enabled experiences."

Vigen Badalyan, the co-founder of ftNFT added, "At International NFT Awards, we believe that recognition is crucial to motivate and drive the parties who are contributing to the NFT industry. By acknowledging Tecnotree's hard work and achievements, we hope to inspire enterprises to continue pushing the boundaries of what's possible with NFTs. We are committed to doing our best to continue recognizing and honoring those who are driving the industry forward."

About Tecnotree

Tecnotree is a 5G-ready digital Business Support System (BSS) player, with AI/ML capabilities and multi-cloud extensibility. Tecnotree is among the first companies in the world to be Platinum Certified by TM Forum Open API standards, and our agile and open-source Digital BSS Stack comprises the full range (order-to-cash) of business processes and subscription management for telecom and other digital services industries creating opportunities beyond connectivity. Tecnotree also provides Fintech and B2B2X multi-experience digital marketplace to its subscriber base through the Tecnotree Moments platform to empower digitally connected communities across gaming, health, education, OTT, and other vertical ecosystems. Tecnotree is listed on Helsinki Nasdaq (TEM1V).

