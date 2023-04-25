Script Network Unveils Blockchain Watch-to-Earn Ecosystem, Set to Rival The Leading TV Platforms

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2023 / Script Network (SCPT), a decentralized television network and ecosystem built on blockchain technology and watch-to-earn mechanisms, is poised to challenge significant streaming services across the globe', promising to enhance the TV experience for studios, content owners, and users globally.

Built on the Script blockchain, the Script Network (SCPT) offers a range of unique products tailored to the film and television industries, including Script Video NFTs, Script Television, and decentralized applications (dApps) built on-chain. Script Television, the core product of the ecosystem, features over 30 channels with diverse content across documentaries, sports, film, and more.

Abiel A, the co-founder of Script Network, shared his enthusiasm: "Script Network is set to redefine the media landscape by seamlessly integrating television, film, and blockchain technologies to create an unparalleled experience for creators and viewers alike. Our platform empowers users with a dynamic ecosystem that fosters engagement and rewards participation. As Script Network continues to evolve, we're confident that it will establish a significant presence in the cryptocurrency market, standing shoulder to shoulder with market leaders such as Binance Coin and Ethereum."

Furthermore, a representative from Script Network shed light on the ongoing presale, which is set to conclude on March 7, 2023. The presale has already witnessed the sale of 15.8 million tokens, with an overall availability of 70.2 million tokens. Tokens during the public round are priced at $0.00947 each, featuring no vesting period and claimable tokens at TGE.

A tradeable and upgradable NFT collection ScriptGLASS is another innovative offering on the network. Owners of ScriptGLASS NFTs can enhance their attributes, ultimately improving their watching experience and earning increased rewards.

Users of the Script Network (SCPT) can earn on and off-chain rewards in the form of SPAY tokens by watching television. The network also features SCPT, the official governance token, which allows holders to participate in decision-making processes that drive network growth.

Script Network (SCPT) aims to revolutionize the television experience for crypto users worldwide through its pioneering features and decentralized technology. This groundbreaking network is set to take the television and film industries to new heights, and its potential value could soon rival that of Binance Coin (BNB) or Ethereum (ETH).

According to its roadmap, the Script network is set to launch the mobile app beta for iOS and Android devices, which will be followed by integrating a full live chat function and an initial rollout of content-focused live NFT purchasing. Additionally, Script TV will expand its offerings with three more live channels. Along with the launch of Script NFT video marketplace and dStorage service, the company's Q3 2023 roadmap promises a comprehensive and versatile user experience.

For more information about Script Network, please visit https://token.script.tv/

About Script Network

Script Network is a decentralized television network and ecosystem built on blockchain technology and watch-to-earn mechanisms. The platform offers a range of unique products designed for the film and television industries, focusing on transforming the television experience for users globally.

Website: https://token.script.tv/

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/scriptnetwork

Website: https://token.script.tv

Email: hello@script.tv

