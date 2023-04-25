AMSC Awarded Contract for U.S. Navy Deployable Mine Countermeasure System

AYER, Mass., April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMSC (NASDAQ: AMSC), a leading system provider of megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions that orchestrate the rhythm and harmony of power on the grid, and protect and expand the capability of our Navy's fleet, today announced it has entered into a delivery contract for approximately $8 million with Textron Systems for a pre-production High-Temperature Superconductor (HTS) Magnetic Influence Mine Countermeasure Payload System.



Textron Systems is acting as prime contractor for an initial award of over $20 million, inclusive of the $8 million award to AMSC, from the U.S. Navy for the design, development, and integration of the next generation mine sweep system for use on board the Common Unmanned Surface Vessel (CUSV) platform. Designated as the Magnetic and Acoustic Generation Next Unmanned Superconducting Sweep (MAGNUSS), this program is supported by the Office of Naval Research (ONR) as part of its Future Naval Capabilities portfolio to transition the U.S. Navy from traditional legacy towed mine-sweep systems.

"This nearly $8 million multi-year contract builds on AMSC's prior work on the deployable MCM solution, allowing us to leverage our proprietary technology to develop the capabilities needed for possible future ship production systems," said Daniel P. McGahn, Chairman, President and CEO, AMSC. "AMSC has been contracted to design, develop, and deliver a pre-production system for the U.S. Navy to deploy and test as part of its MCM USV program. Deployment into the fleet would potentially expand our Ship Protection System content per ship. We look forward to working with Textron and remain focused on our work to expand HTS technology into the fleet through a variety of applications for power and protection equipment."

AMSC's deployable HTS Magnetic Mine Countermeasure Payload System is expected to provide the U.S. Navy with a robust and efficient mine countermeasure capability that is designed to minimize the risk to fleet assets and personnel during mine countermeasure operations, such as mine hunting and mine neutralization.

AMSC, the U.S. Navy and ONR have collaborated on AMSC's HTS-based Ship Protection Systems (SPS) including HTS Advanced Degaussing Systems, as well as the deployable HTS Magnetic Influence Mine Countermeasure Payload System. The core components of AMSC's HTS-based SPS are common and transferable to other applications being targeted for ship implementation.

About AMSC (NASDAQ: AMSC)

AMSC generates the ideas, technologies and solutions that meet the world's demand for smarter, cleaner … better energy. Through its Gridtec Solutions, AMSC provides the engineering planning services and advanced grid systems that optimize network reliability, efficiency and performance. Through its Marinetec Solutions, AMSC provides ship protection systems and is developing propulsion and power management solutions designed to help fleets increase system efficiencies, enhance power quality and boost operational safety. Through its Windtec Solutions, AMSC provides wind turbine electronic controls and systems, designs and engineering services that reduce the cost of wind energy. The Company's solutions are enhancing the performance and reliability of power networks, increasing the operational safety of navy fleets, and powering gigawatts of renewable energy globally. Founded in 1987, AMSC is headquartered near Boston, Massachusetts with operations in Asia, Australia, Europe and North America. For more information, please visit www.amsc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

