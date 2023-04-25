Asensus Surgical, Inc.: Asensus Surgical Announces Fukuoka Tokushukai Hospital in Japan to Initiate Senhance Surgery Program

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asensus Surgical, Inc., (NYSE American: ASXC), a medical device company that is digitizing the interface between the surgeon and the patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided Surgery(PGS), today announced that Fukuoka Tokushukai Hospital in Kasuga City, Japan has entered into an agreement to lease and utilize a Senhance® Surgical System.



"Japan remains one of our fastest-growing regions, and we are delighted to bring another outstanding institution on board. Fukuoka Tokushukai Hospital, which is part of Japan's second largest hospital system, is highly focused on delivering cutting-edge care, and we are excited to partner with them to help enable better outcomes for their patients," said Anthony Fernando, Asensus Surgical President and CEO. "Surgeons have continued to recognize the benefits of Digital Laparoscopy coupled with Senhance's clinical intelligence and digital tools as well as its broad applicability. We look forward to accelerating the adoption of Digital Laparoscopy throughout Japan and other key geographies around the world."

"Senhance is the only commercially available robotic surgery system with haptic feedback, which provides doctors the ability to feel the tissue response of the body during a procedure," said Dr. Noritomi Tomoaki, M.D., Ph.D., a gastrointestinal surgeon with a specialty in hepatobiliary and pancreatic surgery and is also the CEO of Fukuoka Tokushukai Hospital. "We are committed to giving our patients the best care possible, and the Senhance System will enable us to grow our robotic surgery department and improve patient outcomes."

The Senhance Surgical System is the only commercially available robotic surgery system with haptic feedback, a differentiating feature for surgeons.

About Fukuoka Tokushukai Hospital

Fukuoka Tokushukai Hospital is located in Fukuoka Prefecture on Kyushu, the southwestern- most of Japan's main islands. Fukuoka Tokushukai Hospital has 602 beds. The Hospital opened in 1979 and is a part of the Tokushukai Medical Group, the second largest private hospital system in Japan operating 400 facilities, including clinics and nursing care facilities and approximately 75 hospitals. The Tokushukai Medical Group accounts for nearly 3% of all emergency medical care in Japan and has adopted a North American style ER (Emergency Room) system. Tokushukai Medical Group philosophy is "All living beings are created equal".

Under this philosophy, aiming to realize the society where at any time, in anywhere and to anybody are to receive cutting-edge medical care, Tokushukai Medical Group practices emergency medical care, preventive medical care, chronic and advanced medical care.

About Asensus Surgical, Inc.

Asensus Surgical, Inc. is digitizing the interface between the surgeon and patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided Surgery by unlocking clinical intelligence for surgeons to enable consistently superior outcomes and a new standard of surgery. Based upon the foundations of Digital Laparoscopy and the Senhance® Surgical System, the Company is developing the LUNA Surgical System, a next generation robotic and instrument system as a foundation of its Digital Surgery solution. These systems will be powered by the Intelligent Surgical Unit to increase surgeon control and reduce surgical variability. With the addition of machine vision, Augmented Intelligence, and deep learning capabilities throughout the surgical experience, we intend to holistically address the current clinical, cognitive and economic shortcomings that drive surgical outcomes and value-based healthcare. The Senhance Surgical System is now available for sale in the US, EU, Japan, Russia, and select other countries. For a complete list of indications for use, visit: www.senhance.com/indications . To learn more about Performance-Guided Surgery, Digital Laparoscopy with the Senhance Surgical System and the new LUNA System visit www.asensus.com .

