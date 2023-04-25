Collaboration Enabling Vmo and H55 to Pursue Fast-growing Business Opportunities in Clean Aviation Technologies

Vmo Aircraft Leasing ("Vmo") and H55, an innovator in the field of electric propulsion technology for aviation, announced against the backdrop of the Revolution.Aero Dublin 2023 conference their commitment to working together to develop leasing solutions for new clean aviation products.

As part of the envisaged collaboration, teams from both companies are engaged in providing leasing programs targeted to support the nascent market for financing electric aircraft, battery storage energy and management systems.

Vmo and H55 share the same vision: reducing the air transport industry's environmental footprint and enabling it to reach net zero emissions by 2050. Vmo provides liquidity and fleet solutions to airlines, lessors and OEMs, with the goal of increasing operational and capital efficiency. H55 is uniquely positioned with its product and service offerings, combining propulsion, energy storage and management, controls, and integration services. With H55's 20 years of experience in electric aviation (well advanced in terms of reaching certification) and Vmo's decades of expertise in aircraft leasing, this partnership brings together complementary competencies and has all the right prerequisites for accelerating the adoption of clean aviation technologies.

"Technology and innovation are rapidly changing the aviation industry's landscape, with emission-free aircraft designs on track to revolutionize airline fleets. With the giant addressable market, lessors will play a key role in financing electric and hybrid-electric aircraft," said Robert Brown, Executive Chairman of Vmo Aircraft Leasing. "We're thrilled to be at the forefront of this exciting industry development. Working together with H55 to explore bespoke leasing models will enable us to pursue fast-growing business opportunities in the burgeoning field of clean aviation technologies and bolster our leadership position with regards to sustainability."

Commenting on the collaboration, André Borschberg, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of H55, said: "As we are getting closer to commercialize clean aviation products, we believe it's important to provide financing solutions for innovative products to facilitate the transition to sustainable aviation. A clear financial offering will make it possible to operators to fully appreciate the value they will derive from their investment. Leasing batteries with regular battery replacements, which will evolve in terms of improved performance, will move the cost of fuel to investing in technology. We believe that this is a very attractive offering, which only reinforces the economic and environmental advantages of electric aviation."

Vmo and H55 agreed to kick off the collaboration with the involvement of several of H55's first set of customers, which include OEMs, component manufacturers and operators who are working electrification programs for both new and existing designs.

About H55 SA

H55 is the leading provider of electric propulsion solutions and battery pack systems with the mission of enabling the aviation industry to reach net zero CO2 emissions by 2050. With 20 years of experience, and having built and flown 4 electric planes, breaking 14 world records in distance, altitude, and flight duration, the H55 team is able to solve and provide solutions to the complex challenges of certification and aircraft integration. H55 is the first company with a certified design and production organization for electric propulsion systems (EASA/FOCA). With global customers comprised of OEMs, component manufacturers and operators, H55's modular systems have already proven themselves in real flight conditions and are now being integrated in different types of aircraft configurations including general and regional aviation fixed wing applications, for both existing and new designs (in the CS23 and CS25 certification categories), as well as new aviation designs such as VTOLs featuring high power distributed electric propulsion systems. www.h55.ch

About Vmo Aircraft Leasing

Vmo Aircraft Leasing ("Vmo") is a global commercial aircraft lessor operating through offices in Dublin, San Francisco, and Singapore. The company was launched in January 2021 by a team of aviation industry veterans and funds managed by Private Equity and Credit Groups of Ares Management Corporation. www.vmoair.com

