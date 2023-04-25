CHARLESTON, W. Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--City Holding Company ("Company" or "City") (NASDAQ:CHCO), a $6.2 billion bank holding company headquartered in Charleston, West Virginia, today announced quarterly net income of $24.3 million and diluted earnings of $1.63 per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. During the first quarter of 2023, the Company completed its acquisition of Citizens Commerce Bancshares, Inc. ("Citizens") and its principal banking subsidiary, Citizens Commerce Bank of Versailles, Kentucky, on March 10, 2023. The results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, include $2.0 million of credit loss expense associated with loans acquired from Citizens in its total provision for credit losses and $5.6 million of acquisition and integration expenses related to the acquisition. These expenses reduced diluted earnings per share on an after-tax-basis by $0.40.
Net Interest Income
The Company's net interest income increased approximately $1.4 million, or 2.7%, from $52.0 million during the fourth quarter of 2022 to $53.5 million during the first quarter of 2023. The Company's tax equivalent net interest income increased $1.4 million, or 2.6%, from $52.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 to $53.8 million for the first quarter of 2023. The acquisition of Citizens added $0.5 million of net interest income during the quarter ended March 31, 2023. Due to recent increases in the Federal Funds rate, net interest income increased by $3.0 million due to an increase in loan yields (net of loan fees and accretion) of 43 basis points and by $0.5 million due to an increase in investment yields of 21 basis points. In addition, loan fees increased $0.6 million and an increase of 99 basis points in the yield on deposits in depository institutions increased net interest income by $0.4 million from the quarter ended December 31, 2022. These increases were partially offset by an increase in the cost of interest bearing liabilities (38 basis points) which decreased net interest income by $3.5 million. The Company's reported net interest margin increased from 3.89% for the fourth quarter of 2022 to 4.05% for the first quarter of 2023.
Credit Quality
The Company's ratio of nonperforming assets to total loans and other real estate owned remained stable at 0.17%, or $6.3 million, at December 31, 2022 and 0.17%, or $6.5 million, at March 31, 2023. Total past due loans decreased from $9.2 million, or 0.25% of total loans outstanding, at December 31, 2022, to $5.9 million, or 0.15% of total loans outstanding at March 31, 2023.
As a result of the Company's quarterly analysis of the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $2.9 million in the first quarter of 2023, compared to a recovery of credit losses of $0.8 million for the comparable period in 2022, and a provision for credit losses of $0.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. In connection with the completion of our acquisition of Citizens during the quarter ended March 31, 2023, the Company recorded $2.0 million of credit loss expense associated with loans acquired from Citizens in its total provision for credit losses. In addition, the provision for credit losses included $0.9 million that was primarily related to the downgrade of two commercial loans.
Non-interest Income
Non-interest income was $18.7 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2023, as compared to $17.5 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2022. During the first quarter of 2023, the Company reported $0.8 million of realized gains from the sale of investment securities and $0.4 million of unrealized fair value gains on the Company's equity securities compared to $0.7 million of unrealized fair value losses on the Company's equity securities during the first quarter of 2022. The gain from the sale of securities in the first quarter of 2023 was primarily due to the sale of Citizens investment portfolio of approximately $41 million shortly after the acquisition date. These securities were marked to market in accordance with purchase accounting rules and due to a change in market conditions and an opportunity to increase the yield on the portfolio, the Company elected to liquidate those securities. The proceeds also enabled the Company an opportunity to enhance its liquidity position.
Exclusive of these items, non-interest income decreased $0.6 million, or 3.4%, from $18.2 million for the first quarter of 2022 to $17.5 million for the first quarter of 2023. This decrease was largely attributable to a decrease of $1.2 million in bank owned life insurance due to a decrease in death benefit proceeds and a decrease of $0.2 million, or 2.4%, in service charges. These decreases were partially offset by an increase in other income of $0.5 million. Citizens' contribution to noninterest income for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, was less than $0.1 million.
Non-interest Expenses
Non-interest expenses increased $9.1 million, or 30.8%, from $29.5 million in the first quarter of 2022 to $38.6 million in the first quarter of 2023. During the quarter ended March 31, 2023, the Company recognized $5.6 million of acquisition and integration expenses associated with the completed acquisition of Citizens. Excluding these expenses, non-interest expenses increased $3.5 million from $29.5 million in the quarter ended March 31, 2022 to $33.0 million in the quarter ended March 31, 2023. This increase was largely due to an increase in salaries and employee benefits of $2.1 million due to higher salary adjustments, increased incentive compensation, and increased health insurance cost. In addition, other expenses increased $1.3 million and equipment and software-related expenses increased $0.3 million. The acquisition of Citizens increased noninterest expenses by approximately $0.2 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2023.
Balance Sheet Trends
Loans increased $248.4 million (6.8%) from December 31, 2022 to $3.89 billion at March 31, 2023, primarily due to the Company's acquisition of Citizens ($254.7 million). Excluding the acquisition, total loans decreased $6.3 million (0.2%), from December 31, 2022 to $3.64 billion at March 31, 2023. Commercial real estate loans decreased $27.6 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2023. This decrease was partially offset by increases in consumer loans of $15.1 million (31.0%), home equity loans of $3.3 million (2.4%), and commercial and industrial loans of $2.3 million (0.6%).
Period-end deposit balances increased $266.9 million from December 31, 2022, to March 31, 2023, due to the Company's acquisition of Citizens ($298.7 million). Total average depository balances increased $27.1 million, or 0.6%, from the quarter ended December 31, 2022 to the quarter ended March 31, 2023. This growth was primarily attributable to deposits acquired from Citizens ($73.0 million). Exclusive of these contributions, average depository balances declined $45.9 million, or 0.9%, from the quarter ended December 31, 2022. Average savings deposit balances decreased $53.2 million, average time deposit balances decreased $30.7 million, and average noninterest-bearing demand deposit balances decreased $21.5 million. These decreases were partially offset by an increase in average interest-bearing demand deposit balances of $59.5 million.
Income Tax Expense
The Company's effective income tax rate for the first quarter of 2023 was 20.5% compared to 19.8% for the year ended December 31, 2022, and 19.7%, for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.
Capitalization and Liquidity
The Company's loan to deposit ratio was 75.8% and the loan to asset ratio was 62.7% at March 31, 2023. The Company maintained investment securities totaling 23.8% of assets as of the same date. The Company's deposit mix is weighted heavily toward checking and saving accounts, which fund 67.2% of assets at March 31, 2023. Time deposits fund 15.5% of assets at March 31, 2023, with only 10.9% of time deposits having balances of more than $250,000, reflecting the core retail orientation of the Company.
City Holding Company is the parent company of City National Bank of West Virginia ("City National"). City National has borrowing facilities with the Federal Reserve Board and the Federal Home Loan Bank that can be accessed as necessary to fund operations and to provide contingency funding. As of March 31, 2023, City National had the capacity to borrow an additional $1.6 billion from these existing borrowing facilities. In addition, $803.2 million of City National's investment securities were unpledged at March 31, 2023.
The Company continues to be strongly capitalized with tangible equity of $487 million at March 31, 2023. The Company's tangible equity ratio increased slightly from 8.0% at December 31, 2022 to 8.1% at March 31, 2023. At March 31, 2023, City National's Leverage Ratio was 9.18%, its Common Equity Tier I ratio was 14.08%, its Tier I Capital ratio was 14.08%, and its Total Risk-Based Capital ratio was 14.63%. These regulatory capital ratios are significantly above levels required to be considered "well capitalized," which is the highest possible regulatory designation.
On March 29, 2023, the Board of Directors of the Company approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.65 per share payable April 28, 2023, to shareholders of record as of April 14, 2023. During the quarter ended March 31, 2023, the Company repurchased 218,000 common shares at a weighted average price of $92.10 per share as part of a one million share repurchase plan authorized by the Board of Directors in May 2022. As of March 31, 2023, the Company could repurchase 599,000 additional shares under the current program. In connection with the acquisition of Citizens, the Company issued 667,000 shares of common stock on March 10, 2023.
City National operates 99 branches across West Virginia, Kentucky, Virginia, and Ohio.
Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains certain forward-looking statements that are included pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements express only management's beliefs regarding future results or events and are subject to inherent uncertainty, risks, and changes in circumstances, many of which are outside of management's control. Uncertainty, risks, changes in circumstances and other factors could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to those set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 under "ITEM 1A Risk Factors" and the following: (1) general economic conditions, especially in the communities and markets in which we conduct our business; (2) ongoing uncertainties on the Company's business, results of operations and financial condition caused by the scope of the recovery of the COVID-19 pandemic; (3) credit risk, including risk that negative credit quality trends may lead to a deterioration of asset quality, risk that our allowance for credit losses may not be sufficient to absorb actual losses in our loan portfolio, and risk from concentrations in our loan portfolio; (4) changes in the real estate market, including the value of collateral securing portions of our loan portfolio; (5) changes in the interest rate environment; (6) operational risk, including cybersecurity risk and risk of fraud, data processing system failures, and network breaches; (7) changes in technology and increased competition, including competition from non-bank financial institutions; (8) changes in consumer preferences, spending and borrowing habits, demand for our products and services, and customers' performance and creditworthiness; (9) difficulty growing loan and deposit balances; (10) our ability to effectively execute our business plan, including with respect to future acquisitions; (11) changes in regulations, laws, taxes, government policies, monetary policies and accounting policies affecting bank holding companies and their subsidiaries; (12) deterioration in the financial condition of the U.S. banking system may impact the valuations of investments the Company has made in the securities of other financial institutions; (13) regulatory enforcement actions and adverse legal actions; (14) difficulty attracting and retaining key employees; and (15) other economic, competitive, technological, operational, governmental, regulatory, and market factors affecting our operations. Forward-looking statements made herein reflect management's expectations as of the date such statements are made. Such information is provided to assist stockholders and potential investors in understanding current and anticipated financial operations of the Company and is included pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date such statements are made. Further, the Company is required to evaluate subsequent events through the filing of its March 31, 2023 Form 10-Q. The Company will continue to evaluate the impact of any subsequent events on the preliminary March 31, 2023 results and will adjust the amounts if necessary.
CITY HOLDING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
|Financial Highlights
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31, 2023
|December 31, 2022
|September 30, 2022
|June 30, 2022
|March 31, 2022
|Earnings
|Net Interest Income (fully taxable equivalent)
$
53,767
$
52,381
$
49,108
$
41,611
$
38,239
|Net Income available to common shareholders
24,341
30,672
27,374
22,683
21,342
|Per Share Data
|Earnings per share available to common shareholders:
|Basic
$
1.63
$
2.06
$
1.84
$
1.51
$
1.41
|Diluted
1.63
2.05
1.83
1.51
1.41
|Weighted average number of shares (in thousands):
|Basic
14,818
14,756
14,776
14,888
14,974
|Diluted
14,844
14,785
14,800
14,909
15,002
|Period-end number of shares (in thousands)
15,260
14,788
14,856
14,864
15,045
|Cash dividends declared
$
0.65
$
0.65
$
0.65
$
0.60
$
0.60
|Book value per share (period-end)
$
42.66
$
39.08
$
36.91
$
39.83
$
42.03
|Tangible book value per share (period-end)
31.91
31.25
29.09
31.99
34.27
|Market data:
|High closing price
$
100.27
$
101.94
$
90.24
$
83.07
$
85.99
|Low closing price
89.17
89.32
78.40
73.88
76.82
|Period-end closing price
90.88
93.09
88.69
79.88
78.70
|Average daily volume (in thousands)
84
75
58
87
59
|Treasury share activity:
|Treasury shares repurchased (in thousands)
218
69
9
208
38
|Average treasury share repurchase price
$
92.10
$
93.12
$
80.24
$
78.33
$
78.09
|Key Ratios (percent)
|Return on average assets
1.63
%
2.08
%
1.83
%
1.51
%
1.42
%
|Return on average tangible equity
19.9
%
27.3
%
21.8
%
18.1
%
15.3
%
|Yield on interest earning assets
4.66
%
4.23
%
3.72
%
3.15
%
2.94
%
|Cost of interest bearing liabilities
0.86
%
0.48
%
0.21
%
0.15
%
0.17
%
|Net Interest Margin
4.05
%
3.89
%
3.57
%
3.04
%
2.82
%
|Non-interest income as a percent of total revenue
24.7
%
26.5
%
27.2
%
30.9
%
32.4
%
|Efficiency Ratio
|45.7
%
45.3
%
46.3
%
50.5
%
51.7
%
|Price/Earnings Ratio (a)
13.95
11.30
12.08
13.23
13.93
|Capital (period-end)
|Average Shareholders' Equity to Average Assets
10.31
%
9.57
%
10.32
%
10.26
%
11.25
%
|Tangible equity to tangible assets
8.05
%
8.02
%
7.41
%
7.76
%
8.75
%
|Consolidated City Holding Company risk based capital ratios (b):
|CET I
15.64
%
16.23
%
15.82
%
15.85
%
16.18
%
|Tier I
15.64
%
16.23
%
15.82
%
15.85
%
16.18
%
|Total
16.18
%
16.62
%
16.22
%
16.26
%
16.60
%
|Leverage
10.20
%
10.01
%
9.74
%
9.42
%
9.58
%
|City National Bank risk based capital ratios (b):
|CET I
14.08
%
13.88
%
14.68
%
14.80
%
14.82
%
|Tier I
14.08
%
13.88
%
14.68
%
14.80
%
14.82
%
|Total
14.63
%
14.28
%
15.07
%
15.21
%
15.24
%
|Leverage
9.18
%
8.55
%
9.05
%
8.81
%
8.80
%
|Other (period-end)
|Branches
99
94
94
94
94
|FTE
958
909
903
915
897
|Assets per FTE (in thousands)
$
6,483
$
6,467
$
6,588
$
6,825
$
6,703
|Deposits per FTE (in thousands)
5,362
5,357
5,492
5,621
5,574
|(a) The price/earnings ratio is computed based on annualized quarterly earnings.
|(b) March 31, 2023 risk-based capital ratios are estimated.
|CITY HOLDING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
|Consolidated Statements of Income
|(Unaudited) ($ in 000s, except per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31, 2023
|December 31, 2022
|September 30, 2022
|June 30, 2022
|March 31, 2022
|Interest Income
|Interest and fees on loans
$
47,004
$
42,963
$
38,493
$
33,208
$
31,874
|Interest on investment securities:
|Taxable
11,773
11,119
9,556
7,547
6,223
|Tax-exempt
1,162
1,262
1,228
1,205
1,216
|Interest on deposits in depository institutions
1,591
1,244
1,530
782
238
|Total Interest Income
61,530
56,588
50,807
42,742
39,551
|Interest Expense
|Interest on deposits
5,690
3,010
1,585
1,328
1,521
|Interest on short-term borrowings
2,381
1,533
440
124
114
|Total Interest Expense
8,071
4,543
2,025
1,452
1,635
|Net Interest Income
53,459
52,045
48,782
41,290
37,916
|Provision for (Recovery of) credit losses
2,918
500
730
-
(756
)
|Net Interest Income After Provision for (Recovery of) Credit Losses
50,541
51,545
48,052
41,290
38,672
|Non-Interest Income
|Net gains on sale of investment securities
773
4
-
-
-
|Unrealized gains (losses) recognized on equity securities still held
361
(262
)
1
(601
)
(723
)
|Service charges
6,563
7,056
7,487
7,067
6,725
|Bankcard revenue
6,603
6,791
7,052
7,062
6,444
|Trust and investment management fee income
2,252
2,343
2,158
2,100
2,197
|Bank owned life insurance
804
1,813
754
978
2,014
|Other income
1,326
791
792
1,243
791
|Total Non-Interest Income
18,682
18,536
18,244
17,849
17,448
|Non-Interest Expense
|Salaries and employee benefits
17,673
17,148
17,398
16,413
15,577
|Occupancy related expense
2,640
2,725
2,664
2,620
2,709
|Equipment and software related expense
3,092
3,341
2,949
2,732
2,769
|FDIC insurance expense
445
413
416
409
435
|Advertising
760
802
854
951
798
|Bankcard expenses
1,509
1,356
1,405
1,665
1,606
|Postage, delivery, and statement mailings
647
597
578
551
636
|Office supplies
420
441
466
427
410
|Legal and professional fees
470
610
532
525
527
|Telecommunications
606
627
651
754
584
|Repossessed asset losses (gains), net of expenses
16
54
(3
)
(32
)
40
|Merger related expenses
5,645
268
-
-
-
|Other expenses
4,700
4,203
3,591
3,674
3,436
|Total Non-Interest Expense
38,623
32,585
31,501
30,689
29,527
|Income Before Income Taxes
30,600
37,496
34,795
28,450
26,593
|Income tax expense
6,259
6,824
7,421
5,767
5,251
|Net Income Available to Common Shareholders
$
24,341
$
30,672
$
27,374
$
22,683
$
21,342
|Distributed earnings allocated to common shareholders
$
9,833
$
9,521
$
9,564
$
8,837
$
8,943
|Undistributed earnings allocated to common shareholders
14,294
20,857
17,555
13,643
12,199
|Net earnings allocated to common shareholders
$
24,127
$
30,378
$
27,119
$
22,480
$
21,142
|Average common shares outstanding
14,818
14,756
14,776
14,888
14,974
|Shares for diluted earnings per share
14,844
14,785
14,800
14,909
15,002
|Basic earnings per common share
$
1.63
$
2.06
$
1.84
$
1.51
$
1.41
|Diluted earnings per common share
$
1.63
$
2.05
$
1.83
$
1.51
$
1.41
|CITY HOLDING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
|Consolidated Balance Sheets
|($ in 000s)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|March 31, 2023
|December 31, 2022
|September 30, 2022
|June 30, 2022
|March 31, 2022
|Assets
|Cash and due from banks
$
69,804
$
68,333
$
65,051
$
90,449
$
100,877
|Interest-bearing deposits in depository institutions
233,006
131,667
233,302
606,530
497,171
|Cash and cash equivalents
302,810
200,000
298,353
696,979
598,048
|Investment securities available-for-sale, at fair value
1,456,259
1,505,520
1,489,392
1,497,227
1,409,513
|Other securities
24,728
23,807
24,372
24,383
24,785
|Total investment securities
1,480,987
1,529,327
1,513,764
1,521,610
1,434,298
|Gross loans
3,894,686
3,646,258
3,628,752
3,566,758
3,559,905
|Allowance for credit losses
(22,724
)
(17,108
)
(17,011
)
(17,015
)
(17,280
)
|Net loans
3,871,962
3,629,150
3,611,741
3,549,743
3,542,625
|Bank owned life insurance
124,238
120,674
121,283
120,528
120,522
|Premises and equipment, net
73,430
70,786
71,686
72,388
73,067
|Accrued interest receivable
18,395
18,287
17,256
16,342
16,101
|Net deferred tax assets
42,146
44,884
49,888
30,802
18,001
|Goodwill and intangible assets
164,099
115,735
116,081
116,428
116,774
|Other assets
132,715
149,263
147,716
118,375
92,331
|Total Assets
$
6,210,782
$
5,878,106
$
5,947,768
$
6,243,195
$
6,011,767
|Liabilities
|Deposits:
|Noninterest-bearing
$
1,420,990
$
1,351,415
$
1,429,281
$
1,531,660
$
1,357,266
|Interest-bearing:
|Demand deposits
1,356,017
1,233,482
1,160,970
1,189,056
1,191,492
|Savings deposits
1,397,523
1,396,869
1,427,785
1,435,645
1,425,528
|Time deposits
962,235
888,100
939,769
985,567
1,024,559
|Total deposits
5,136,765
4,869,866
4,957,805
5,141,928
4,998,845
|Short-term borrowings
|Customer repurchase agreements
293,256
290,964
304,807
402,368
288,483
|Other liabilities
129,711
139,424
136,868
106,906
92,009
|Total Liabilities
5,559,732
5,300,254
5,399,480
5,651,202
5,379,337
|Stockholders' Equity
|Preferred stock
-
-
-
-
-
|Common stock
47,619
47,619
47,619
47,619
47,619
|Capital surplus
177,529
170,980
170,138
169,557
170,206
|Retained earnings
721,727
706,696
685,657
667,933
654,138
|Cost of common stock in treasury
(179,436
)
(215,955
)
(209,644
)
(209,133
)
(194,819
)
|Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income:
|Unrealized (loss) gain on securities available-for-sale
(112,967
)
(128,066
)
(141,997
)
(80,498
)
(41,229
)
|Underfunded pension liability
(3,422
)
(3,422
)
(3,485
)
(3,485
)
(3,485
)
|Total Accumulated Other Comprehensive (Loss) Income
(116,389
)
(131,488
)
(145,482
)
(83,983
)
(44,714
)
|Total Stockholders' Equity
651,050
577,852
548,288
591,993
632,430
|Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
6,210,782
$
5,878,106
$
5,947,768
$
6,243,195
$
6,011,767
|Regulatory Capital
|Total CET 1 capital
$
606,675
$
598,068
$
582,213
$
564,158
$
565,048
|Total tier 1 capital
606,675
598,068
582,213
564,158
565,048
|Total risk-based capital
627,718
612,654
596,708
578,657
579,807
|Total risk-weighted assets
3,878,994
3,685,207
3,679,511
3,558,249
3,492,920
|CITY HOLDING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
|Loan Portfolio
|(Unaudited) ($ in 000s)
|March 31, 2023
|December 31, 2022
|September 30, 2022
|June 30, 2022
|March 31, 2022
|Commercial and industrial
$
390,861
$
373,890
$
375,735
$
360,481
$
337,384
|1-4 Family
119,017
116,192
109,710
108,765
108,424
|Hotels
327,554
340,404
355,001
337,910
314,902
|Multi-family
195,042
174,786
186,440
203,856
209,359
|Non Residential Non-Owner Occupied
679,782
585,964
569,369
551,240
637,092
|Non Residential Owner Occupied
223,096
174,961
177,673
180,188
200,180
|Commercial real estate (1)
1,544,491
1,392,307
1,398,193
1,381,959
1,469,957
|Residential real estate (2)
1,737,604
1,693,523
1,678,770
1,651,005
1,588,860
|Home equity
151,341
134,317
130,837
125,742
121,460
|Consumer
66,994
48,806
41,902
44,580
39,778
|DDA overdrafts
3,395
3,415
3,315
2,991
2,466
|Gross Loans
$
3,894,686
$
3,646,258
$
3,628,752
$
3,566,758
$
3,559,905
|Construction loans included in:
|(1) - Commercial real estate loans
$
4,715
$
4,130
$
4,125
$
6,767
$
14,877
|(2) - Residential real estate loans
25,224
21,122
19,333
18,751
16,253
|CITY HOLDING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
|Asset Quality Information
|(Unaudited) ($ in 000s)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31, 2023
|December 31, 2022
|September 30, 2022
|June 30, 2022
|March 31, 2022
|Allowance for Credit Losses
|Balance at beginning of period
$
17,108
$
17,011
$
17,015
$
17,280
$
18,166
|Charge-offs:
|Commercial and industrial
-
(120
)
(408
)
-
(34
)
|Commercial real estate
(3
)
(31
)
-
(24
)
-
|Residential real estate
(32
)
(66
)
(93
)
(56
)
(50
)
|Home equity
(67
)
(189
)
(71
)
(19
)
-
|Consumer
(62
)
(15
)
(16
)
(9
)
(23
)
|DDA overdrafts
(450
)
(670
)
(719
)
(604
)
(631
)
|Total charge-offs
(614
)
(1,091
)
(1,307
)
(712
)
(738
)
|Recoveries:
|Commercial and industrial
83
94
149
32
59
|Commercial real estate
158
120
9
25
53
|Residential real estate
10
49
1
4
45
|Home equity
4
34
2
3
17
|Consumer
23
31
29
19
28
|DDA overdrafts
398
360
383
364
406
|Total recoveries
676
688
573
447
608
|Net recoveries (charge-offs)
62
(403
)
(734
)
(265
)
(130
)
|Provision for (recovery of) credit losses
2,918
500
730
-
(756
)
|PCD Loan Reserves
2,811
-
-
-
-
|Adoption of ASU 2022-02
(175
)
-
-
-
-
|Balance at end of period
$
22,724
$
17,108
$
17,011
$
17,015
$
17,280
|Loans outstanding
$
3,894,686
$
3,646,258
$
3,628,752
$
3,566,758
$
3,559,905
|Allowance as a percent of loans outstanding
0.58
%
0.47
%
0.47
%
0.48
%
0.49
%
|Allowance as a percent of non-performing loans
400.1
%
317.3
%
320.5
%
292.6
%
331.3
%
|Average loans outstanding
$
3,700,194
$
3,648,996
$
3,596,523
$
3,559,713
$
3,527,393
|Net charge-offs (annualized) as a percent of average loans outstanding
-0.01
%
0.04
%
0.08
%
0.03
%
0.01
%
|CITY HOLDING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
|Asset Quality Information, continued
|(Unaudited) ($ in 000s)
|March 31, 2023
|December 31, 2022
|September 30, 2022
|June 30, 2022
|March 31, 2022
|Nonaccrual Loans
|Residential real estate
$
2,700
$
1,969
$
2,089
$
1,561
$
1,786
|Home equity
35
55
140
54
99
|Commercial and industrial
994
1,015
785
1,360
1,069
|Commercial real estate
1,931
2,166
2,293
2,783
2,241
|Consumer
19
-
-
-
-
|Total nonaccrual loans
5,679
5,205
5,307
5,758
5,195
|Accruing loans past due 90 days or more
-
187
-
58
21
|Total non-performing loans
5,679
5,392
5,307
5,816
5,216
|Other real estate owned
843
909
1,071
946
1,099
|Total non-performing assets
$
6,522
$
6,301
$
6,378
$
6,762
$
6,315
|Non-performing assets as a percent of loans and other real estate owned
0.17
%
0.17
%
0.18
%
0.19
%
0.18
%
|Past Due Loans
|Residential real estate
$
4,783
$
7,091
$
3,452
$
5,298
$
4,976
|Home equity
551
650
521
282
505
|Commercial and industrial
98
234
221
130
56
|Commercial real estate
148
710
221
46
744
|Consumer
3
100
27
49
32
|DDA overdrafts
276
391
561
430
392
|Total past due loans
$
5,859
$
9,176
$
5,003
$
6,235
$
6,705
|Total past due loans as a percent of loans outstanding
0.15
%
0.25
%
0.14
%
0.17
%
0.19
%
|CITY HOLDING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
|Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, Yields, and Rates
|(Unaudited) ($ in 000s)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31, 2023
|December 31, 2022
|March 31, 2022
|Average
|Yield/
|Average
|Yield/
|Average
|Yield/
|Balance
|Interest
|Rate
|Balance
|Interest
|Rate
|Balance
|Interest
|Rate
|Assets:
|Loan portfolio (1):
|Residential real estate (2)
$
1,840,828
$
20,007
4.41
%
$
1,824,327
$
18,973
4.11
%
$
1,667,683
$
15,735
3.83
%
|Commercial, financial, and agriculture (2)
1,795,309
26,248
5.93
%
1,773,937
23,346
5.22
%
1,815,549
15,532
3.47
%
|Installment loans to individuals (2), (3)
64,057
749
4.74
%
50,732
646
5.05
%
44,161
607
5.57
%
|Total loans
3,700,194
47,004
5.15
%
3,648,996
42,965
4.67
%
3,527,393
31,874
3.66
%
|Securities:
|Taxable
1,322,060
11,773
3.61
%
1,315,453
11,118
3.35
%
1,207,333
6,223
2.09
%
|Tax-exempt (4)
204,957
1,471
2.91
%
211,326
1,597
3.00
%
232,474
1,539
2.68
%
|Total securities
1,527,017
13,244
3.52
%
1,526,779
12,715
3.30
%
1,439,807
7,762
2.19
%
|Deposits in depository institutions
160,115
1,590
4.03
%
162,732
1,245
3.04
%
540,197
238
0.18
%
|Total interest-earning assets
5,387,326
61,838
4.66
%
5,338,507
56,925
4.23
%
5,507,397
39,874
2.94
%
|Cash and due from banks
67,891
69,223
101,806
|Premises and equipment, net
71,422
71,482
73,827
|Goodwill and intangible assets
124,546
115,952
116,994
|Other assets
327,442
332,855
217,662
|Less: Allowance for credit losses
(18,143
)
(17,332
)
(18,454
)
|Total assets
$
5,960,484
$
5,910,687
$
5,999,232
|Liabilities:
|Interest-bearing demand deposits
$
1,234,981
$
1,741
0.57
%
$
1,150,327
$
684
0.24
%
$
1,142,278
$
130
0.05
%
|Savings deposits
1,376,317
1,348
0.40
%
1,412,246
829
0.23
%
1,384,460
175
0.05
%
|Time deposits (2)
902,583
2,601
1.17
%
916,845
1,497
0.65
%
1,048,185
1,216
0.47
%
|Customer repurchase agreements
281,861
2,381
3.43
%
303,599
1,534
2.00
%
276,360
114
0.17
%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
3,795,742
8,071
0.86
%
3,783,017
4,544
0.48
%
3,851,283
1,635
0.17
%
|Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
1,420,676
1,428,013
1,398,663
|Other liabilities
129,411
134,075
74,084
|Stockholders' equity
614,655
565,582
675,202
|Total liabilities and
|stockholders' equity
$
5,960,484
$
5,910,687
$
5,999,232
|Net interest income
$
53,767
$
52,381
$
38,239
|Net yield on earning assets
4.05
%
3.89
%
2.82
%
|(1) For purposes of this table, non-accruing loans have been included in average balances and the following amounts (in thousands) of net loan fees have been included in interest income:
|Loan fees, net (includes PPP fees)
$
518
$
(41
)
$
298
|(2) Included in the above table are the following amounts (in thousands) for the accretion of the fair value adjustments related to the Company's acquisitions:
|Residential real estate
$
76
$
67
$
90
|Commercial, financial, and agriculture
177
135
286
|Installment loans to individuals
4
4
19
|Time deposits
9
21
21
$
266
$
227
$
416
|(3) Includes the Company's consumer and DDA overdrafts loan categories.
|(4) Computed on a fully federal tax-equivalent basis assuming a tax rate of approximately 21%.
|CITY HOLDING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
|Non-GAAP Reconciliations
|(Unaudited) ($ in 000s, except per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31, 2023
|December 31, 2022
|September 30, 2022
|June 30, 2022
|March 31, 2022
|Net Interest Income/Margin
|Net interest income ("GAAP")
$
53,459
$
52,045
$
48,782
$
41,290
$
37,916
|Taxable equivalent adjustment
308
336
326
321
323
|Net interest income, fully taxable equivalent
$
53,767
$
52,381
$
49,108
$
41,611
$
38,239
|Average interest earning assets
$
5,387,326
$
5,338,507
$
5,460,409
$
5,485,604
$
5,507,397
|Net Interest Margin
4.05
%
3.89
%
3.57
%
3.04
%
2.82
%
|Accretion related to fair value adjustments
-0.02
%
-0.02
%
-0.01
%
-0.02
%
-0.03
%
|Net Interest Margin (excluding accretion)
4.03
%
3.87
%
3.56
%
3.02
%
2.79
%
|Tangible Equity Ratio (period end)
|Equity to assets ("GAAP")
10.48
%
9.83
%
9.22
%
9.48
%
10.52
%
|Effect of goodwill and other intangibles, net
-2.43
%
-1.81
%
-1.81
%
-1.72
%
-1.77
%
|Tangible common equity to tangible assets
8.05
%
8.02
%
7.41
%
7.76
%
8.75
%
|Return on average tangible equity ("GAAP")
19.9
%
27.3
%
21.8
%
18.1
%
15.3
%
|Impact of merger related expenses
3.6
%
-
-
-
-
|Impact of merger related provision
1.3
%
-
-
-
-
|Return on tangible equity, excluding merger related expenses and provision
24.8
%
27.3
%
21.8
%
18.1
%
15.3
%
|Return on assets ("GAAP")
1.63
%
2.08
%
1.83
%
1.51
%
1.42
%
|Impact of merger related expenses
0.31
%
-
-
-
-
|Impact of merger related provision
0.10
%
-
-
-
-
|Return on assets, excluding merger related expenses and provision
2.04
%
2.08
%
1.83
%
1.51
%
1.42
%
|Commercial Loan Information (period end)
|Commercial Sector
|Total
|% of Total Loans
|Average DSC
|Average LTV
|Natural Gas Extraction
$
25,179
0.65
%
3.68
64
%
|Natural Gas Distribution
23,711
0.61
%
2.61
N/A
|Masonry Contractors
23,017
0.59
%
1.13
84
%
|Sheet Metal Work Manufacturing
23,491
0.60
%
1.57
68
%
|Beer & Ale Merchant Wholesalers
26,766
0.69
%
3.28
N/A
|Gasoline Stations with Convenience Stores
53,556
1.38
%
4.19
65
%
|Lessors of Residential Buildings & Dwellings
303,311
7.79
%
1.89
66
%
|1-4 Family
114,768
2.95
%
2.97
68
%
|Multi-Family
160,664
4.13
%
1.84
66
%
|Lessors of Nonresidential Buildings
468,836
12.05
%
1.70
65
%
|Office Buildings
44,926
1.15
%
1.64
64
%
|Lessors of Mini-Warehouses & Self-Storage Units
44,510
1.15
%
1.62
62
%
|Assisted Living Facilities
28,944
0.74
%
1.38
57
%
|Hotels & Motels
335,086
8.61
%
1.43
52
%
|Average Balance
|Median Balance
|Commercial Loans
$
453
$
92
|Commercial Real Estate Loans
498
119
|CITY HOLDING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
|Non-GAAP Reconciliations, continued
|(Unaudited) ($ in 000s, except per share data)
|Estimated Uninsured Deposits by Deposit Type
|March 31, 2023
|December 31, 2022
|Noninterest-Bearing Demand Deposits
19
%
20
%
|Interest-Bearing Deposits
|Demand Deposits
8
%
10
%
|Savings Deposits
11
%
14
%
|Time Deposits
14
%
13
%
|Total Deposits
13
%
14
%
|Retail Deposits
|Noninterest-Bearing
4
%
5
%
|Interest-Bearing
11
%
11
%
|Total Retail Deposits
9
%
10
%
|Commercial Deposits
|Noninterest-Bearing Deposits
31
%
32
%
|Interest-Bearing Deposits
13
%
16
%
|Total Commercial Deposits
23
%
26
%
|The amounts listed above represent management's best estimate as of the respective period shown.
|Average Deposits by Category
|March 31, 2023
|December 31, 2022
|Retail Deposits
|Noninterest-Bearing
$
619,889
$
637,368
|Interest-Bearing
3,125,132
3,012,999
|Total Average Retail Deposits
$
3,745,021
$
3,650,367
|Commercial Deposits
|Noninterest-Bearing Deposits
$
800,787
$
790,645
|Interest-Bearing Deposits
388,749
466,419
|Total Average Commercial Deposits
$
1,189,536
$
1,257,064
|CITY HOLDING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
|Non-GAAP Reconciliations, continued
|(Unaudited) ($ in 000s, except per share data)
|Net Growth in DDA Accounts
|Year
|New DDA Accounts
|Net Number of New Accounts
|Percentage
2023 YTD*
8,467
1,644
0.7
%
2022
28,442
4,544
1.9
%
2021
32,800
8,860
3.8
%
2020
30,360
6,740
3.0
%
2019
32,040
3,717
1.7
%
2018
30,400
4,310
2.2
%
2017
28,525
2,711
1.4
%
2016
28,650
2,820
1.5
%
|* - 2023 YTD amounts exclude accounts added in connection with the acquisitions of Citizens Commerce Bancshares, Inc., Poage Bankshares, Inc. and Farmers Deposit Bancorp, Inc.
