This acquisition positions 10Pearls strategically in Europe, enhancing its ability to serve as an end-to-end digital transformation service provider

10Pearls, a digital product innovation and software engineering leader, has acquired Symbox, a UK-based boutique software development company that specializes in the Telecommunications, Media, and Entertainment industries. The acquisition broadens 10Pearls industry verticals and global reach while boosting its capabilities around business process automation, enterprise intelligence, and data analytics.

Founded in 2004 by Amit Patel and joined by Salim Raza in 2015, Symbox is a global software development company focused on simplifying complex process orchestration, integration, and automation challenges. Symbox's agile business services support the entire process lifecycle from discovery to design, implementation, monitoring, and analysis. Symbox clients include major media and telco providers, including Vodafone, MTN, Ooredoo, AMC Networks, and Red Bee Media. Co-founder Amit Patel will join the 10Pearls' UK offices with their team of experienced consultants.

This acquisition brings two companies with a shared vision of delivering end-to-end digital transformation services from new product development to business automation and software engineering at scale.

"We are delighted to welcome Symbox to our team as we strategically expand our presence in the UK and greater EMEA," said Zeeshan Aftab, MD EMEA, 10Pearls. "The combination of our teams allows us to strategically partner with enterprises to deliver their digital technology needs with agility and scale."

"Being a part of 10Pearls is exciting. It allows us to leverage the global engineering scale of 10Pearls to better serve our customers," said Amit Patel, CEO of Symbox. "10Pearls and Symbox share similar values focused on customers and employees."

This is 10Pearls' second acquisition in 2023 as it broadens its services and solutions with industry specialization.

About 10Pearls

10Pearls is a global, purpose-driven digital technology partner helping businesses re-imagine, digitalize ?and accelerate. As an end-to-end digital partner, 10Pearls helps businesses create transformative ?digital products incorporating exponential tech (AI/ML, Blockchain, IoT, AR/VR). Our broad expertise in ?product management, user experience/design, cloud architecture, software development, data insights ?and intelligence, cybersecurity, emerging tech, and quality assurance ensures that we deliver solutions ?that address business needs. 10Pearls' clients include Global 2000 enterprises, high-growth mid-size ?businesses, and some of the most exciting start-ups across several industries, including healthcare, financial services, ?energy, education, real estate, retail and hi-tech. ?Headquartered in the Washington DC metro area, 10Pearls has delivery centers in North America, Latin America, Europe, and South Asia. The ?Washington Post has referred to 10Pearls as a double-bottom-line company that balances profits with ?a social cause.

To learn more about 10Pearls, visit https://10pearls.com.

About Symbox

Symbox is a global provider of innovative enterprise software solutions and business services to a portfolio of international clients. As a technology partner, Symbox helps world-leading telecommunications, media, and entertainment organizations simplify complex process orchestration, integration automation challenges.

To learn more about Symbox, visit https://www.symbox.com.

