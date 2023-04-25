Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 25, 2023) - The Well Told Company Inc. (TSXV: WLCO) (FSE: 7HO) ("Well Told" or the "Company"), the female-founded wellness company that offers plant- based supplements, remedies, and other functional wellness products, is pleased to announce that 3 of its products are now on-shelf in Good Earth Markets, a natural grocery chain in Utah. The products are available online on goodearthmarkets.com and in all Good Earth Markets locations.





"We continue to be excited about our ongoing growth in the U.S. with retailers of all sizes," said Monica Ruffo, founder and CEO. "Our brand values align perfectly with Good Earth Markets' commitment to empowering individuals and communities to take the next right step in their wellness by providing fresh wholesome foods and nutritional supplements, and we are proud to be part of their honorable mission."

In addition, the Company announces the resignation of Sean Samson as a director of the Company. The Company thanks Mr. Samson for his time and efforts and wishes him well in his future endeavors.

About The Well Told Company Inc.

Well Told is a female-founded, emerging plant-based wellness company that formulates, develops, distributes and sells a variety of supplements, remedies and other functional wellness products. Founded by serial entrepreneur and award-winning leader Monica Ruffo, it was after undergoing treatment for breast cancer, and deciding to take her health into her own hands that she discovered the lack of transparency and availability of clean, plant-based formulations in the wellness industry. With the mission "Clean wellness for all", Well Told's products are currently available in over 2,000 stores across Canada including several well-known retailers and recently launched in over 1,000 pharmacies in the U.S. in addition to being available at welltold.com, on Amazon, and in airports across the U.S.

