SD Memory Card Formatter Supports Linux with Update from Tuxera

SD Association collaborates with leading data storage management company, helping users optimize SD memory card performance on all major desktop operating systems.

HELSINKI, FINLAND / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2023 / The SD Association (SDA) released an SD Memory Card Formatter that is compatible with the Linux operating system, meaning users of the popular open-source OS now have a safe and reliable way to ensure optimal performance of their SD memory cards. Tuxera collaborated with the SDA to deliver this new capability.









The SDA is an industry organization and global ecosystem establishing interoperable SD memory card standards for storage since 2000. By developing and adopting standards, members enjoy interoperability of cards between devices, greatly enhancing customer enjoyment and convenience.

Tuxera, a board member of the SDA since 2019, is an international leader in quality-assured data storage management and networking technologies, with expertise in developing embedded file systems and optimizing the speed and integrity of data storage on devices like SD cards.

Tuxera and the SDA have worked together for more than a decade on the evolution and maintenance of the SD Memory Card Formatter to increase the efficiency, performance and longevity of data storage systems.

"The SDA worked with Tuxera to provide Linux with a safe way to ensure their SD memory cards stay compliant with our rigorous specifications so that they deliver the best possible performance," said Yosi Pinto, chairman of the SDA. "The original SD Memory Card Formatter continues to support MacOS and both Windows 10 and 11."

The new Linux-compatible version is vital as the operating system becomes increasingly popular with businesses and individuals for its lower cost, high performance, security, reliability and privacy.

For more than two decades, SD memory cards have been a trusted and near-universal method of safely storing everything from industrial uses to personal memories.

"SD memory cards are used to store valuable data, whether it's commercial or personal projects, so it's important to maximize their performance and longevity," said Sami Kassimäki, Product Manager at Tuxera. "The SD Memory Card formatter makes it simple for users to format their cards via Linux, Windows or Macs and ensure the cards perform at their very best."

The application formats the card to be fully compliant with SD specification standards, ensuring the SD memory card will have the maximum lifetime and best performance with all SD host devices. Kassimäki notes that this is a major advantage over an operating system's built-in formatting tool or other formatters, which may not strictly adhere to SDA standards nor be tested as rigorously. In addition, because operating system formatters may not be optimized for the card in question, they may provide less data reliability and integrity.

Testing by Tuxera compared the throughput of the SD Memory Card Formatter with that of standard operating system formatters on cards from four vendors. Formatting with the SD Memory Card Formatter provided sequential reads on average 52.5% faster, as well as 3% faster random reads and 61.2% faster random writes - a significant advantage for the user.

Only the SDA offers the formatter software from its website. The version for Linux is a separate application than the one for Windows and Mac OS, and is distributed with a command line interface (CLI), from which the formatting operation is performed.

SD Card Formatter for Linux: https://www.sdcard.org/downloads/sd-memory-card-formatter-for-linux/

SD Card Formatter for Windows/Mac: https://www.sdcard.org/downloads/formatter/

About Tuxera

Tuxera is the leading provider of quality-assured data storage management software and networking technologies. We help people and businesses store and move data reliably while making file transfers fast and content easily accessible. Our software is at the core of billions of phones, tablets, cars, TV sets, cameras, drones, external storage, routers, spacecraft, IoT devices, and public cloud storage platforms.

Tuxera's customers include car makers, device manufacturers, industrial equipment manufacturers, data-driven enterprises, and much more. They rely on our software to protect data integrity, improve storage performance, transfer data rapidly and securely, and extend flash memory lifetime in their products and for their projects. We are also members of JEDEC, AGL, SD Association, The Linux Foundation, and other industry associations. Founded in 2008, Tuxera's headquarters are located in Finland, with regional offices in China, Germany, Hungary, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and the U.S. To learn more about how Tuxera protects data integrity, visit http://www.tuxera.com.

About SD Association

The SD Association is a global ecosystem of nearly 800 technology companies charged with setting interoperable SD standards. The Association encourages the development of consumer electronic, wireless communication, digital imaging and networking products that utilize market-leading SD technology. The SD standard is the number one choice for consumers and has earned more than 80 percent of the memory card market with its reliable interoperability and its easy-to-use format. Today, smartphones, tablets, drones, IoT devices, HDTVs, audio players, automotive systems, computers, digital cameras and digital video cameras feature SD interoperability. For more information about SDA or to join, please visit the Association's website, https://www.sdcard.org.

SD logos are trademarks licensed by SD-3C LLC.

Contact Information

Tiff Rossi

VP Marketing, Tuxera

press@tuxera.com

Kevin Shader

Director of Communications, SD Association

media@sdcard.org

SOURCE: Tuxera

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/750403/SD-Memory-Card-Formatter-Supports-Linux-with-Update-from-Tuxera