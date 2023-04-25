XTM Inc.: Wage And Staff Management Fintech Company XTM Inks A Deal To Expand Its Portfolio And Global Client Base

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2023 / As part of efforts to expand its product portfolio and get its services to more clients, XTM Inc. (OTCQB:XTMIF)(CSE:PAID)(FSE:7XT), a fintech company based in Miami and Toronto, has recently signed People2.0 to its Earned Wage Access Payment and Staff Management Platform.

The fintech creator of "disruptive" payment innovations and staff management solutions aimed at inspiring today's workers in the hospitality , personal care and service space welcomed People2.0 to its Today Financial platform for Earned Wage Access (EWA) and to its Timely Staff Management Platform for shift management and staff callouts.

According to the company, the partnership with People2.0 - the world's largest global employer of record and agent of record services platform - is expected to accelerate XTM's growth and expand its reach in the global market.

People2.0's employer of record (EOR) and agent of record (AOR) establishments around the world, networked by its proprietary FlexLife technology platform, create a unique global ecosystem within which talent suppliers can engage any category of worker in any work arrangement, anywhere, while independently-working professionals have access to business support services and portable benefits.

On the other hand, EWA is a fast-growing trend in payroll and employee management, and XTM's Today Financial platform could be leading the way in providing access to earned wages on demand. EWA allows employees to receive their paychecks faster and more conveniently without the need for payday loans or credit checks.

The partnership with People2.0 is expected to bring significant benefits to both companies. XTM will gain access to People2.0's extensive network of clients and partners, including small and medium-sized businesses across the U.S. and Canada. People2.0, on the other hand, will be able to offer its clients access to XTM's innovative payment and staff management solutions.

While acknowledging that the addition of People2.0 to its platform was the result of a team effort, Marilyn Schaffer, CEO of XTM, said she was optimistic that, "Together, we are setting out to disrupt and inspire today's workforce and employers with advantages driven by digital automation, featurization and instant access to earnings."

Shean Dillon, founder and CEO of U. Inc., noted, "I have years of experience in staffing, resourcing and dignifying workers like the important assets that they are. The mission of U. Inc. is to focus on the work-life quality of workers across North America, bridging digital featurization such as Earned Wage Access between employer and staff. We are thrilled to be part of the XTM and People2.0 EWA program and look forward to fully leveraging each party's strengths."

This partnership is just the latest in a series of strategic moves by XTM to expand its reach and increase its market share.

Overall, the partnership between XTM and People2.0 could be a significant development in the fintech industry, and it is expected to bring new opportunities for businesses and employees across the globe.

As EWA continues to gain momentum, XTM's platform and strategic partnerships could position it well to lead the way in this growing market, which also has players like SoFi Technologies Inc., Fleetcor Technologies Inc., Nuvei Corp., and EVO Payments Inc.

Established as a leader in on-demand pay with many large brands, including Earls, Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment, Cactus Club, Marriott Hotels and Live Nation, XTM says it will continue to innovate with further digital featurization to support businesses to inspire workers to want to work more with shift scheduling and callouts, staff management, expense management, in-app health and financial wellness; and gamified loyalty programs.

XTM's Today Financial is used through POS and Payroll integrations and directly through web portals by thousands of businesses and their workers across Canada and the U.S.

