Fant will leverage her project management and leadership background to increase Akeneo's CSR commitment

Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - April 25, 2023) - Akeneo, the product experience company, today announced the appointment of its former Director of Product Strategy, Camille Fant, as Head of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). In her new role, Fant will lead the development and execution of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives as well as drive programs to improve Akeneo's impact on the environment.

Fant will spearhead Akeneo's plan to reduce its carbon footprint per customer by 30% within the next year and extend the company's gender equality index to target a score of 90+ out of 100 by the end of 2023. Fant will build upon Akeneo's core CSR initiatives, including an actionable employee volunteer program, an internal climate transition planning task force and diversity, equity and inclusion training, practices and toolkits. With Fant's leadership, Akeneo will strengthen its commitment to equity in the tech ecosystem by building from its partnership with the Parity Pact, which encourages companies to proactively combat gender inequality. Fant will also build on Akeneo's recent commitment to becoming an active change agent for women in technology by supporting the Women in MACH Manifesto, curated by the MACH Alliance, which champions diversity within the tech sector.

"Camille has a deep knowledge of our digital impact, which positions her to optimize our processes in a way that builds Akeneo as a leader in sustainability and workforce inclusion for the software development industry," said Fred de Gombert, Co-Founder and CEO of Akeneo. "We are committed to empowering Camille with the resources and support that she needs in order to be successful in her endeavors to make Akeneo an even better corporate citizen."

As a product management and software development expert, Fant has led 25+ person teams across various industries, including mobility, e-commerce and software as a service solutions. Some of her notable experience includes overseeing strategic business development plans in West Africa, product-led growth tactics and pricing and packaging overhauls. Fant has found success working in both start-up companies and large enterprises by creating cross-department alignment processes that clarify context, objectives and outcomes. During her tenure at Akeneo, Fant was promoted from Product Manager to Director of Product Management, where she led innovations for the company's digital solutions. Fant also served as Director of Product Strategy at Spendesk, the complete spend management platform, operated as Product Manager at Michelin, the leading tire company, and worked in various roles with LACROIX City, a mobility solutions company for communities and contract operators.

"Akeneo understands that driving business growth at the expense of people or the environment is not only bad for business, but also detrimental to society," said Fant. "Akeneo is achieving such rapid growth as a business and could easily de-prioritize CSR, which is why it is even more significant for me to be able to lead the company's CSR programs and demonstrate that our growth will be even higher and more sustainable by incorporating social and environmental concerns alongside business outcomes."

To learn more, please visit www.akeneo.com.

About Akeneo

Akeneo brings a complete and composable SaaS-based solution for managing, orchestrating, activating, and optimizing the entire product record in order to drive compelling and consistent product experiences supporting any route-to-market and the entire customer lifecycle. With its open platform, a leading PIM for product data and asset management, and extensive connected ecosystem with Akeneo App Store, Akeneo Product Cloud empowers commerce businesses to deliver world-class product experiences that unlock growth.

Leading global brands, manufacturers, distributors, and retailers, including BASF Group, Canon USA, Chico's FAS and Forever 21 trust Akeneo to scale and customize their omnichannel commerce initiatives. Using Akeneo Product Cloud, companies can activate product experiences in any channel, therefore driving improved customer experiences, increased sales, reduced returns, faster time to market, and increased team productivity.

