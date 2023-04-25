Bremen, Indiana--(Newsfile Corp. - April 25, 2023) - Digger Specialties Inc. (DSI) is the leading supplier of aluminum railing in North America. The company's Westbury aluminum railing brand includes a wide selection of styles and designs for porches and decks. Each year, the North American Deck and Railing Association (NADRA) sponsors a deck competition encompassing a variety of decking categories. Professional deck builders submit completed deck project entries which highlight products produced by leading companies in the industry. Submitted project entries are judged for design, quality workmanship, and appearance by NADRA staff. Award winners were announced on March 30th at the NADRA summit.

NADRA's annual deck competition includes hundreds of completed project entries from which award winners are selected. Westbury aluminum railing was chosen for inclusion in deck projects that achieved two third place prizes, one second place prize and one first place prize. Individual deck contractors who used Westbury aluminum railing products in their award-winning projects include:

Wood-N-Work/Raleigh NC

The Deck Nerds/Sunset Beach NC

Decks Unlimited/Dayton IN

Westbury aluminum railing systems complement a variety of decking materials including wood, composite and PVC deck boards. Westbury aluminum VertiCable and Veranda glass railing are designed to offer unobstructed views. Tuscany, Riviera, and Montego aluminum railing designs provide distinctive profiles for classic to contemporary elegance. For those who wish to have the benefits of aluminum railing but want screened in space, Screenrail presents another option. Westbury railing systems are available in an industry leading 12 standard colors with the option to obtain custom colors through special order. Both smooth and textured surfaces are available. All Westbury railing systems are covered by DSI's lifetime limited warranty.

Larry G. Boyts, DSI's Vice President of Sales and Marketing stated that, "DSI would like to take this opportunity to recognize the premier deck builders who incorporated Westbury railing products in their award-winning projects."

Information about DSI products can be obtained by visiting diggerspecialties.com.

###

DSI is an industry leading manufacturer of aluminum and vinyl railing, aluminum and vinyl fencing, gates, composite, aluminum, and fiberglass architectural columns and outdoor lighting.

###

NADRA is an association that provides unified resources for the professional development, promotion and sustenance of the Deck and Railing industry in North America. Membership in NADRA includes manufacturers, deck builders, raw material suppliers and individuals associated with the decking and railing industry.

Attachments: Photos of award-winning decks, deck builder award winners.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8201/163584_0a3fbf1f64f36837_002full.jpg





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8201/163584_0a3fbf1f64f36837_003full.jpg





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8201/163584_0a3fbf1f64f36837_004full.jpg

Media Contact:

Chris H. Beyer

Director Public Relations/Channel Marketing

DSI/Westbury aluminum railing

704-438-7998

cbeyer@dsiwestbury.com

diggerspecialties.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/163584