Noname Security and IBM Collaborate to Deliver Advanced API Security Offerings

Leading API Security Provider Intends to Bring Increased Protections to IBM API Connect®

LONDON, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Noname Security , a leading provider in API security, today announced its collaboration with IBM to potentially help further protect customers from vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and design flaws. With the new Noname Advanced API Security for IBM, customers will be able to leverage Noname Security's API security solution, combined with the standing enterprise security capabilities of IBM DataPower , to provide an additional layer of protection for IBM API Connect .

According to Gartner®1, "the explosive growth of APIs is expanding the attack surface of organisations, giving malicious actors new breach and data-exfiltration opportunities". APIs provide an entry point to cloud resources and data and thereby can open companies up to potential security vulnerabilities, especially when not properly managed or secured. Proactive API security is critical to help protect workloads, data and infrastructure, across the hybrid cloud, from unauthorised access, data breaches, and other cybersecurity threats.

By leveraging Noname Security technology with IBM API Connect and IBM DataPower, customers will be able to experience advanced API management capabilities and automatically discover APIs (both managed and unmanaged), providing insights into API behaviour, and support compliance requirements.

"Our enterprise customers require the best security when using APIs across their organisation," said Eileen Lowry, Vice President, IBM Automation - Integration at IBM. "By collaborating with Noname Security, we intend to add an additional layer of security to our solutions and will continue to help protect IBM API Connect customers from potential cyber threats. We intend to bring an innovative provider of intelligent API security solutions to IBM API Connect and IBM DataPower."

IBM API Connect is a security-rich API management solution that uses an intuitive experience to help consistently create, manage, protect, socialise and monetise APIs, helping power digital transformation on premises and across clouds. IBM API Connect works cohesively with the IBM DataPower enterprise gateway to provide secured access to data and business applications wherever they reside, on-premises and across clouds. With the Noname API Security Platform , enterprise customers will receive cutting-edge API security, including discovery, posture management, runtime protection, and security testing.

"APIs have continued to be a threat for organisations when not properly managed or secured," said Shay Levi, Co-Founder and CTO at Noname Security. "By collaborating with IBM, we will bring our best-in-class API security solution to IBM customers to further protect them against cyber-attacks. We're excited to work closely with IBM to help ensure their customers are more robustly protected against growing API security threats."

This collaboration is intended to enable customers to build additional levels of security in their response with AI-powered posture management, API discovery and behavioural threat detection, including the ability to:

Discover APIs in their estate, using data classification and context-aware analysis to create the most accurate and complete inventory.

Analyse and assess APIs for misconfigurations, vulnerabilities, and alignment to best practices with suggested remediation steps.

Detect potentially abnormal API traffic in real-time to identify and block potential malicious activity

1 Source: Gartner, API Security Maturity Model, November 30, 2022. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

To learn more about how the Noname Security and IBM partnership benefits customers, visit: nonamesecurity.com/ibm .

Supporting Resources

Noname Website

Follow Noname Security on LinkedIn

Noname's API Security Disconnect Research Report 2022

2022 The 2022 API Security Trends Report

About IBM

IBM is a leading provider of global hybrid cloud and AI, and consulting expertise. We help clients in more than 175 countries capitalise on insights from their data, streamline business processes, reduce costs and gain the competitive edge in their industries. More than 4,000 government and corporate entities in critical infrastructure areas such as financial services, telecommunications and healthcare rely on IBM's hybrid cloud platform and Red Hat OpenShift to effect their digital transformations quickly, efficiently and securely. IBM's breakthrough innovations in AI, quantum computing, industry-specific cloud solutions and consulting deliver open and flexible options to our clients. All of this is backed by IBM's legendary commitment to trust, transparency, responsibility, inclusivity and service.

About Noname Security

Noname Security is the leading provider of complete, proactive API Security. Noname works with 20% of the Fortune 500 and covers the entire API security scope - Discovery, Posture Management, Runtime Security, and API Security Testing. Noname Security is privately held, remote-first with headquarters in Silicon Valley, California, and offices in Tel Aviv and Amsterdam.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/noname-security-and-ibm-collaborate-to-deliver-advanced-api-security-offerings-301806613.html