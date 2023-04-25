Imprivata OneSign is now recognized as Google Chrome Enterprise Recommended

Imprivata's single sign-on solution is now Google Chrome Enterprise Recommended, the digital identity company for life-and mission-critical industries, today announced that Google has selected its single sign-on solution, Imprivata OneSign, for the Chrome Enterprise Recommended. This program helps organizations maximize their Chrome Enterprise investments by providing a curated list of solutions that are evaluated and tested to ensure an optimal experience from integration to optimization. Imprivata's single sign-on solution is used by over eight million healthcare providers to instantly access virtual desktopsand on-premises and cloud apps, reducing login time by an average of 45 minutes per shift.



"Technology enabled workflows are essential to improving clinician lives and patient outcomes, so we're excited and honored that our single sign-on solution has been recognized as Chrome Enterprise Recommended," said Wes Wright, Chief Technology Officer of Imprivata. "Agility in healthcare isn't a luxury, it's a lifeline. To provide the best patient care possible, clinical staff need efficient and secure access to technology. This continued partnership with Google is a key step in enabling the healthcare of the future."

For all endpoints running ChromeOS, Imprivata OneSign eliminates the need to repeatedly type usernames and passwords, with secure No Click Access via badge tap or biometrics while supporting regulatory compliance. Additional benefits include:

Instant clinical access to Chrome workstations and virtual desktop environments, including Citrix and VMware

Automatic sign on to Google Workspace (formerly G Suite) for seamless access to office productivity and collaboration tools

Secure patient access to entertainment and education on Chrome devices while receiving in-hospital care

NHS Spine access on Chrome devices without needing a physical smartcard or reader

Together, Imprivata's single sign-on solution and ChromeOS offer a seamless and secure mobile solution purpose-built for clinical workflows to mitigate the risk of cyberattacks and reduce the likelihood of practitioners charting under the wrong ID.

About Imprivata

Imprivata is the digital identity company for life- and mission-critical industries, redefining how organizations solve complex workflow, security, and compliance challenges with solutions that protect critical data and applications without workflow disruption. Its platform of interoperable identity, authentication, and access management solutions enable organizations in over 45 countries to fully manage and secure all enterprise and third-party digital identities by establishing trust between people, technology, and information. For more information, visit www.imprivata.com.

