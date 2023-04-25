Pacifico® Beer Launches 'Parks Less Traveled' to Reward Independent Spirits for Visiting Lesser-Known National Parks

Preserving America's most beloved parks, Pacifico donates $250,000 and partners with National Park Trust

CHICAGO, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacifico, the beer for those with an independent spirit, is furthering its commitment to protecting the outdoors from sea to shining sea through its new campaign, Pacifico Parks Less Traveled. Through a $250,000 donation and partnership with National Park Trust, Pacifico launches the campaign during National Park Week (April 22-30) to help preserve the most overpopulous national parks and raise awareness for lesser-known parks. Pacifico Parks Less Traveled extends Pacifico's protection of America the Beautiful through a social media sweepstakes where one lucky entrant who submits a photo of a National Park can win a $10,000 adventure of a lifetime, including an exclusive national park trip with planning guidance from a National Park Trust park specialist.



Pacifico is dedicated to outdoor protection and has long motivated adventure seekers to spend time in nature. Seeing that some national parks are becoming overcrowded and are beginning to deteriorate¹, Pacifico is furthering its commitment to protecting the outdoors through its new campaign, Pacifico Parks Less Traveled. Pacifico Parks Less Traveled will help people forge new adventures and preserve popular parks by providing a directoryof less visited beautiful national parks and ideas for exploring them best.

"Although there are 424 national park units, 49% of the annual 300 million visitors explore just 25 of those sites. We applaud Pacifico's Parks Less Traveled campaign and its important goal to highlight the many hidden gems in our national park system that are wonderful places to discover and enjoy," said Grace Lee, executive director of National Park Trust. "We are excited to be a part of this initiative that will not only shine a bright light on our lesser-known treasures but will also help to address the crowding challenges at 'over-loved' parks."

Starting today through May 31, adventurers 21+ are urged to engage with nature under spacious skies and visit a national park. Once there, visitors can share a photo on Instagram using PacificoParksLessTraveled PacificoSweepstakes #21+ and tag and follow @PacificoBeer for a chance to win a $10,000 one-of-a-kind dream adventure. One grand prize winner will be randomly selected to receive a customized park experience curated by National Park Trust including two 2023 America the Beautiful-The National Parks and Federal Recreational Lands Annual Passes.

"Pacifico encourages fans to connect with the great outdoors, whether someone is new to the trails or a seasoned nature lover that explores the vast national parks system. But, some of our national parks are being loved to death and that's why, through Pacifico Parks Less Traveled, we're incentivizing going off the beaten path to a less crowded park," said Ryan Anderson, Senior Director, Brand Marketing, Pacifico. "Partnering with National Park Trust allows us to continue creating opportunities for fans to increase time spent in nature, while helping sustain our most popular parks."

For more information on Pacifico Parks Less Traveled, visit discoverpacifico.com/pages/parkslesstraveledand follow @PacificoBeer on Instagram.

About Pacifico®

Pacifico Clara® is a golden lager with a crisp, refreshing, flavor. Founded in Mazatlán, Mexico in 1900, Pacifico was originally "imported" to the U.S. by Californian surfers who visited Baja, loved the beer and brought it back to the U.S. to share with other like-minded individuals. Those surfers epitomized the essence of Pacifico - independent spirits who followed their own path - and their spirit is carried on by the brand to this day. Explore the story that's inspired countless others to Live Life Anchors Up by visiting discoverpacifico.com and instagram.com/pacificobeer.

About the National Park Trust

Celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2023, National Park Trust's mission is to preserve parks today and create park stewards for tomorrow. Since 1983, the Park Trust has acquired many of the missing pieces of our national parks, benefiting 51 national park sites. We believe that our public parks, lands, and waters should be cared for, enjoyed by, and preserved by all for current and future generations. Find out more at parktrust.org.

