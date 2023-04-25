ESW's global direct-to-consumer (DTC) ecommerce solution is now available via commercetools Marketplace

ESW enables commercetools' merchants to rapidly deploy hyper-localized DTC customer experiences across 200 global markets

ESW, the global direct-to-consumer (DTC) ecommerce leader, today announced its status as an official solution partner to commercetools, the leading provider of composable commerce, enabling its community of merchants to rapidly deploy capital light, hyper-localized DTC experiences in more than 200 global markets.

Now commercetools' retail clients, including iconic brands such as Sephora, John Lewis, and Bang and Olufsen, can access ESW's suite of solutions through the commercetools Marketplace. Everything needed for DTC cross-border expansion can be integrated in as little as four weeks, from compliance, data security, fraud protection, taxes and tariffs to checkout, delivery, returns, customer service and demand generation.

"As one of the leading global online platforms, we are delighted to announce our partnership with commercetools, a company whose pioneering role at the forefront of digital transformation aligns with our mission to provide the best-in-breed technology and service available in the industry," said Thomas Kelly, Chief Executive Officer, ESW

"Through a single integration, commercetools' growth-focused merchants now have access to a proven and secure solution enabling rapid and easy global direct-to-consumer deployment designed to grow top-line revenue through a capital light, low risk model," Kelly added.

Chris Holley, Global Director, ISV Partnerships, commercetools, commented: "Through this partnership, merchants can reap the benefits of a wider margin and increased revenue powered by new DTC and global trading opportunities. In addition to access to our collective best-in-class expertise and guidance, merchants can avoid the significant implementation costs associated with building out in-house capabilities."

ESW, whose brand partners include American Eagle Outfitters, Michael Malul London, and Movado, supports commercetools merchants at every stage of their global growth. The company leverages its deep understanding of local markets to create unique DTC opportunities that drive customer lifetime value. Brands maintain control over every aspect of their experience, from their data to the look and feel of their ecommerce sites to their content, catalogue, payments, fulfilment, and delivery and returns experience.

About ESW:

ESW is the leading global and domestic direct-to-consumer (DTC) ecommerce company, empowering the world's best-loved brands and retailers to expand their DTC channel. ESW acquired Scalefast in June 2022, and the combined organization offers brands and retailers a complete portfolio of technology and services that cost-effectively support any stage of a company's development. From compliance, data security, fraud protection, taxes and tariffs to demand generation, checkout, delivery, returns and customer service, our powerful combination of technology and human ingenuity covers the entire shopper journey across 200 markets, with 100% carbon neutral shipping to consumers. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, ESW has global offices in the US, UK, Spain, France, Italy, Japan, Hong Kong, and Singapore. ESW is an Asendia Group company, a joint venture between La Poste and Swiss Post.

About commercetools

The inventor of headless commerce, commercetools is an innovative technology disruptor that has established itself as an industry-leading eCommerce software provider. Today, some of the world's most iconic brands and growth-focused businesses trust commercetools' powerful, flexible, scalable solutions to support their ever-evolving digital commerce needs. As the visionaries leading the modern MACH (Microservices-based, API-first, Cloud-native and Headless) architecture movement, commercetools provides customers with the agility to innovate and iterate on the fly, merge on and off-line channels, drive higher revenue, and future-proof their eCommerce business.

Headquartered in Germany, with offices across Europe, Asia, and North America, commercetools is singularly focused on leading a future of limitless commerce possibilities.

