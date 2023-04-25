Wind River, a global leader in delivering software for mission-critical intelligent systems, today announced expanded architecture support of its industry-leading platforms to further address the demanding needs of highly compute-heavy mission-critical applications, particularly those relevant to the aerospace and defense industry. DO-178C DAL A certification evidence for Wind River Helix Virtualization Platform is now available for Armv8-A architecture. The latest version of VxWorks 653 provides updated DO-178C DAL A certification evidence for PowerPC.

Helix Platform with DO-178C DAL A evidence is a safety-certifiable multi-core, multi-tenant platform with support for multiple independent levels of criticality. It is designed for a variety of mission-critical industry use cases, such as commercial and military avionics, allowing customers to run unsafe software alongside software certified to the highest level in avionics (DO-178C), automotive (ISO 26262), industrial (IEC 61508), and other similar standards. Helix Platform is also ARINC 653-conformant and provides robust time and space partitioning on the latest hardware platforms to ensure fault containment and the ability to upgrade applications with minimal test and integration demands.

VxWorks 653, with DO-178C DAL A evidence, is a safe, secure, and reliable multi-core, multi-tenant platform and is available for PowerPC architecture. VxWorks 653 is also ARINC 653-conformant, with the same robustness as Helix Platform.

"The growth of the intelligent edge presents unique sets of requirements and challenges for industries such as aerospace and defense, including increased complexities in relation to certification needs. With the availability of updated safety certification evidence for Helix Platform and VxWorks 653, we are providing our customers with opportunities for more flexibility and accelerated innovation to create the next generation of safe and secure multi-OS intelligent devices," said Avijit Sinha, chief product officer, Wind River.

Proven in the most challenging safety-critical applications, Wind River technology makes it easier and more cost-effective for organizations to meet the stringent safety certification requirements of EN 50128, IEC 61508, ISO 26262, DO-178C, and ED-12C.

With technology proven by more than 400 customers in over 880 safety programs in more than 120 civilian and military aircraft, Wind River is driving the transition to software-defined systems in aerospace and defense.

