SOPHiA GENETICS (Nasdaq: SOPH), a cloud-native software company in the healthcare space and a leader in data-driven medicine, was honored to accept the Swiss Biotech Success Stories Award from the Swiss Biotech Association. The Award recognizes SOPHiA GENETICS' contributions in leading the way to democratizing data-driven medicine.

Founded in Lausanne, Switzerland, SOPHiA GENETICS has been working to democratize data-driven medicine for over a decade. As a cloud-native software company, SOPHiA GENETICS provides a platform driven by artificial intelligence and machine learning (known as SOPHiA DDM) that facilitates information-sharing and can lead to breakthroughs for clinicians and researchers, particularly in relation to life-threatening diseases such as cancer and rare inherited disorders.

"We are honored to be recognized among so many other distinguished organizations, including past winners Actelion and Lonza, as one of the companies driving change in the complex ecosystem of multimodal health data," said Jurgi Camblong, CEO and Co-Founder of SOPHiA GENETICS. "From inception, SOPHiA GENETICS has been focused on democratizing data-driven medicine and has made significant progress in doing so within the last decade. We are proud to work with more than 750 institutions around the world and have analyzed over 1.2 million genomic profiles with the SOPHiA DDM Platform."

Traditional medical data analysis in the lab is costly, time intensive, siloed, and often simply not feasible in small-to-medium-sized institutions. With SOPHiA GENETICS' technology, healthcare professionals and researchers can combine their experience and intuition with data insights and shared knowledge from their peers to inform their decision-making.

By providing a more comprehensive look at medical information through multiple sources, SOPHiA DDM enables the practice of precision medicine, or data-driven medicine, in any hospital, laboratory, or pharmaceutical company around the world. The technology and data science teams behind the SOPHiA DDM Platform are constantly working to develop new applications for the examination of specific disease areas.

In the previous year, SOPHiA GENETICS launched innovative new software solutions and fostered new partnerships that are helping to deliver groundbreaking technology to medical institutions around the world on a larger scale. Some of the most recent announcements include:

An expanded strategic partnership with AstraZeneca to apply multimodal technology and expertise to the AstraZeneca oncology portfolio;

An expanded agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center ("MSK"), allowing SOPHiA GENETICS' global network of healthcare providers access to MSK's proprietary comprehensive liquid biopsy and tumor sequencing tests MSK-ACCESS and MSK-IMPACT , powered with SOPHiA DDM;

A partnership with Agilent to offer a comprehensive solution for cancer analysis.

"SOPHiA GENETICS is not only revolutionizing the way researchers and clinicians are using data, but it is also breaking barriers to make this practice more accessible to all," said Michael Altorfe, CEO, Swiss Biotech Association. "SOPHiA GENETICS' approach to healthcare is refreshing and it is for that reason that we recognize it as a Swiss Biotech Success Story."

The Swiss Biotech Success Stories Awards were launched in 2018 to illustrate how Swiss biotech companies help patients, improve healthcare worldwide, and make a valuable and significant contribution to the Swiss and global economies. Laureates are individuals or groups who have earned extraordinary merits. Success is broadly defined as scientific, translational, medical, commercial, and other aspects that have a positive impact on the biotech and life science industry and society in Switzerland and the world.

About SOPHiA GENETICS

SOPHiA GENETICS (Nasdaq: SOPH) is a software company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM Platform, a cloud-native platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities. The SOPHiA DDM Platform and related solutions, products and services are currently used by a broad network of hospital, laboratory, and biopharma institutions globally. For more information, visit SOPHiAGENETICS.COM, or connect on Twitter, LinkedInFacebook, and Instagram. Where others see data, we see answers.

SOPHiA GENETICS products are for Research Use Only and not for use in diagnostic procedures unless specified otherwise. The information in this press release is about products that may or may not be available in different countries and, if applicable, may or may not have received approval or market clearance by a governmental regulatory body for different indications for use. Please contact support@sophiagenetics.com to obtain the appropriate product information for your country of residence.

About Swiss Biotech and the Swiss Biotech Association

Founded in 1998, the Swiss Biotech Association represents the interests of the Swiss biotech industry. To support its members in a competitive market, the Swiss Biotech Association works to secure favorable framework conditions and facilitate access to talents, novel technologies and financial resources. To strengthen and promote the Swiss biotech industry, the Swiss Biotech Association collaborates with numerous partners and life science clusters globally under the brand Swiss Biotech. For further information visit swissbiotech.org.

