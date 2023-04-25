Driver Technologies, Inc.: Driver Technologies Launches Driver Enterprise Solution on the Geotab Marketplace

The No. 1 Rated Dash Cam App is Helping Fleets Harness the Power of Video and Telematics

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2023 / Driver Technologies, Inc. , an AI-based mobility tech company that delivers a safer driving experience, today announced the availability of the Driver Enterprise Solution on the Geotab Marketplace , a go-to source for top organizations seeking to better manage their fleets.

The Driver Enterprise Solution provides customers with premium access to its No. 1 rated dash cam app and its mobility safety features equipped with industry-leading machine learning, providing audible alerts, such as distracted driving or forward collision alerts, to keep drivers safe.

Through the integration with Geotab, fleet managers can easily access their driver's dash cam videos in the Driver Cloud on the MyGeotab platform, offering a seamless, easy-to-use, fleet management and video telematics solution. In addition to the Driver Enterprise Solution, customers will also receive a Driver Cooler Mount , Driver's dash cam mount, to make sure their work devices stay cool and have a good view of the road.

"At Driver, we're excited to partner with Geotab to improve road safety for small fleet vehicles on the road," said Marcus Newbury, COO and co-founder of Driver Technologies. "Currently, small fleets across the U.S. are using hardware solutions for their dash cam needs. At Driver, we want to change that by providing fleets with AI mobility safety features, a dash cam and cloud access using just their cell phone that can all be shared with fleet managers through the MyGeotab platform"

Geotab, a global leader in connected transportation, offers an extensive ecosystem of valuable, business-focused applications and add-ons via the Geotab Marketplace, helping provide businesses with the tools needed to better manage their fleets. With the addition of the Driver Enterprise Solution on the Geotab Marketplace, the over 40,000 Geotab customers worldwide will have access to a solution that integrates seamlessly into customers' MyGeotab platform and provides trip data via telematics, safety alerts and dash cam video.

"We're excited to introduce Driver Technologies' Enterprise Solution to our Marketplace. At Geotab, we understand the power of data and have seen firsthand how safety solutions such as Driver's can empower customers to reduce equipment costs and installation times of new technology, and more importantly, help keep their drivers safe," said Scott Sutarik, Vice President of Enterprise Solutions at Geotab. "By providing our customers with access to the Driver app, we are expanding our fleet driver safety solutions on both sides of the wheel through real-time in-vehicle driver coaching functionalities such as forward-collision warnings and distracted driving alerts."

The Driver Enterprise Solution is currently available on the Geotab Marketplace: https://marketplace.geotab.com/solutions/driver-enterprise/

Driver Technologies is an AI-based mobility tech company that delivers the products and services needed to keep everyone protected on the road. Their mobile app, Driver, transforms a driver's phone into a dash cam designed to improve road safety and make mobility technology more accessible. Driver allows users to video record their trip while receiving safety alerts such as forward collision, driver drowsiness and distraction warnings while also offering cloud-based video storage, roadside assistance services, coaching, and scoring capabilities. Users have full control over their data stored on the Driver Cloud and can choose what to share with interested parties such as employers, insurers and family members. For more information, please visit drivertechnologies.com/enterprise .

Geotab is a global leader in connected transportation solutions. We provide telematics - vehicle and asset tracking - solutions to over forty thousand customers in 150 countries. For more than 20 years, we have invested in ground-breaking data research and innovation to enable partners and customers, including Fortune 500 and public sector organizations, to transform their fleets and operations. We connect to over 3.5 million vehicles and process more than 55 billion data points a day so that customers can make better decisions, increase productivity, have safer fleets, and achieve their sustainability goals. Geotab's open platform and Marketplace, offers hundreds of third-party solution options. Backed by a team of industry leading data scientists and AI experts, Geotab is unlocking the power of data to understand real-time and predictive analytics - solving for today's challenges and tomorrow's world. To learn more, visit www.geotab.com, follow @GEOTAB on Twitter and LinkedIn or visit the Geotab Blog.

