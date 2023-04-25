Revolve Renewable Power Corp.: Revolve Announces Inaugural Canadian Climate Investor Conference in Toronto

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2023 / Revolve Renewable Power Corp. (TSXV:REVV) ("Revolve" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its participation at the inaugural Canadian Climate Investor Conference, taking place on June 8, 2023, at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Toronto. This will be an in-person event.

The conference will bring together growth oriented, publicly traded clean energy and technology companies, and climate conscious investors, to share ideas and to discover ways to accelerate the deployment of capital needed to build a more sustainable future for Canadians.

Presenting companies will share how their businesses are contributing to the energy transition, helping investors earn attractive returns, and helping reduce the impacts of climate change.

Each presentation takes a market-oriented approach towards publicly traded climate investments designed to help democratize the ability for individual investors to participate in growing the clean economy and to accelerate the deployment of finance required for a net-zero future.

This conference is organized by founding members RE Royalties, UGE International, Revolve Renewable Power, Solar Alliance, Evergen Infrastructure, Electrovaya, Clear Blue Technologies, Westbridge Renewables, Synex Renewables, and Carbon Streaming, who will be presenting at the conference, along with additional companies. Founding partner sponsors include the TMX Group and Water Tower Research.

The conference welcomes climate and impact focused institutional investors, financial institutions, portfolio managers, retail investors, advisors, and professionals to learn and discuss directly with companies on solutions to create a clean and secure future, address critical climate mitigation issues, and increasing clean energy and technology investments. Entry to the conference is free for investors and registration is required in advance.

In its inaugural year, the 2023 Canadian Climate Investor Conference will feature:

• Presentations from RE Royalties, UGE, Revolve Renewable Power, Solar Alliance, Evergen, Electrovaya, Clear Blue Technologies, Westbridge, Synex, Carbon Streaming, and more.

• 10+ sessions and interactive peer roundtables covering a variety of investment topics.

• A first look into the clean energy sector's offerings, with VIP access to company leadership.

• Private 1:1 sessions with renewable energy professionals, cleantech leaders and stakeholders.

• Networking with potential partners and over 100 climate conscious investors.

Omar Bojorquez, President of Revolve commented, "We are excited to be part of this inaugural conference and look forward to growing it in the years to come. Our attendees will get the opportunity to identify and interact with companies that can enhance their climate investment portfolios, as well as hear inspiring success stories from Canadian publicly traded energy companies, peers, and industry leaders."

To learn more about the 2023 Canadian Climate Investor Conference, visit our website at www.revolve-renewablepower.com or register at the Eventbrite link below:

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/canadian-climate-investor-conference-tickets-609825182537

About Revolve

Revolve was formed in 2012 to capitalize on the growing global demand for renewable power. Revolve develops utility-scale wind, solar and battery storage projects in the US and Mexico with a portfolio of approx. 2,350MW under development. The Company has a second division, Revolve Renewable Business Solutions which installs and operates sub 20MW "behind the meter" distributed generation (or "DG") assets. Revolve Renewable Business Solutions currently has an operating portfolio of 2.85MW with an additional 6.2MW under construction phase and 71.8MW under development.

Revolve has an accomplished management team with a demonstrated track record of taking projects from "greenfield" through to "ready to build" (or "RTB") status and successfully concluding project sales to large operators of utility-scale renewable energy projects. To-date, Revolve has developed and sold over 1,550MW of projects.

Going forward, Revolve is targeting 5,000MW of utility-scale projects under development in the US and Mexico, and in parallel is rapidly growing its portfolio of revenue-generating DG (distributed generation) assets.

For further information contact:

Omar Bojorquez, President

IR@revolve-renewablepower.com

Or

Sunita Prasad

VP, Corporate Development & Investor Relations

Phone: +1 778-885-5550

IR@revolve-renewablepower.com

Forward Looking Information

