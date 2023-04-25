Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 25, 2023) - Railtown Capital Corp. (TSXV: RLT.P) ("Railtown" or the "Company") announced today that the previously announced non-binding letter of intent dated March 17, 2022 (the "LOI") between Railtown and Selten Metal Inc. ("Selten"), has expired and the parties have elected to not renew the LOI.

Railtown will immediately resume it efforts to identify other opportunities to complete a Qualifying Transaction in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Railtown

Railtown is publicly listed on the TSXV under the symbol RLT.P. Railtown was formed as a Capital Pool Company in accordance with policies of the TSXV in order to identify and evaluate businesses and assets for acquisition and financing.

The address of the Company's registered and records office is 2200 - 885 West Georgia St., Vancouver, BC, V6E 3E8.

For further information, please contact:

Cameron White, Chief Executive Officer

Phone: 604-765-2601

Email: railtowncapital@gmail.com

The TSXV has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility of the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the United States

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/163630