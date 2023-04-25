Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 25.04.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Neue Rallye losgetreten: Nach gestern jetzt hier rein? – Kursvervierfachung Teil 2?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QPFW | ISIN: DK0061417144 | Ticker-Symbol: 8XT
Frankfurt
25.04.23
09:15 Uhr
0,284 Euro
+0,002
+0,71 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NEXCOM A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NEXCOM A/S 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
25.04.2023 | 15:46
101 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

First North Denmark: Nexcom A/S - increase

New shares in Nexcom A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North
Growth Market Denmark as per 27 April 2023. New shares are issued due to
conversion of debt. 



Name:                 Nexcom      
-------------------------------------------------------
ISIN:                 DK0061417144   
-------------------------------------------------------
Short name:              NEXCOM      
-------------------------------------------------------
Number of shares before change:    14,066,471 shares
-------------------------------------------------------
Change - private placement:      957,256 shares  
-------------------------------------------------------
Number of shares after change:    15,023,727 shares
-------------------------------------------------------
Subscription price/conversion price: DKK 2.50     
-------------------------------------------------------
Face value:              DKK 0.50     
-------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:             213765      
-------------------------------------------------------



For further information, please contact Certified Adviser: Kapital Partner A/S
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.