First North Denmark: Nexcom A/S - increase

New shares in Nexcom A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 27 April 2023. New shares are issued due to conversion of debt. Name: Nexcom ------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DK0061417144 ------------------------------------------------------- Short name: NEXCOM ------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares before change: 14,066,471 shares ------------------------------------------------------- Change - private placement: 957,256 shares ------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares after change: 15,023,727 shares ------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price/conversion price: DKK 2.50 ------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0.50 ------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 213765 ------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact Certified Adviser: Kapital Partner A/S